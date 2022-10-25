In my opinion, in life, it's the effort you put forth that makes it all worthwhile. This is a story about an ambitious group of people who had a dream, a goal to live life to the fullest, and bring major enjoyment to Bismarck and Mandan. I first wrote an article about Capital Acres back in the summer. Hannah Hayes and her friend/partner Noah Harvey had put their heads together and were planning on setting this spring as the launch date for an enthusiastic adventure - a wedding venue to be named Capital Acres. They had the site all picked out, and were headed full steam ahead. "...we are so excited to announce that Caroline and I, along with our partner Noah Harvey will be opening Capital Acres this coming spring 2023. Capital Acres is Bismarck's newest premier event venue only fifteen minutes from downtown Bismarck. This space can hold over 500 guests!"

