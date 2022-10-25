Read full article on original website
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
williamsonhomepage.com
CoolSprings Galleria welcomes new restaurants and retailers ahead of holiday season
Franklin's CoolSprings Galleria has announced a variety of news restaurants and retailers ahead of the 2022 holiday season. Nori Japan is located in the food court and offers dishes prepared fresh daily with the finest ingredients. Incorporating tepanyaki cooking allows them to deliver healthy and unique Japanese dishes that burst with flavor. The combination of delicious tasting dishes at an exceptional value is what makes Nori Japan stand apart from other fast-food restaurants.
murfreesboro.com
What’s Goin on Next to SportsCom Behind State Farm in Murfreesboro
Finally got an answer to what’s going on behind the State Farm Building across from SportsCom on DeJarnette Lane. It was like pulling teeth to get any information on this spot!
WSMV
Body of missing teen found in wooded area near Cookeville
A developer looks to build a multi-family dwelling on land near Centennial Park. Metro Council to consider bill that would relieve some parking spot requirements. Parking is an issue in Nashville and now some Metro Council members said they want developers to decide the number of parking spaces needed for whatever project they’re building.
Metro police: Car suspected in deadly hit-and-run found abandoned in Nashville
A woman visiting Nashville was hit and killed while crossing Charlotte Pike on Thursday night. Metro police said the car believed to be involved has been found abandoned in the Germantown area.
Vanderbilt Hustler
BREAKING: Shooting reported at Centennial Park
An AlertVU notification was sent to the Vanderbilt community at 5:32 p.m. CDT, reporting that a shooting had taken place near campus at Centennial Park. The message instructed the community to avoid the area until further notice. VUPS sent a second AlertVU notification to the campus community at 5:42 p.m....
wdhn.com
Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and...
Man charged with attempting to kidnap child in downtown Nashville
Metro police reported a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were standing outside a store on Third Avenue South when a man approached them and began looking at the girl's eyes.
Driver sought after woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike
The crash happened around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North.
15-year-old girl missing from Columbia located
Columbia police reported Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen Wednesday in the area of Hallmark Drive.
Fairview family behind bars following Saturday murder
A family is behind bars after Fairview police said one person was beaten to death Saturday.
clarksvillenow.com
2 shot outside hookah bar, nearby business owner calls for solutions to rising violence
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two people were injured in a shooting at a hookah bar over the weekend, and one neighboring business owner says enough is enough. The Clarksville Police Department has confirmed that two people were shot in the incident. The shooting was at Hookah 21, and...
Investigation underway after man found shot multiple times in Murfreesboro
An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot multiple times overnight in Murfreesboro.
WSMV
Police investigating shooting in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police responded Friday evening to a shooting in Hermitage. Police on scene said one man was shot near Glastonbury Road at about 6 p.m. The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. We’ll update...
2 sought in connection with shooting on Main Street
Police in Clarksville are searching for two people involved in a shooting early Sunday morning.
WSMV
Video shows burglars attempting to enter house
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said you need to keep your doors locked even while you’re at home. Joshua Anthony showed WSMV4 video of what could have been a dangerous situation. Anthony said he was home with all of his lights on at his house on 35th Avenue...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 2 vehicles, bicyclist crash near Dodge Store on Fort Campbell Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two vehicles and a bicyclist crashed this morning on Fort Campbell Boulevard near the Dodge Store. At about 6:31 a.m., the vehicles wrecked at 1504 Fort Campbell Boulevard, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. LIVE VIDEO: Click here for Clarksville traffic cameras. The bicyclist...
clarksvillenow.com
Police looking for 3 suspects after weekend shooting in Planet Fitness parking lot
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police are looking for three unidentified males involved in a shooting that happened on Fort Campbell Boulevard on Oct. 21. According to a news release, a silver Nissan sedan occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark-colored SUV in the Planet Fitness parking lot, 1600 Fort Campbell Blvd., at 7:39 p.m. on Friday.
Metro police search for Murfreesboro Pike bank robber
The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a bank robber.
Man charged after woman critically injured in crosswalk in downtown Nashville
A man driving on James Robertson Parkway Tuesday is now charged with hitting a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
Mother sues CSX for $12.5M after losing three kids in Tennessee train crash
A mother who lost three children to a train crash in Marshall County has now filed a multi-million lawsuit against CSX and the city of Chapel Hill, claiming their negligence played a factor in the deadly crash.
