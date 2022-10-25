Ronald Eugene Cook, Lebanon, was born February 14, 1945, to Howard and Mildred Cook in Niangua, Mo. He departed this life October 25, 2022, at the age of 77. Ron worked for years at Rayco in Springfield, MO, before retiring. Ron was a family man and loved his time spent with them. Ron loved spending time at gun shows and fishing and was one of the biggest story tellers you would ever meet. He loved loading up every visitor on his side by side to take them on a ride around the farm. But Ron was most known for his love and knowledge of guns. He loved teasing and poking at his kids and grandkids, and his laugh was amazing and contagious. He was a long-time member of Unity Freewill Baptist Church in Lebanon. He was baptized and saved as a young man and followed Christ throughout his journey in life.

LEBANON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO