How Long Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Fed up With Petty GMS?
Petty GNS has now lured three JR Motorsports employees to its Cup Series team in less than a year. The post How Long Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Fed up With Petty GMS? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bubba Wallace Declines Interview With NBC, and Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat What He Thinks About It
Kyle Petty has been vocal on the Bubba Wallace penalty, and was at it again this weekend, taking direct aim at the 23XI Racing driver for remaining silent and declining an NBC interview to explain his side. The post Bubba Wallace Declines Interview With NBC, and Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat What He Thinks About It appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: 3 best landing spots for Hailie Deegan next season
Hailie Deegan will remain with Ford next season but her ride is unclear. What are the 3 best landing spots for Deegan in NASCAR next season?
Bubba Wallace Will Get Viciously Booed at Martinsville This Weekend and His Response Will Be …
Bubba Wallace knows he's going to get viciously booed this weekend at Martinsville. Here's what fans might expect in response from him. The post Bubba Wallace Will Get Viciously Booed at Martinsville This Weekend and His Response Will Be … appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Has another seat unexpectedly opened up?
Cole Custer’s future with Stewart-Haas Racing isn’t as certain as it once seemed, with Tony Stewart reportedly keen on replacing him for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series silly season has been a crazy one to say the least, and while things appear to have wound down in recent weeks, we may not be completely done with high-profile teams making a splash in the driver market.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Out NASCAR for Inconsistencies on Penalties After Bubba Wallace Ruling
Dale Earnhardt Jr. bluntly calls out NASCAR for being inconsistent in penalty rulings after Bubba Wallace suspension and for getting a penalty wrong with his own driver. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Bluntly Calls Out NASCAR for Inconsistencies on Penalties After Bubba Wallace Ruling appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
M&M’s ending 32-year NASCAR run with special tribute
After 32 years of sponsorship, M&M’s is set to leave the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2022 season, and they are leaving fans with one final special paint scheme. M&M’s announced after the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season that the 2022 season would be their 32nd and final year of sponsorship at the sport’s top level.
Danica Patrick Confronted NASCAR Driver About Infamous Wreck
Danica Patrick and Denny Hamlin revisited a tense exchange from 2015. After crashing in practice, Hamlin bumped the back of Patrick's vehicle during a duel race at Daytona International Speedway. Patrick later confronted Hamlin, grabbed him with both hands, and asked, "What are you doing?" Seven years later, Patrick invited...
AJ Allmendinger Could Be In for a Rude Awakening in 2023 and He Knows It
AJ Allmendinger's recent NASCAR Cup Series success doesn't necessarily mean he'll have a great 2023 season. The post AJ Allmendinger Could Be In for a Rude Awakening in 2023 and He Knows It appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Chase Elliott takes Hooters partnership to the next level
Hooters and NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott have launched Chase Elliott’s Chicken Tenders, a virtual restaurant available nationwide. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott and longtime NASCAR Cup Series partner Hooters have expanded on their partnership and launched Chase Elliott’s Chicken Tenders, a virtual restaurant available nationwide on DoorDash, Grubhub, and UberEats.
Martinsville President Clay Campbell Shares Hilarious Dale Earnhardt Story, Dishes on Day vs. Night Racing, Hot Dogs, and More
Ahead of this weekend's race at Martinsville, Sportscasting scored an exclusive interview with track president Clay Campbell. The post Martinsville President Clay Campbell Shares Hilarious Dale Earnhardt Story, Dishes on Day vs. Night Racing, Hot Dogs, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Could Kyle Busch have replaced Kurt Busch?
With Kurt Busch officially announcing his retirement from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing, could 23XI Racing have been a landing spot for Kyle?. Kurt Busch recently announced that he will not return to 23XI Racing as a full-time driver for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, an announcement that many expected given the fact that he still hasn’t returned since his accident at Pocono Raceway.
NASCAR Went Head-to-Head With F1 Last Weekend and Proved Rumors of the American-Based Sport’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated
NASCAR battled toe-to-toe with F1 this weekend for eyeballs and, according to the latest television ratings, the American-based series is doing just fine. The post NASCAR Went Head-to-Head With F1 Last Weekend and Proved Rumors of the American-Based Sport’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. Were Exposed by Avoidable Blunders at Homestead
Homestead-Miami was a prime example of why Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. haven't won a race this year. The post Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. Were Exposed by Avoidable Blunders at Homestead appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To The Surprising 2023 Race News
The NASCAR Euro Series has an unprecedented race planned to commence the 2023 season. As announced Tuesday, next year's schedule begins with an exhibition Arctic Ice Race in Finland. That's right. On March 4 and 5, drivers will compete on ice, or as put in the press release, cars "will...
NASCAR weekend schedule for Martinsville Speedway
Sunday’s 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway will be a last-chance race in the best definition of the phrase. Joey Logano locked in a spot in the Phoenix Championship Four with a win at Las Vegas, but three other positions in the championship group remain to be filled. Martinsville’s results will determine which drivers land in those spots.
NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin moves into first
The top spot in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings has become like the ugliest horse on the merry-go-round. No one wants to climb on board. Joey Logano is the latest to depart. He was No. 1 last week but had a less-than-spectacular day at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, finishing 18th. He’s already locked into the championship round at Phoenix, of course, so he didn’t leave Homestead thoroughly miserable, but he does fall from the lead in the NBC Power Rankings.
The Hot Dog at Martinsville Speedway Is NASCAR's Most Popular Concession
NASCAR is a sport steeped in tradition. Though motorsports might not seem like the right arena for sentimentality, NASCAR fans will be quick to share with you their favorite feature of every racetrack. Come race weekend, they'll be quick to grab their Official Race Socks, don their Official Race Cap, and do whatever chant, dance, or ritual that has historically provided their favorite driver with the winning edge. Allegedly.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race in South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway
Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that he is entering the Charlie Powell Memorial South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway, putting him back behind the driver's wheel for the second time in 2022. Earnhardt will compete in the prestigious late model stock car race scheduled for Nov. 19 at the Timmonsville, S.C. short track, which was among the venues that Earnhardt grew up racing on.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
