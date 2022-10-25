Read full article on original website
KYTV
City leaders in Harrison, Ark., discuss speeding solutions
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - City leaders in Harrison formed a new special committee to address speeding solutions. Motivated by the work of the previous homelessness committee, Mayor Jerry Jackson says a large number of recent discussions with concerned residents led to the decision. “The last three or four months, I’ve...
KTLO
Man who broke into vehicles and removed property sentenced
While people were inside a local theater watching a movie, two Mountain Home residents were going into multiple vehicles on the parking lot and stealing various items. One of the people involved, 34-year-old Dale Malcevicz, pled guilty to his charges stemming from the incident during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday.
KTLO
Second person arrested for stealing electricity
A second person has been arrested for allegedly stealing electricity for over two years. Thirty-six-year-old Rebecca Darleen Ramey of Mountain Home was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft and is facing two felony charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, a serviceman for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was doing...
KTLO
Former BC Sheriff’s Office employee to plead to theft of public benefits charge
A former employee of the Baxter County Sheriff’s office charged with fraudulently drawing almost $31,000 in unemployment benefits while working appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. WORKING ON RESTITUTION. Her attorney, Justin Downum, asked the court for a continuance in his client’s case. He said she is prepared...
KTLO
Man due in BC court a no show because locked up in another county
A Mountain Home man charged with calling law enforcement and falsely reporting that a woman was trapped in his storage unit was due to appear in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. He didn’t. He was in jail in Benton County. The Benton County jail log shows that 56-year-old Donald Ray...
Branson Police Chief placed on administrative leave
The City said that an outside organization is working with the City and the Police Department to conduct the investigation.
KTLO
Boone County man arrested on 2 counts of video voyeurism
A Boone County man has been arrested on charges of video voyeurism. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement was contacted at the end of July with concerns of video content on the tablet of 37-year-old William A. Tollett. The victim told authorities she found four videos on the...
KTLO
Man who sold car he didn’t own sentenced
In January, a person made it known on social media that she was in the market to buy a car. She was contacted by someone who proceeded to sell the victim a vehicle he did not own. Thirty-three-year-old Jessie Lee Brem, who has listed addresses in Calico Rock and Mountain...
KTLO
Missouri man pleads guilty to Baxter County charges and gets prison time
A Missouri man facing drug and weapons charges stemming from a traffic stop by Gassville police in early April appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-six-year-old William Patterson Moore, who lists an address in Taneyville, pled guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Family of Clinton woman missing for months plead for help in search
A woman from Clinton has been reported missing after several attempts to contact her.
KTLO
Baxter County early vote totals surpass 3,500
Five days of early voting are in the books, and Baxter County had and additional 757 votes cast, bringing the county total to 3,505. Currently, 11.6% of registered voters in the county have early voted. There were 454 voters who casted their ballots at the Baxter County Courthouse, 78 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, and 225 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters.
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
KTLO
Congratulations, Natalie!
Pictured (Left to Right): Chad Bartosz, Assistant Store Manager, student Natalie Wyatt and Hannah Walker, YF&R Committee Chairman. The Baxter County Farm Bureau Board and Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee are pleased to. announce the October recipient for the Baxter County Ag. Student of the Month, Natalie Wyatt. Natalie is...
KYTV
Incorrect ballots lead to early voting confusion in Marion County, Ark.
YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A mapping error led to early voting changes for voters in Marion County Precinct 7. Believed to be a result of the 2020 census, Precinct 7 was not correctly marked as being inside the city limits of Bull Shoals, and ballots did not include municipal races. Earlier voters are voting on a Precinct 8 ballot consisting of the correct city races.
Woman falls from window of Silver Dollar City train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks last night at Silver Dollar City shortly […]
KTLO
Business owners help law enforcement capture man who shot out windows
A Fulton County man has been arrested for vandalizing a Mountain Home area business thanks to some investigative work by the business owners. Baxter County deputies have arrested 20-year-old Jordan Allen Pewitt of Elizabeth for allegedly shooting out multiple windows of the Masketeers business on U.S. Highway 62/412 East. According...
KTLO
After four days, Baxter County sees 9% of voter turnout
In day four of early voting, Baxter County had and additional 701 votes cast, bringing the county total to 2,752. A total of 9.1% of registered voters in the county. There were 431 voters who cast their ballots at the Baxter County Courthouse, 160 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, and 110 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Driver critical after car drives over retaining wall
Branson firefighters were called to an unusual accident just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, near The Shoppes at Branson Hills. A vehicle drove through a fence at the top of a parking lot retaining wall, then rolled to the bottom of the hillside beyond the wall. Branson Fire...
KTLO
Cotter City Council meeting Thursday evening
The Cotter City Council will meet Thursday evening at 6 in the Cotter City Hall Council Chambers. Items on the agenda include consideration of a resolution authorizing the mayor to make applications to the ANRC for additional American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for water projects; a resolution authorizing the mayor to make applications to ANRC for additional ARPA funding for the phase II sewer line rehabilitation project; consideration of the renewal of annual membership to Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District (NWEDD) at a cost of $100; Arkansas Municipal League Accidental Death and Dismemberment plan offered to council members; and consideration and acceptance of the high bid of $1500 to sell CVFD 2006 Polaris Ranger 6×6 ATV.
KTLO
Boil water order issued for Fish & Fiddle Resort
A boil water order has been issued for the Fish & Fiddle Resort on Lake Norfork east of Mountain Home. The Arkansas Department of Health issued the boil water order Wednesday morning due to inadequate disinfectant levels. All affected customers are advised the water may be unsafe for human consumption,...
