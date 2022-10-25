ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

WTVM

INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
ALBANY, GA
iheart.com

Chick- Fil -A Testing Out New Menu Item In Georgia

If you thought Chick-fil-A's menu couldn't possibly get better, then you are in for a pleasant surprise. Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new menu item in Georgia, and it is only available for a limited time at one location near Atlanta. According to WSB-TV the popular restaurant chain is adding bone-in chicken wings to the menu at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge for three months, and three months only. If the menu item is a success, there is a possibility of keeping it on the menu at various locations throughout the country that feature an exclusive "Little Blue Menu."
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Monroe Local News

Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud

Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
13WMAZ

List: Trick or Treat times for Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, and several places are gearing up for trick-or-treaters!. Many places are following the standard observation of Halloween on October 31, which is Monday night. Here are some specific times we have so far:. Pulaski County. Date: October 31st. Times:. Cities...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
13WMAZ

Warner Robins auto shop accused of incomplete repairs

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The local Better Business Bureau says they're concerned about a Warner Robins auto shop after getting several complaints. Some customers say the shop took their money and never completed the work. Jared Koepp says repairs on his son's car would turn into a three-month nightmare.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia rapper was convicted on drug charges following a two-day trial in Dooly County, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit. Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA

