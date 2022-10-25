Read full article on original website
Knoxville museum offers a history lesson with a little bit of fright
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville museum is offering a spooky tour with a history lesson to go with it on Friday and Saturday. The Ramsey House is hosting the "Spirits Within" tour, where people will be able to learn about some of the spirits rumored to still roam the rooms of the museum.
Anderson County Master Gardener applications available, training starts in January
The Anderson County Master Gardener applications are now available! You can find all information here at: tiny.utk.edu/AndersonMG and applications are due no later than December 16th, 2022. The Tennessee Extension Master Gardener Program trains and certifies volunteers to provide community service through the local county Extension office. The program seeks...
Carson-Newman hosts celebrated author and alumna Marianne Worthington for homecoming event
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – As part of its homecoming week festivities, Carson-Newman University will host author and 1984 alumna Marianne Worthington for its Henrietta Jenkins Memorial Poetry Reading on Friday, Nov. 4. In its 13th year, the annual event honors one of C-N’s beloved professors. Free and open...
Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge in Coal Creek
BRICEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the Coal Creek War in the 1890s. A time when the local miners fought against convict leasing. Barry Thacker with the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation said the miners felt their work should be...
6 free things to do in Knoxville for Halloween Oct. 28-31
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join in on the festivities in Knoxville during the Halloween season. There are opportunities to dress up in your best costume and get as much candy as possible during this spooky weekend. Thrill the World Knoxville 2022. The public will get the chance to dress...
Young child found walking alone near downtown Knoxville, officials say
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting.
Celebrity chef takes over Knoxville elementary school’s cafeteria
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebrity chef stopped by a Knoxville elementary school to celebrate the school’s cafeteria workers. Carla Hall, the cohost of The Chew, stopped by Blue Grass Elementary Friday morning. According to Knox County Schools, Hall celebrated the Blue Grass nutrition team with a special meal, showing them how to bake her […]
Magician buys oldest home in Sevier County, opens it as haunted tour
Flatrock, a grand prix style motorsports club is coming to Cumberland County, potentially bringing in racers from around the world. The Mountain Mile offers shopping, dining and entertainment in Pigeon Forge. Dozens of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues are just the beginning of this new development.
Anderson County High School student brings home win in state competition
An Anderson County High School student has cemented her place in the school's FFA program.
Anakeesta employee falls down embankment, flown to UTMC
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting.
A Pigeon Forge Christmas: Dolly Parton’s Stampede announces holiday shows
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. – The holiday season is just around the corner, and one Pigeon Forge spot is gearing up for the festivities. Dolly Parton’s Stampede has announced its 35th holiday season debut – it’ll begin on Nov. 2 and run through Dec. 31. “Christmas is...
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - On his 77th birthday, Tommy Potter decided to go to the boat ramp area of Panther Creek State Park to look out on the water and the land where he once owned a house at. As he walked back to his car after enjoying some time...
Students sing their hearts out at Central High School
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – At Central High School there is a long history of choral excellence, the Bobcats shining bright whenever they perform. For more information follow the Central High School Bobcats Choir on Twitter.
Young-Williams Animal Center at critical capacity
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. They asked the public for immediate adopters and fosterers to help open space. The shelter is hosting a Subaru Loves Pets event now through Oct. 31. During the event, adoption fees...
Throwback Thursday remembers the Byrd home
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – On this Throwback Thursday, WLAF’s Charlie Hutson shares a rare photo of the Byrd home. This home sat along the four lane between Elkins Road and the cemetery. The Odevah Byrd family lived in this home until it burned in the summer of 1979....
Construction of $70M Knoxville Public Safety Complex nearly complete
A well-known Knoxville property continues to be transformed. It's been more than two years in the making and millions of dollars are being poured into building the City's new public safety complex at the old Saint Mary's Hospital campus.
New condos expected to be built in South Knoxville, near James White Parkway bridge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — South Knoxville could soon be the home of a new condo development, named Honeysuckle. It will be built by the same company that created The Overlook in downtown Knoxville. They plan to build it on top of rolling hills in South Knoxville, next to James White...
'We haven't been able to catch a break' | Some East TN animal shelters filling up fast
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two large animal centers in East Tennessee said their shelters are filling up fast. The Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society said their facility is full of animals, and they said housing issues and rising prices are contributing to the problem. "We're seeing housing being a big factor for...
LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
United Way of Greater Knoxville opens nominations for Change Awards
Awards to recognize the transformative work of nonprofits in the region. United Way of Greater Knoxville is accepting nominations for a new, annual recognition event known as the Change Awards to honor the efforts of the local nonprofit community. The Change Awards program is the first awards ceremony to exclusively recognize nonprofit leadership, innovation and collaboration in the Knoxville region. The Change Awards ceremony will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Mill & Mine in Knoxville, Tenn.
