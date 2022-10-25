ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: First Reactions From the World Premiere

Disney and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was unveiled at its world premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday night. The official review embargo for Wakanda Forever lifts Nov. 8, but the social media embargo for early reactions lifted after the premiere. Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Wakanda Forever is a sequel to the filmmaker’s 2018 movie Black Panther and is the 30th feature film entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first Black Panther movie was a global box office and cultural phenomenon, scoring $1.35 billion in ticket sales and earning an Oscar nomination for best picture.More from The Hollywood...
ComicBook

Deadpool 3: When Ryan Reynolds Met With Kevin Feige Revealed

It may surprise some fans to learn when Ryan Reynolds met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to discuss Deadpool 3. The first two Deadpool movies were released by Fox when the studio had the film rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. Disney would eventually acquire 20th Century Fox, meaning Marvel now had creative control of all X-Men and Fantastic Four characters, including Deadpool. News regarding Deadpool 3 has slowly come out over the years, but September brought the first official confirmation that the film would bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Marvel projects are years in the making, and that's how long it's been since Reynolds and Feige got together to bring the Merc With a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Collider

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Lake Bell Confirms Her Appearance in the Marvel Sequel

Lake Bell, who voiced Black Widow in Marvel and Disney+'s animated series What If...?, walked the purple carpet at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, indicating that she will appear in the film. In November 2021, paparazzi photos depicted Bell on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and ComicBook reported on her joining the cast. However, when the official cast list was revealed it did not include Bell. But during the film's world premiere, she officially confirmed that she will have a brief role in Ryan Coogler's sequel in an interview that was posted to Marvel Entertainment's official YouTube channel.
BGR.com

James Gunn is now in charge of the DC Extended Universe

Four years after Disney (temporarily) cut ties with James Gunn, it is safe to say the filmmaker has made a total recovery. On Tuesday, hours after sharing the trailer for Marvel’s upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Gunn confirmed The Hollywood Reporter’s write-up claiming that he will serve as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios — Warner Bros. Discovery’s new division to replace DC Films, alongside producer Peter Safran.
Collider

New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Images Hint at Trouble For the Superheroes

Marvel has just released new images for its upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film is set to kick off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new images come along with the new trailer for the long-awaited film. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released to theaters on February 17, 2023.
411mania.com

Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains

Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
Polygon

James Gunn takes over all DC movies

Director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will be co-chairs and co-CEOs of Warner Bros.’ new DC Studios, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. DC Studios is a new Warner Bros. department replacing DC Films, and will oversee all DC Universe projects within film, TV, and animation.
ComicBook

Marvel Stars Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Welcome First Child

Marvel Studios is having a pretty successful launch of their Multiverse Saga and it would seem that this would be the most prominent thing in the actors behind the films lives. It was recently revealed that Loki star Tom Hiddleston was expecting a child with The Marvels star and partner Zawe Ashton. The two didn't meet on any marvel set, but it still seems that they found each other. Now, they welcome the product of their love with a new child. According to ET Cananda, the two Marvel Studios stars have officially given birth to their offspring. There's no word on the gender of the child, but we'll likely find out when the couple is comfortable.
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reveals Cancelled Marvel Crossover Event Involving Man-Thing

The character of Man-Thing made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the recent Werewolf By Night special for Disney+, but that wasn't the first time in recent memory that the character was set to grace our screens. According to filmmaker Kevin Smith, Man-Thing was a character who they planned to use in a four-show crossover back when Hulu was planning on making a number of animated Marvel series, including a take on Howard the Duck which would have been showrun by Smith. Instead, the character didn't show up until last week, at which point Smith finally understood something he had been told before.
startattle.com

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Paul Rudd

Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with many strange creatures and embark on an epic adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Startattle.com – Ant-Man 3 movie. Starring :...
murphysmultiverse.com

Tenoch Huerta on Whether or Not Namor is the Villain of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever having its World Premiere last night, the world now waits in anticipation for its turn to see the Marvel Studios sequel. One of the major standouts from the early reactions has been Tenoch Huerta, who portrays film’s main antagonist: Namor the Sub-Mariner. While talking with Variety during the premiere’s red carpet, this is what Huerta, disagreed with the notion that he’s the villain of the film.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Shows Off New Villain Kang

Scott Lang and crew are transported to the Quantum Realm in the first trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, where they come face to face with Marvel’s next chief villain. The trailer brings back Loki actor Jonathan Majors, who appeared as a character called He Who Remains in the Disney+ series. In the new Ant-Man, he plays Kang, an alternate version of that villain who will go on to become the big bad of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, including the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.More from The Hollywood ReporterHenry Cavill Confirms He Is "Back as Superman" for Future DC Movies'House of...
murphysmultiverse.com

The Golden Age of Superhero Movies Is Over

With the continued expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC properties, more and more superhero movie and television content is being pumped into screens almost non-stop. New genres and formats are being explored and countless characters are being brought into live-action. So, we should be at the peak of the age of superhero movies, right? Unfortunately, it seems we have sailed right on through the Golden Age of Superhero Movies that took place in the 2010s.
Deadline

Kevin Feige On James Gunn Joining DC: “I’ll Be First In Line To See Anything He Does”

Marvel president/CCO Kevin Feige isn’t bothered that one of his most valuable employees is going to work for the competition. Caught on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever red carpet by Deadline, Feige gave his thoughts on James Gunn’s new job as co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios. RELATED: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Red Carpet World Premiere Photo Gallery “Well, he has got a lot of work to do for Marvel between now and May, which he’s well aware of. But after that, I’ll be first in line to see anything he does.” Gunn has Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming up,...

