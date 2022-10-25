ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanSided

NASCAR: Has another seat unexpectedly opened up?

Cole Custer’s future with Stewart-Haas Racing isn’t as certain as it once seemed, with Tony Stewart reportedly keen on replacing him for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series silly season has been a crazy one to say the least, and while things appear to have wound down in recent weeks, we may not be completely done with high-profile teams making a splash in the driver market.
FanSided

M&M’s ending 32-year NASCAR run with special tribute

After 32 years of sponsorship, M&M’s is set to leave the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2022 season, and they are leaving fans with one final special paint scheme. M&M’s announced after the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season that the 2022 season would be their 32nd and final year of sponsorship at the sport’s top level.
The Spun

Danica Patrick Confronted NASCAR Driver About Infamous Wreck

Danica Patrick and Denny Hamlin revisited a tense exchange from 2015. After crashing in practice, Hamlin bumped the back of Patrick's vehicle during a duel race at Daytona International Speedway. Patrick later confronted Hamlin, grabbed him with both hands, and asked, "What are you doing?" Seven years later, Patrick invited...
FanSided

NASCAR: Chase Elliott takes Hooters partnership to the next level

Hooters and NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver Chase Elliott have launched Chase Elliott’s Chicken Tenders, a virtual restaurant available nationwide. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott and longtime NASCAR Cup Series partner Hooters have expanded on their partnership and launched Chase Elliott’s Chicken Tenders, a virtual restaurant available nationwide on DoorDash, Grubhub, and UberEats.
FanSided

NASCAR: Could Kyle Busch have replaced Kurt Busch?

With Kurt Busch officially announcing his retirement from full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing, could 23XI Racing have been a landing spot for Kyle?. Kurt Busch recently announced that he will not return to 23XI Racing as a full-time driver for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, an announcement that many expected given the fact that he still hasn’t returned since his accident at Pocono Raceway.
Sportscasting

NASCAR Went Head-to-Head With F1 Last Weekend and Proved Rumors of the American-Based Sport’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated

NASCAR battled toe-to-toe with F1 this weekend for eyeballs and, according to the latest television ratings, the American-based series is doing just fine. The post NASCAR Went Head-to-Head With F1 Last Weekend and Proved Rumors of the American-Based Sport’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Surprising 2023 Race News

The NASCAR Euro Series has an unprecedented race planned to commence the 2023 season. As announced Tuesday, next year's schedule begins with an exhibition Arctic Ice Race in Finland. That's right. On March 4 and 5, drivers will compete on ice, or as put in the press release, cars "will...
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule for Martinsville Speedway

Sunday’s 500-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway will be a last-chance race in the best definition of the phrase. Joey Logano locked in a spot in the Phoenix Championship Four with a win at Las Vegas, but three other positions in the championship group remain to be filled. Martinsville’s results will determine which drivers land in those spots.
NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin moves into first

The top spot in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings has become like the ugliest horse on the merry-go-round. No one wants to climb on board. Joey Logano is the latest to depart. He was No. 1 last week but had a less-than-spectacular day at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, finishing 18th. He’s already locked into the championship round at Phoenix, of course, so he didn’t leave Homestead thoroughly miserable, but he does fall from the lead in the NBC Power Rankings.
FanBuzz

The Hot Dog at Martinsville Speedway Is NASCAR's Most Popular Concession

NASCAR is a sport steeped in tradition. Though motorsports might not seem like the right arena for sentimentality, NASCAR fans will be quick to share with you their favorite feature of every racetrack. Come race weekend, they'll be quick to grab their Official Race Socks, don their Official Race Cap, and do whatever chant, dance, or ritual that has historically provided their favorite driver with the winning edge. Allegedly.
CBS Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race in South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that he is entering the Charlie Powell Memorial South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway, putting him back behind the driver's wheel for the second time in 2022. Earnhardt will compete in the prestigious late model stock car race scheduled for Nov. 19 at the Timmonsville, S.C. short track, which was among the venues that Earnhardt grew up racing on.
