Seward, IL

Man dies in grain elevator incident in Seward

By Nikelle Delgado
 4 days ago

SEWARD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called to a grain elevator in Seward on Tuesday morning on reports of an unconscious person.

The incident happened at ADM Grain Company, 16100 3rd Street around 8:49 a.m.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner, the employee, a 63-year-old man from Winnebago, suffered a heart attack and fell onto one of the walkways at the top of the grain bin

“ADM employee had a medical event, and he was on top of the large grain bin,” said Pecatonica Fire Deputy Chief Todd Haas. “He fell onto the conveyor system, he just went down. He was up there doing an inspection and he went down.”

Todd said that someone was up on the scaffolding between the two bins performing CPR on the worker when crews arrived.

“Our crew went up, assisted with the CPR, and then we knew we had a high angle rescue event here, so we called the Winnebago County Technical Rescue Team,” Todd said.

Despite resuscitation efforts, the worker died, officials said.

“In an event like this, you have to be extra careful because you don’t want to injure anyone else, and this is very dangerous, this high angle rescue that we had to make here,” Todd said. “So today, no, unfortunately, wasn’t recovery.”

The incident is still under investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday. The Winnebago County Coroner said that the man was in cardiac arrest when first responders got to him. His identity is not being released at this time.

