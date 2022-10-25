ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

‘Jurassic World Live Tour’ coming to Tampa in January

By Athina Morris
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDaDE_0ilzRgts00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of life-sized dinosaurs will be stomping around Amalie Arena when the “Jurassic World Live Tour” returns to Tampa next year.

The live production, which is based on the blockbuster film series, will be at the arena in January. There will be multiple shows Friday, Jan. 6 through Sun. Jan. 8.

The show features human characters and 24 “film-accurate, life-sized” dinosaurs operated by animatronics. This includes fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a 40-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex.

“Jurassic World’s unmistakable score combined with projection and practical scenery transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save anew dinosaur from a terrible fate,” a press release for the event states. “With pulse-pounding stunts and an original, authentic storyline, this show is guaranteed to make memories that will last another 65 million years.”

Tickets, which start at $20, go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m on Ticketmaster.com. Advanced parking passes will be available at ParkWhiz.com.

For more information about the event, visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tmpresale.com

George Straits show in Tampa, FL Aug 5th, 2023 – presale code

The latest George Strait presale password has just been listed!. During this brief presale you have got the chance to buy show tickets before their public sale everybody else. This presale is the best time to order tickets – in advance of they go on sale and become hard to find! Buy your tickets ASAP to see George Strait in Tampa!!
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa woman swimming around barrier islands

A 60-year-old woman is spending Friday swimming along Clearwater Beach and Caladesi Island. Before Lynn Griesemer began her journey before sunrise, she talked about her love for long-distance swimming.
TAMPA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Top Things to Do on a Day Trip to Tampa’s Ybor City

Seniors living in Citrus Park and the surrounding Tampa area never have a shortage of fun things to do. One great example is taking a day trip to Tampa’s historic Ybor City. Ybor City gives visitors a taste of the culture, customs, and architecture of the Spanish, Cuban, Italian, and Eastern European immigrants who settled here and helped shape the region a century ago.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

St. Petersburg Resident Who Won $10M Has Been Found

A St. Petersburg woman is now a millionaire after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket! Laura Barnes is now $10 million richer after she bought the ticket from 7-Eleven. Barnes claimed her prize from the lottery headquarters in Tallahassee after playing the Powerball with Double Play draw game. The now millionaire , purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on 34th Street North in St. Petersburg. I think this is a sign for me to play the powerball! Im going to go purchase my ticket today. Saturday’s Powerball drawing is worth $8M.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Modern Globe

Tampa Bay Pickleball Takes Over

Pickleball players at Rowlett Park in Tampa.Photo courtesy of City of Tampa. Looking for a new way to enjoy the weekends with friends? By next year, you can find fun leisure in the form of pickleball at over 49 parks and recreation centers across Tampa Bay. Pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, ping-pong, and badminton, is a fun and simple game to pick up that is gaining popularity. This citywide expansion of the sport will not only provide endless fun for residents but will encourage kids and teens to stay active during hours away from school.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay Events Calendar 2023

Nov. 2022 – Jan. 2023. Kick off the holiday season with festive holiday displays, a 35-foot-tall LED lighted Christmas tree, a holiday selfie station and more. A 35-foot-tall lighted Christmas tree will float in the harbor with other lighted displays floating along the river. St. Pete Brewfest. Nov. 4-5.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Mom Dressed Her Daughter As A BBL Patient For Halloween

Oh my god, this is outrageous! Well, maybe not. People are upset over this mom dressing her daughter as a bbl patient. There is not much information on this family and where they were going, but this has the internet in shambles. Do you find this funny or offensive? Other people were upset with parents dressing their kids as Jeffery Dahmer! I can totally understand why people were upset over that, because it was a real situation. Are you a person who gets upset over Halloween costumes? Drop ya comments on Facebook.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

New Opener Announced For Luke Bryan’s Tampa Show

The 11th Annual Pig Jig happened this past weekend at Julian B. Lane right on the Riverwalk in Tampa. Even though this is an event that is packed full of friends listening to great music and eating great BBQ, it’s more than that. The Tampa Pig Jig is a philanthropic event that raises money for NephCure Kidney International, the only nonprofit organization committed to supporting research, improving treatment, and finding a cure for the debilitating kidney disease, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and Nephrotic Syndrome.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Clearwater Greek Fest returns after 4-year hiatus

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area’s largest annual Greek festival, Clearwater Greek Fest, is back this weekend after a four-year hiatus. The festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater was put on hold for a couple of years because the church was rebuilding after a 2015 fire. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
CLEARWATER, FL
WFLA

WFLA

109K+
Followers
23K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy