Hulk Actor Edward Norton Called Marvel President Kevin Feige’s ‘The Avengers’ Announcement ‘Unprofessional’
The MCU's Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stuck around after he was cast following Edward Norton's exit. The actor didn't go willingly, however.
Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: First Reactions From the World Premiere
Disney and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was unveiled at its world premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday night. The official review embargo for Wakanda Forever lifts Nov. 8, but the social media embargo for early reactions lifted after the premiere. Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Wakanda Forever is a sequel to the filmmaker’s 2018 movie Black Panther and is the 30th feature film entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first Black Panther movie was a global box office and cultural phenomenon, scoring $1.35 billion in ticket sales and earning an Oscar nomination for best picture.More from The Hollywood...
ComicBook
Deadpool 3: When Ryan Reynolds Met With Kevin Feige Revealed
It may surprise some fans to learn when Ryan Reynolds met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to discuss Deadpool 3. The first two Deadpool movies were released by Fox when the studio had the film rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises. Disney would eventually acquire 20th Century Fox, meaning Marvel now had creative control of all X-Men and Fantastic Four characters, including Deadpool. News regarding Deadpool 3 has slowly come out over the years, but September brought the first official confirmation that the film would bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Marvel projects are years in the making, and that's how long it's been since Reynolds and Feige got together to bring the Merc With a Mouth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Lake Bell Confirms Her Appearance in the Marvel Sequel
Lake Bell, who voiced Black Widow in Marvel and Disney+'s animated series What If...?, walked the purple carpet at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, indicating that she will appear in the film. In November 2021, paparazzi photos depicted Bell on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and ComicBook reported on her joining the cast. However, when the official cast list was revealed it did not include Bell. But during the film's world premiere, she officially confirmed that she will have a brief role in Ryan Coogler's sequel in an interview that was posted to Marvel Entertainment's official YouTube channel.
Gamespot
New Star Wars Movie May Be Set After Rise Of The Skywalker, Feature Familiar Characters
New details have come to light about the Star Wars movie from Lost's Damon Lindelof and Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The film has yet to be officially announced, but The Hollywood Reporter shed some light on the project, including who is writing it and what the story could be. Sources...
Disney reportedly advised Lucasfilm to stop announcing new Star Wars projects and collaborators
Disney reportedly doesn't want new Star War projects announced
James Gunn is now in charge of the DC Extended Universe
Four years after Disney (temporarily) cut ties with James Gunn, it is safe to say the filmmaker has made a total recovery. On Tuesday, hours after sharing the trailer for Marvel’s upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Gunn confirmed The Hollywood Reporter’s write-up claiming that he will serve as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios — Warner Bros. Discovery’s new division to replace DC Films, alongside producer Peter Safran.
Collider
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Images Hint at Trouble For the Superheroes
Marvel has just released new images for its upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film is set to kick off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new images come along with the new trailer for the long-awaited film. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released to theaters on February 17, 2023.
411mania.com
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
Polygon
James Gunn takes over all DC movies
Director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will be co-chairs and co-CEOs of Warner Bros.’ new DC Studios, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. DC Studios is a new Warner Bros. department replacing DC Films, and will oversee all DC Universe projects within film, TV, and animation.
6 Mexican Marvel Characters We’d Like To See In The MCU After America Chavez And Namor
With America Chavez and Namor making their debuts in the MCU, there are plenty of other options for Mexican characters in the Marvel universe to appear in the films next.
ComicBook
Marvel Stars Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Welcome First Child
Marvel Studios is having a pretty successful launch of their Multiverse Saga and it would seem that this would be the most prominent thing in the actors behind the films lives. It was recently revealed that Loki star Tom Hiddleston was expecting a child with The Marvels star and partner Zawe Ashton. The two didn't meet on any marvel set, but it still seems that they found each other. Now, they welcome the product of their love with a new child. According to ET Cananda, the two Marvel Studios stars have officially given birth to their offspring. There's no word on the gender of the child, but we'll likely find out when the couple is comfortable.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reveals Cancelled Marvel Crossover Event Involving Man-Thing
The character of Man-Thing made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the recent Werewolf By Night special for Disney+, but that wasn't the first time in recent memory that the character was set to grace our screens. According to filmmaker Kevin Smith, Man-Thing was a character who they planned to use in a four-show crossover back when Hulu was planning on making a number of animated Marvel series, including a take on Howard the Duck which would have been showrun by Smith. Instead, the character didn't show up until last week, at which point Smith finally understood something he had been told before.
startattle.com
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Paul Rudd
Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with many strange creatures and embark on an epic adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Startattle.com – Ant-Man 3 movie. Starring :...
Warner Bros. Discovery Poach Marvel Veterans To Add Spark To Superman And Other Superheroes
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD appointed a veteran director-producer team of James Gunn and Peter Safran to the new roles of Co-Chair and CEOs of DC Studios effective on November 1. Gunn and Safran have extensive experience with the superhero genre, bringing some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC...
murphysmultiverse.com
Tenoch Huerta on Whether or Not Namor is the Villain of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever having its World Premiere last night, the world now waits in anticipation for its turn to see the Marvel Studios sequel. One of the major standouts from the early reactions has been Tenoch Huerta, who portrays film’s main antagonist: Namor the Sub-Mariner. While talking with Variety during the premiere’s red carpet, this is what Huerta, disagreed with the notion that he’s the villain of the film.
‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Shows Off New Villain Kang
Scott Lang and crew are transported to the Quantum Realm in the first trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, where they come face to face with Marvel’s next chief villain. The trailer brings back Loki actor Jonathan Majors, who appeared as a character called He Who Remains in the Disney+ series. In the new Ant-Man, he plays Kang, an alternate version of that villain who will go on to become the big bad of Marvel’s Multiverse Saga, including the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.More from The Hollywood ReporterHenry Cavill Confirms He Is "Back as Superman" for Future DC Movies'House of...
James Gunn, Peter Safran Picked to Lead DC Comics’ Movies, TV, and Animation Studio
Peter Safran and James Gunn will serve as co-CEOS of DC Studios. The pair will oversee film, TV, and animation projects involving DC Comics' characters.
murphysmultiverse.com
The Golden Age of Superhero Movies Is Over
With the continued expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC properties, more and more superhero movie and television content is being pumped into screens almost non-stop. New genres and formats are being explored and countless characters are being brought into live-action. So, we should be at the peak of the age of superhero movies, right? Unfortunately, it seems we have sailed right on through the Golden Age of Superhero Movies that took place in the 2010s.
Kevin Feige On James Gunn Joining DC: “I’ll Be First In Line To See Anything He Does”
Marvel president/CCO Kevin Feige isn’t bothered that one of his most valuable employees is going to work for the competition. Caught on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever red carpet by Deadline, Feige gave his thoughts on James Gunn’s new job as co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios. RELATED: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Red Carpet World Premiere Photo Gallery “Well, he has got a lot of work to do for Marvel between now and May, which he’s well aware of. But after that, I’ll be first in line to see anything he does.” Gunn has Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming up,...
