Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Nonprofit distributes food on Jacksonville’s Westside on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area on Saturday. The distribution in partnership with Greater Church of God by Faith will be at 2434 Old Middleburg Rd....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

DIY an acrylic pumpkin for Halloween

Pinspiration Jacksonville stopped by the studio to show us how to do a fun DIY project that is fun for the whole family! While they love to show us projects you can do at home, Pinspiration also offers classes and camps that are a blast for the kiddos or for a night out with the adults. You can head here to see what they have to offer. Not looking for a summer camp? Pinspiration offers great options for date nights including their splatter room and much more.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
ORANGE PARK, FL
abandonedway.com

Pictures Show Riverside Motel Before it Was Demolished – Yulee, Florida

Riverside motel was an abandoned motel located in Yulee, Nassau County, Florida. It was opened in 1954 and owned by the Knud and Nellie Olfort. Nellie Olfort went missing in 1993 and her husband’s actions thereafter were suspicious due to his unwillingness to help in the search or allow people onto his large property. Knud died in 1997 and the property was given over to Nellie’s sister, Lena Christian.It wasn’t until September 11, 1999, when the Navy was performing diving exercises in the St. Mary’s River when Nellie’s car was found at the bottom, her skeletal remains still strapped to her car seat.
YULEE, FL
News4Jax.com

🌡️ John Gaughan celebrates 30 years at WJXT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October 24, 1992. The Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta Braves, 4-3 in Game 6 at Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium to win their first-ever title. The number one song on the radio was End Of The Road by Boyz II Men. The average cost for a gallon of cost across the country was $1.11.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Georgia-Florida fans roll out their RVs as RV City opens Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Ultimate Tailgate Party — also known as the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party — returns Tuesday to Jacksonville. The madness began at 8 a.m. as Georgia Bulldog and Florida Gator fans dominate the area across the street from TIAA Bank Field ahead of Saturday’s much-anticipated matchup.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Why the forecast for the Georgia-Florida game is a bit tricky

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Fans are gearing up for the annual showdown Saturday at TIAA Bank Field between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida Gators. Weather is top of mind at this event, and the forecast is a bit...tricky. Watching the Wind. The main issue on Saturday will be...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Dunkin’ to build in Mandarin and Middleburg

Dunkin’ intends to build a 1,251-square-foot double-drive-thru-only shop on 0.65-acre along Old St. Augustine Road in the Mandarin area. Prem & Alaina LLC is the developer. EnVision Design + Engineering LLC is the civil engineer. The vacant land is north of Losco Road and Interstate 295. In Middleburg, the...
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Action News Jax

“Double the normal attendance”: NAS JAX Airshow reaches capacity on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After being canceled last year, the Nas Jax Airshow featuring the Blue Angels is back and bigger than ever. In an unexpected viewer turnout, the airshow reached capacity two hours before the grand finale on Saturday. Traffic on i-295 and Roosevelt Blvd was backed up almost the entire day as well, as many people traveled from out of state just for the show.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
tourcounsel.com

Fernandina Beach, Florida 2022 (with Map & Photos)

A walk along historic Fernandina Beach can begin where generations of visitors have begun their tours of the elegant port town: at the waterfront train station, the eastern terminus of the first railroad to cross Florida from east to west. The station is now home to the Amelia Island Tourism...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Amazon developer explores Craig Airport non-aviation land for Jacksonville delivery center

An apparent Amazon.com delivery station is in review for Jacksonville Aviation Authority property targeted for industrial development near Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport in East Arlington. The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing plans for Seefried Industrial Properties Inc. to develop a 131,512-square-foot delivery station on a 77.53-acre...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

