Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Sergeant Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’ in Hot Water: Internal InvestigationBLOCK WORK MEDIAJacksonville, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Nonprofit distributes food on Jacksonville’s Westside on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday. The distribution in partnership with Greater Church of God by Faith will be at 2434 Old Middleburg Rd....
News4Jax.com
DIY an acrylic pumpkin for Halloween
Pinspiration Jacksonville stopped by the studio to show us how to do a fun DIY project that is fun for the whole family! While they love to show us projects you can do at home, Pinspiration also offers classes and camps that are a blast for the kiddos or for a night out with the adults. You can head here to see what they have to offer. Not looking for a summer camp? Pinspiration offers great options for date nights including their splatter room and much more.
Seniors stuck because of broken elevator at Jacksonville 55+ apartment community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some residents at a Jacksonville 55+ living community say they are trapped on the higher floors of their apartment building. They said an elevator has been out of service for six days and don’t think it will get fixed any time soon. >>> STREAM ACTION...
Jacksonville native in Guatemala needs help getting her husband cancer treatment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville native needs help finding a doctor to help her husband who is battling cancer. The young couple lives in Guatemala. It's been three weeks since Sebastian Toledo was diagnosed with leukemia. While he's reserving his strength to fight cancer, Ashlynn Toledo has to stay strong for her family.
News4Jax.com
Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
abandonedway.com
Pictures Show Riverside Motel Before it Was Demolished – Yulee, Florida
Riverside motel was an abandoned motel located in Yulee, Nassau County, Florida. It was opened in 1954 and owned by the Knud and Nellie Olfort. Nellie Olfort went missing in 1993 and her husband’s actions thereafter were suspicious due to his unwillingness to help in the search or allow people onto his large property. Knud died in 1997 and the property was given over to Nellie’s sister, Lena Christian.It wasn’t until September 11, 1999, when the Navy was performing diving exercises in the St. Mary’s River when Nellie’s car was found at the bottom, her skeletal remains still strapped to her car seat.
News4Jax.com
🌡️ John Gaughan celebrates 30 years at WJXT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October 24, 1992. The Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta Braves, 4-3 in Game 6 at Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium to win their first-ever title. The number one song on the radio was End Of The Road by Boyz II Men. The average cost for a gallon of cost across the country was $1.11.
News4Jax.com
Georgia-Florida fans roll out their RVs as RV City opens Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Ultimate Tailgate Party — also known as the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party — returns Tuesday to Jacksonville. The madness began at 8 a.m. as Georgia Bulldog and Florida Gator fans dominate the area across the street from TIAA Bank Field ahead of Saturday’s much-anticipated matchup.
News4Jax.com
Why the forecast for the Georgia-Florida game is a bit tricky
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Fans are gearing up for the annual showdown Saturday at TIAA Bank Field between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators. Weather is top of mind at this event, and the forecast is a bit...tricky. Watching the Wind. The main issue on Saturday will be...
Hurricane Ian could be contributing to flooding on Southbank riverwalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville missed the brunt of Hurricane Ian but it’s possible that water from the storm has contributed to flooding on the Southbank riverwalk. Here’s video of that flooding. The area has had high water problems in the past. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
News4Jax.com
Le Dîner En Blanc puts unity, dining and ‘Cirque En Blanc’ on display for annual all-white party
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An event that began with three friends in 1988 in Paris has now become an annual soiree among hundreds of people throughout multiple cities across America. Le Diner En Blanc celebrated its third annual outdoor party Saturday evening where Jacksonville residents and people from near and...
Southwest flight heading to Indianapolis makes emergency landing at Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached is from an unrelated story. A Southwest aircraft headed from Tampa to Indianapolis had to make an emergency landing Tuesday, Dan Landson, a representative for Southwest Airlines confirmed. The aircraft diverted to Jacksonville because of a "potential mechanical issue," Landson said. The flight...
Two local Fantasy 5 winning tickets sold in St. Johns and Duval Counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been lucky lotto for two local residents. On Oct. 18, Florida Lottery’s Fantasy 5 numbers 15-22-24-29-31 were on three tickets sold in the state. One of those tickets was sold at the Winn Dixie at 3551 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Dunkin’ to build in Mandarin and Middleburg
Dunkin’ intends to build a 1,251-square-foot double-drive-thru-only shop on 0.65-acre along Old St. Augustine Road in the Mandarin area. Prem & Alaina LLC is the developer. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC is the civil engineer. The vacant land is north of Losco Road and Interstate 295. In Middleburg, the...
News4Jax.com
City council members vote to make balloon, sky lantern releases illegal in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a city council meeting Tuesday night, 15 council members voted to ban balloon releases in Jacksonville. There are currently similar bans in other surrounding areas such as St. Johns County and the beaches. Violators caught releasing balloons or sky lanterns could face a $50 fine...
Jacksonville apartment complex condemned for sewage issues, families have days to vacate
Residents at a local apartment complex are being put on notice. Neighbors at the Blanchard Apartments in Love Grove say they have just days to get out, after the property was recently condemned for sewage issues. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. City officials were working Wednesday afternoon to...
“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
tourcounsel.com
Fernandina Beach, Florida 2022 (with Map & Photos)
A walk along historic Fernandina Beach can begin where generations of visitors have begun their tours of the elegant port town: at the waterfront train station, the eastern terminus of the first railroad to cross Florida from east to west. The station is now home to the Amelia Island Tourism...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Amazon developer explores Craig Airport non-aviation land for Jacksonville delivery center
An apparent Amazon.com delivery station is in review for Jacksonville Aviation Authority property targeted for industrial development near Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport in East Arlington. The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Seefried Industrial Properties Inc. to develop a 131,512-square-foot delivery station on a 77.53-acre...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville R&B singer YK Osiris visits local schools to inspire, talk about mental health
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville R&B singer and entertainer YK Osiris visited several local schools this week in an effort to inspire students to succeed and talk with them about mental health. YK Osiris, whose birth name is Osiris Williams and is perhaps best known for his 2019 hit “Worth...
Comments / 0