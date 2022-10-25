ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

CoolSprings Galleria welcomes new restaurants and retailers ahead of holiday season

Franklin's CoolSprings Galleria has announced a variety of news restaurants and retailers ahead of the 2022 holiday season. Nori Japan is located in the food court and offers dishes prepared fresh daily with the finest ingredients. Incorporating tepanyaki cooking allows them to deliver healthy and unique Japanese dishes that burst with flavor. The combination of delicious tasting dishes at an exceptional value is what makes Nori Japan stand apart from other fast-food restaurants.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville

A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
NASHVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

BREAKING: Shooting reported at Centennial Park

An AlertVU notification was sent to the Vanderbilt community at 5:32 p.m. CDT, reporting that a shooting had taken place near campus at Centennial Park. The message instructed the community to avoid the area until further notice. VUPS sent a second AlertVU notification to the campus community at 5:42 p.m....
NASHVILLE, TN
wdhn.com

Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and...
DOTHAN, AL
WSMV

Police investigating shooting in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded Friday evening to a shooting in Hermitage. Police on scene said one man was shot near Glastonbury Road at about 6 p.m. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. We’ll update...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Video shows burglars attempting to enter house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said you need to keep your doors locked even while you’re at home. Joshua Anthony showed WSMV4 video of what could have been a dangerous situation. Anthony said he was home with all of his lights on at his house on 35th Avenue...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Police looking for 3 suspects after weekend shooting in Planet Fitness parking lot

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police are looking for three unidentified males involved in a shooting that happened on Fort Campbell Boulevard on Oct. 21. According to a news release, a silver Nissan sedan occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark-colored SUV in the Planet Fitness parking lot, 1600 Fort Campbell Blvd., at 7:39 p.m. on Friday.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

