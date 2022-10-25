Franklin's CoolSprings Galleria has announced a variety of news restaurants and retailers ahead of the 2022 holiday season. Nori Japan is located in the food court and offers dishes prepared fresh daily with the finest ingredients. Incorporating tepanyaki cooking allows them to deliver healthy and unique Japanese dishes that burst with flavor. The combination of delicious tasting dishes at an exceptional value is what makes Nori Japan stand apart from other fast-food restaurants.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO