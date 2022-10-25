Five days of early voting are in the books, and Baxter County had and additional 757 votes cast, bringing the county total to 3,505. Currently, 11.6% of registered voters in the county have early voted. There were 454 voters who casted their ballots at the Baxter County Courthouse, 78 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, and 225 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO