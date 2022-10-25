Read full article on original website
Montana State Awarded $6.5M NASA Grant for Eclipse Research in 2023 and 2024
BOZEMAN – Several hundred undergraduate students from around the country will experience the zenith of 15 months of preparation on April 8, 2024, when the moon slips between Earth and the sun, completely blocking views of the sun for just over four minutes in parts of the continental United States.
Montana State Grad School Will Host a Virtual Recruitment Fair Oct. 26-28
BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Graduate School will hold its annual Graduate Fair online via Webex from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, through 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28. The fair will feature separate Webex meeting rooms for most of the university’s graduate programs. Sessions are 50 minutes long and will feature live presentations about the programs and their research opportunities, followed by time for prospective students to ask questions.
High-tech Manikins Bring Learning to Life for MSU Nursing Students
BOZEMAN – Five-year-old Hal looks at the upheld finger of a nursing student who is talking to him and follows it with his eyes. When the student nurse asks him what hurts, his eyes well up with tears and the pain is evident in his facial expression. But Hal...
MSU Pioneers On-Campus Telehealth Services for Veterans
BOZEMAN – Student and faculty veterans at Montana State University are among the first in the nation able to meet with their remote medical providers without leaving campus in a newly dedicated telehealth access site in MSU’s Travis W. Atkins Veteran Support Center. The access site is one...
Video Telehealth Site for Veterans Opens at UM
MISSOULA – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has opened a new video telehealth site at the University of Montana designed to help student and faculty member veterans receive convenient VA care. UM will house one of two Montana Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) sites on its...
Round Dance Planned to Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day at MSU
BOZEMAN – Montana State University will commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day 2022 with a round dance on Monday, Oct. 10, at noon at the Sunrise Plaza in front of the American Indian Hall on MSU’s campus. This event is free and open to the public. This year’s event will...
