Read full article on original website
Related
Bismarck’s Taco Del Mar Is OPEN, But Looking To Sell
Seems like yesterday that a friend of mine and I attended a graduation party over the summer at a co-worker's house in Lincoln - walking into his garage where tables were set up for guests, the welcome aroma of Mexican food directed me toward an array of eye-catching ( stomach immediately growling ) goodies - I had never tried Taco Del Mar before, and this catered affair was through the roof awesome - no doubt the best guacamole I've had in a long time - I put a quick GPS in my brain to make sure I visited their restaurant located at 1024 S 12 St., and I've been a regular 2-time a week customer.
Beers For Deer 10 Gun Raffle This Thursday In Bismarck
Gun raffles are always popular in these parts and there's a good one coming up this Thursday. "The Beers For Deer" 10 Gun Raffle presented by the Mule Deer Foundation. This event will be held this Thursday, October 27th, at The Pier Bar and Grill in Bismarck. This is a lively and quick event from 6 pm to 8 pm.
Bisman Business Officially Opens New South Bismarck Location
The wait is over. The new South Bearscat location is now open. I'm sure you noticed construction started some time ago; well, now it is finally complete. The new Bearscat location sits behind the South Starbucks on the corner of South 2nd street, just down from Captain Jack's and Dan's Supermarket.
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
There Is Life Now To 915 E Bismarck Expressway
Funny that I just did a story on this less than a week ago... That's right, I drove over with our company vehicle and parked in the lonely parking lot. I showed a couple of pics and wrote a story about the 915 E Bismarck Expressway - you know it quite well, it's right across the street from Cash Wise. My goal for the whole article was to be somewhat cute and come up with some far-fetched ideas of what kind of businesses COULD be coming in the near future - HOWEVER today I found out that "There Is Life To 915 E Bismarck Expressway" The rumbling and tearing down the lot has begun -
Bismarck’s 8th Annual Spook Out Cancer Event This Saturday
Are you looking for someplace fun this Saturday to bring your whole family to?. An event that won't scare you so much that you'll find yourself running away, no this is for the whole family to come out to Puklich Chevrolet here in Bismarck and be a part of something special. Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume and be there with us from 11 am - 3 pm. The goal of Puklich is simple, to raise money for breast cancer awareness: This is part of a press release they put out just recently:
New Restaurant Officially Opens In Bismarck
After much anticipation and a delay or two, Ja Bomb sushi and ramen restaurant is open. You will find this new eatery in Bismarck's Kirkwood Mall. It sits right next to Target. According to a post from the Kirkwood Malls Facebook page, the restaurant was originally slated to open on...
Have You Run Into Your Doppelganger Here In BisMan?
There is a saying that everyone has someone in this world that looks like them. I'm sure that's not too hard to find, for some people have features that are fairly easy to resemble. I never thought about it too much until someone told me that in a younger picture...
Bismarck’s Capital Acres – Hold Your Head Up High
In my opinion, in life, it's the effort you put forth that makes it all worthwhile. This is a story about an ambitious group of people who had a dream, a goal to live life to the fullest, and bring major enjoyment to Bismarck and Mandan. I first wrote an article about Capital Acres back in the summer. Hannah Hayes and her friend/partner Noah Harvey had put their heads together and were planning on setting this spring as the launch date for an enthusiastic adventure - a wedding venue to be named Capital Acres. They had the site all picked out, and were headed full steam ahead. "...we are so excited to announce that Caroline and I, along with our partner Noah Harvey will be opening Capital Acres this coming spring 2023. Capital Acres is Bismarck's newest premier event venue only fifteen minutes from downtown Bismarck. This space can hold over 500 guests!"
A Rebrand For ‘Tigirlily’, North Dakota’s Popular Sister Duo
North Dakota natives, and country music duo, announced last week on social media that after almost a decade of being known as "Tigirlily" the sisters were re-branding. Adding a little more distinction to their band name. Via Facebook on October 20th, it was announced that after a lot of thought and consideration the word "Gold" will now be added to the duo's name.
In Bismarck – 5 Ideas That Might Not Work At This Empty Spot
I see this empty place all the time and the wheels keep turning in my head. I know you have seen it too, right across the street from Cash Wise, their south location - right on E Bismarck Expressway. It's huge, and the parking lot that awaits hopeful future visitors is quite vast as well.
Coming Soon: Another Store To Open In Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall
That's right, we're getting ANOTHER new store in the Kirkwood Mall. It's called "Just Kick It." Whilst scrolling through my Facebook feed I noticed this post made on the mall's page. Yes Please. Bismarck-Mandan needs a new shoe/sneaker store, especially since Finish Line closed some time ago. I haven't been...
Pumpkin Crazy Bismarck, Is TOO Small For Pumpkin Crazy Poll
All across the capital city store bins are overflowing with pumpkins. As we approach Halloween, front yards and porch steps are getting more and more populated with these winter squashes. But according to the good folks at lawnstarter.com, we may not hold a jack-o'-lantern candle to many other cities across the country.
Hey To All Bismarck Guys, Gals, Goblins, And Ghouls
Yes sir, this whole month of October in my mind is reserved for those who want to have fun, to be someone they aren't, to find a way to be creative and get all dressed up - the ART of Halloween really goes on all 31 ghastly days. Pretty much every Friday, Saturday, or even Sunday in this month, someone in the Bismarck and Mandan neighborhood will be having a monster bash, ghostly get-togethers, and frightening parties filled with fun, food, music, and candy. For the 6th year in a row Haunted Hoover will be among all the action.
The 5 Commandments When Entering A NoDak Roundabout
Roundabouts really aren't that complicated to navigate. I'm not trying to be mean, but some of you look petrified when entering a roundabout in the Bismarck Mandan. I mean scared $hitless. I have to laugh because it's really, really simple when it comes to driving in a roundabout. I see...
New Addition Coming Soon To Bisman Wellness Center
This the time of year where we start to lose our fitness motivation. It gets chilly, more holiday treats and candies are making their way into our homes, so you might not have noticed a changed at the Missouri Valley Family YMCA in Mandan. The Reveal. The Family Wellness Center...
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
BisMan Recovery Group – On A Mission To Help The Homeless
An amazing group of people who have turned their life around and want to give back. That's what WE do in recovery. One of the first things you come to realize when your rock bottom has hit even lower is to surrender 100% for yourself - WHEN you want to receive help, and you are finally ready. Nobody can help anyone until they are willing, and if they are not, it's just an ugly vicious cycle that keeps repeating. Jacob Doctor knows all about this, for he is in recovery himself, and so am I - recovery of addiction.
Forrie Smith from Yellowstone Visits Bismarck, Did You Meet Him?
From the most-watched TV drama "Yellowstone", actor Forrie J. Smith, the star that plays senior ranch hand "Lloyd Pierce", was in Bismarck, North Dakota last weekend. Forrie j. Smith, a real-life cowboy and stuntman, was in town for the Dakota Community Bank and Trust's Bucking Battle featuring Chad Berger Bucking Bulls held over the weekend. From acting to stuntman, rodeo action is something this cowboy knows all too well and Forrie J. Smith swung by the US103-3 studio to chat.
Did You See This? A Bismarck Store Is Gone
You may have noticed a store disappeared from North Bismarck. As I was doing my far too frequent Ulta haul, I noticed, that just down the way "Famous Footwear" (in the Haycreek Shops shopping center) is gone. You can see the big block letters missing from the storefront, and there's...
Cool 98.7
Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
566K+
Views
ABOUT
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cool987fm.com
Comments / 0