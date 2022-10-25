Read full article on original website
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,548 new coronavirus cases Friday, 7,537 new cases in the last week
As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 2,117,608 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,077 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,020 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
Sinkland Farms recognized as the face of Agritourism in Virginia
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Hundreds of thousands of people visit farms across the Commonwealth each year, and students are learning where their food comes from. Claire Hostetter was one of the dozens of students at Sinkland Farms learning about farming on Friday. “I got to see some animals,” Claire said....
WSLS
Flu outbreaks impact schools across Southwest Virginia
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Schools in the Commonwealth are seeing an increase in flu cases. Approximately 25% of the student body at Lord Botetourt High School is out sick with the flu. “Definitely seen an uptick here at the school,” said School Nurse Abby Rock. Rock said symptoms...
WSET
VDH urges Virginians to prepare for respiratory illness increases, including RSV
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced that this year’s flu season is already showing concerning, early signs that it may be worse than in recent years. VDH said more people are seeking care in hospitals and urgent care centers for influenza-like...
Cases of respiratory illness continue to surge across Virginia
While spikes in these kinds of illnesses are seasonal, the VDH says that this increase has come much earlier than usual. The department is particularly concerned about the growing number of children with flu-like symptoms.
WSET
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Health weighs in on state and national increase of RSV
The Virginia Department of Health says cases of “R-S-V” have quadrupled since September. Last week Friday, the health system released a clinician letter updating the status of RSV in the state. According to Public Health Physician Specialist, Brooke Rossheim, M.D., M.P.H says it’s a respiratory virus with cold-like...
Virginia residents should get stimulus of up to $500 by Halloween
Photo of money in handsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)Here's some good news for many taxpayers in Virginia. The Virginia General Assembly recently passed a law giving taxpayers payment of up to $250 for individual filers and up to $500 for joint filers.
Abducted Virginia kids rescued in North Dakota, mother and grandfather charged
Three people are facing charges in connection with the alleged abduction: Michael Hamilton, Timothy Truitt and Amelia Hamilton. They told investigators they were trying to take the kids to Washington State when they were caught in North Dakota, according to court documents.
WSLS
Free community college? How this solution is working for in-demand industries
The price tag of college can often be daunting. Thousands of dollars spent on tuition, books and boarding can lead to mounting student debt. But what if we told you it’s possible to go for free? We’re working for you to explain why a focus on most in-demand industries could be the answer.
WSLS
More than 700 Virginia children are waiting to be adopted: 30 Days of Hope
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There are more than 700 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day in November during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2022 marks the sixth year 10 News is doing this series.
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
Woman Reported Missing In Virginia May Be In Pennsylvania, Police Say
Police say a woman reported missing in Virginia may be in Pennsylvania. Anna J. Midas, 28, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 on the 7800 block of Woodall Road in Norfolk, local police said in a Tuesday, Oct. 25 alert. They describe her as having mental...
WSLS
WATCH: Biden delivers remarks on CHIPS manufacturing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Biden delivers remarks on Micron’s plan to invest in CHIPS manufacturing in upstate New York, which is said to create good-paying jobs and help ensure the future is made in America. You can watch the full event below.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
‘Find out the truth’: Mother speaks out after son found dead in Virginia prison
Anwar Phillips was convicted for murder and spent time in solitary confinement before he was found dead in his cell on January 4, 2022.
Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap officer among 19 charged in conspiracy that ‘flooded’ Southwest Virginia with drugs
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia state officials and federal prosecutors announced several drug arrests out of Lee, Scott and Wise counties Tuesday afternoon. U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and representatives from the ATF and local law enforcement agencies spoke outside of the U.S. District Courthouse in Abingdon. Kavanaugh began the event […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Virginia then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Williamsburg business owner sentenced to seven years for $2M health care fraud
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A wellness center owner will serve seven years in prison after being found to have defrauded Virginia Medicaid and other health care programs of more than $2.2 million. Maria Kokolis, 48, of Williamsburg, owned and operated Pamisage, Inc., a center for integrative behavioral health and medicine and focused on weight management […]
WXII 12
Earthquake hits Virginia overnight, no reports of severe damage
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake was reported in Virginia Tuesday morning. It hit the area around 5:25 a.m. with a 2.6 magnitude near the North Carolina-Virginia border. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was reported not far from Galax, about five to six miles, east-southeast of Independence, and nearly 2 miles below the surface.
