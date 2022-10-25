ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Related
WYSH AM 1380

Anderson County Master Gardener applications available, training starts in January

The Anderson County Master Gardener applications are now available! You can find all information here at: tiny.utk.edu/AndersonMG and applications are due no later than December 16th, 2022. The Tennessee Extension Master Gardener Program trains and certifies volunteers to provide community service through the local county Extension office. The program seeks...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Knoxville for Halloween Oct. 28-31

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join in on the festivities in Knoxville during the Halloween season. There are opportunities to dress up in your best costume and get as much candy as possible during this spooky weekend. Thrill the World Knoxville 2022. The public will get the chance to dress...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Celebrity chef takes over Knoxville elementary school’s cafeteria

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebrity chef stopped by a Knoxville elementary school to celebrate the school’s cafeteria workers. Carla Hall, the cohost of The Chew, stopped by Blue Grass Elementary Friday morning. According to Knox County Schools, Hall celebrated the Blue Grass nutrition team with a special meal, showing them how to bake her […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Magician buys oldest home in Sevier County, opens it as haunted tour

Flatrock, a grand prix style motorsports club is coming to Cumberland County, potentially bringing in racers from around the world. The Mountain Mile offers shopping, dining and entertainment in Pigeon Forge. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dozens of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues are just the beginning of this new development.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC

Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Volunteers with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful are working to...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Young-Williams Animal Center at critical capacity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. They asked the public for immediate adopters and fosterers to help open space. The shelter is hosting a Subaru Loves Pets event now through Oct. 31. During the event, adoption fees...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Throwback Thursday remembers the Byrd home

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – On this Throwback Thursday, WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares a rare photo of the Byrd home. This home sat along the four lane between Elkins Road and the cemetery. The Odevah Byrd family lived in this home until it burned in the summer of 1979....
CARYVILLE, TN
WJHL

LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
TENNESSEE STATE
knoxfocus.com

United Way of Greater Knoxville opens nominations for Change Awards

Awards to recognize the transformative work of nonprofits in the region. United Way of Greater Knoxville is accepting nominations for a new, annual recognition event known as the Change Awards to honor the efforts of the local nonprofit community. The Change Awards program is the first awards ceremony to exclusively recognize nonprofit leadership, innovation and collaboration in the Knoxville region. The Change Awards ceremony will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Mill & Mine in Knoxville, Tenn.
KNOXVILLE, TN

