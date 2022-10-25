Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Related
thecollegianur.com
Spider Sports Recap | Week of Oct. 17
Oct 19-24 The University of Richmond women's tennis team traveled down to Blacksburg, Virginia, to compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association tournament, which is the Women's Atlantic Regional Championship. Junior Carly Cohen placed 70th in the singles division and 41th place in the doubles division with her partner junior Leonor Oliviera. The Spiders will play next the Liberty Hidden Dual in Lynchburg, Virginia, on Nov. 12.
thecollegianur.com
Virginia college students react to transgender student policy changes
About 40 people lay on the ground in silence in front of the Capitol Square Bell Tower on Oct. 23. The crowd remained on the ground for a few minutes in honor of transgender students who have not felt safe at school. The moment of silence took place at the...
odaconline.com
Pierce Lambert, Hampden-Sydney, Fy.
Lambert, a first-year from Hartfield, Va., put together his best collegiate outing in helping one of two squads entered by Hampden-Sydney to first place in the team table at the H-SC Fall Invitational at The Manor. Lambert, playing on what is official noted as the Tigers "B" team for NCAA qualification purposes, finished in a tie for fourth overall at 6-over par 150 following two rounds of action at The Manor Golf Club in Farmville, Va. He opened with a 76 in round one and registered three of his five birdies for the tournament over the second 18 holes for a 2-over 74 on the par 72 layout st to 6,643 yards. His second round total matched his season-low posting, while his two-round 150 is four strokes better than any of his other 36-hole stretches this year. Lambert, who owns a 77.1 per round scoring average, helped the Tigers to first in the team standings by three strokes over a squad from Washington and Lee at 30-over 606 (305-301).
NBC12
Brewing Backlash: VCU in hot water for branded beer deal
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU is moving forward with the launch of a branded beer with Hardywood, allegedly going against the wishes of the University Council and many faculty members. Several people claim it goes against university policy, but that hasn’t stopped the rollout, which is still set for tomorrow....
VCU faces blowback over university-branded beer
VCU is facing criticism from some faculty members after it allowed university branding to be used on a local beer, circumventing the school's own policies.
Our Tips on Where to Eat in Richmond, Virginia
This is the latest for our destination dining guide, Eat Sheet. For more on how we do these a bit differently, head here first.Amid all the industry challenges, the homegrown Richmond food scene remains resilient and strong. James Beard-nominated chefs inhabit every corner of the city and out into the suburbs. With few exceptions, the local love has kept national chain restaurants at bay, so chefs have free rein to experiment. Richmond’s proximity to abundant agriculture and fisheries means there’s a real sense of community and collaboration among restaurant folk and food producers. For years, the area has benefited from...
thecollegianur.com
Field hockey loses to Stanford in final home game
The University of Richmond field hockey team lost at home against Stanford University 2-1 on Oct. 23. Throughout the first half, neither team was able to break into the scoring column, showing how evenly matched the Spiders and the Cardinal were. The Spiders took three shots on goal during the first two periods, whereas the Cardinal took two.
commonwealthtimes.org
OOPS! initiative educates locals on recycling after rise in contamination
The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority has been putting out OOPS! stickers on recycling bins for the past three years, but with the rise of improper recycling, the appearance of OOPS! stickers are increasing, according to CVWMA public relations coordinator Julie Buchanan. Different facilities around the state may or may...
Chemistry teacher hires lawyer after students hurt in a science demonstration
The Chemistry teacher leading a demonstration that injured four students at Dinwiddie High School has retained a lawyer, according to Dinwiddie Superintendent Dr. Kari Weston.
University-branded beer causes criticism from VCU staff
Virginia Commonwealth University is set to launch a university-branded beer on Oct. 26 with a local craft brewery, Hardywood. However, the beer is causing backlash from some staff.
Richmond school board passes transgender protection resolution in response to Virginia Department of Education’s transgender student policy
The Richmond City School Board, which oversees Richmond Public Schools (RPS) in Richmond, Virginia, voted 8-1 on October 2, 2022, to approve a resolution rejecting the Virginia Department of Education’s policy on transgender students. The policy, titled 2022 Model Policies On The Privacy, Dignity, And Respect For All Students And Parents In Virginia’s Public Schools, mandated the following approaches to transgender students in the state’s public schools:
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics weighs in on Vega vs. Spanberger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- The country is just two weeks away from the midterm elections. Here in Virginia, the 7th district race is tightening. CBS19 spoke to J. Miles Coleman at the UVA Center for Politics to get expert analysis of what may happen on November 8th. Coleman believes...
Mechanicsville, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Mechanicsville. The Mills E. Godwin High School football team will have a game with Hanover High School on October 26, 2022, 14:00:00. The Armstrong High School football team will have a game with Mechanicsville High School on October 26, 2022, 16:00:00.
wvtf.org
Social justice activist Bryan Stevenson, on telling the complete story of the slave trade
A new report out this week from the Equal Justice Initiative tells the full story of the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Virginia – and Richmond – play an outsized role in that story. Bryan Stevenson is well known for his social justice work. His organization, the Equal Justice Initiative,...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
EMPOWER Broadband Breaks Ground on $154 Million Project
With several ceremonial shovels full of Southside Virginia soil last Thursday, EMPOWER Broadband, Inc. commemorated a significant stride forward in leveling the playing field between rural and urban communities by launching a significant expansion of their fiber network. EMPOWER employees were joined by Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright, along with other state, regional and local leaders, for a groundbreaking ceremony held last week to celebrate the start of construction on a $154 million initiative to bring high-speed internet to 14,634 unserved and underserved locations in Halifax, Mecklenburg, and the southern portions of Charlotte and Brunswick counties. The ceremony was held at Palmer Springs Fire Department in south central Mecklenburg County in one of the first areas for fiber to be deployed in this project.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
WRIC TV
Former Henrico teacher speaks out against teaching conditions
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After teaching for six years, one former Henrico High School teacher has switched professions due to issues in the teaching industry. Micah Fae Thomas taught English at Henrico High School and says she found her passion in teaching and interacting with students. However, she started to see flaws in the teaching profession throughout her experience. She says her reasoning for leaving had nothing to do with her students and staff. Instead, deeper systemic issues within the career field led her leave the classroom.
Undefeated Highland Springs remains the unanimous #1
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
Richmond restaurant news: a replacement for Kitchen 64 and Lady N'awlins
Brewer's Café in Manchester is closing. Driving the news: The owner, Ajay Brewer, blamed "intolerance and hate" directed at him after posting an anti-abortion rights message on Facebook in June after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to WRIC. Brewer told Fox News this week he was...
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
Comments / 0