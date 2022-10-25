Read full article on original website
WMAZ
'The boys are living their best life together and apart': Byron brothers take the stage at two Central Georgia theaters
PERRY, Ga. — Central Georgia is full of talented people. But one Byron family is bursting with star quality as two Byron brothers are both acting at Central Georgia theaters this month. Noah Grant was recently in a production of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at Theatre Macon. His...
Macon's 'Thriller' dance parade to roam the streets this Saturday
MACON, Ga. — This Halloween weekend offers lots of spooks and scares around Central Georgia, including a thrilling performance Saturday night. That's when you can check out the Halloween Street Party and Zombie Parade at Tattnall Square Park. The festivities kick off at 7 p.m. You can bring a...
WMAZ
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Macon this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
WMAZ
Fried Green Tomatoes Festival coming back to Juliette after 2-year hiatus
JULIETTE, Ga. — The Fried Green Tomatoes Festival is making it's way back to Juliette after a two year hiatus. To celebrate the iconic 1991 movie of the same name, Juliette has been putting on this festival for 17 years. "Juliette is a landmark. The town dates back to...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Fountain City Classic returns for its 32nd year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall is here, and many traditional events are happening in the Chattahoochee Valley, including the Fountain City Classic (FCC). Fort Valley State University and Albany State University are going against each other on Saturday, November 5, at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. A member of the FCC...
Georgia National Fairgrounds moving forward with on-site hotel plans
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds is headed into the final phases of bringing its hotel dream to fruition. They've been talking for months about bringing a new hotel to Central Georgia and now they are months away from breaking ground. Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer Maggie...
Chick-fil-A testing bone-in chicken wings at Georgia location
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans ... it's real this time. You can actually get bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta. But there's a catch. Starting Oct. 31, bone-in chicken wings will be made available "for a limited time." How long? They say only until Feb. 11. After a viral 11Alive...
iheart.com
Chick- Fil -A Testing Out New Menu Item In Georgia
If you thought Chick-fil-A's menu couldn't possibly get better, then you are in for a pleasant surprise. Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new menu item in Georgia, and it is only available for a limited time at one location near Atlanta. According to WSB-TV the popular restaurant chain is adding bone-in chicken wings to the menu at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge for three months, and three months only. If the menu item is a success, there is a possibility of keeping it on the menu at various locations throughout the country that feature an exclusive "Little Blue Menu."
Monroe Local News
Social Circle family winners on the Family Feud
Social Circle BOE member helps family bring home prize money. A Social Circle family, including a member of the Social Circle Board of Education, came out on top recently in an episode of popular game show “Family Feud.”. Sabrina Sanford-Flint, who sits on the Social Circle Board of Education...
WMAZ
Football Friday Night Roundup: Warner Robins pulls out win over Jones County, ACE dominates Southwest
MACON, Ga. — The high school football regular season in Central Georgia is slowly winding down. Week 11 of the season is in the books. There were plenty of upsets, close calls, and blowout wins to go around on Friday night, including a key win for a local powerhouse looking to get its season on track before the playoffs.
List: Trick or Treat times for Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, and several places are gearing up for trick-or-treaters!. Many places are following the standard observation of Halloween on October 31, which is Monday night. Here are some specific times we have so far:. Pulaski County. Date: October 31st. Times:. Cities...
wgxa.tv
Rap artist "Swazy Baby" convicted in Dooly County on meth trafficking charges
CORDELE, Ga.-- Well-known Cordele rap artist, Quentavious "Swazy Baby" Nance has been convicted by a Dooly County Jury on meth trafficking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony among other, lesser, charges. According to a press release from District Attorney Bradford Rigby, the artist, best known...
Dedication ceremony held in memory of Baldwin County teacher who died in 2016
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Kathryn Poff was only 27 years old when she died in a car accident in 2016, one day after her birthday. Six years later, the Baldwin County School district held a dedication ceremony in her memory. On Saturday, the intersection of Blandy Road and Highway...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 10/27/22
A Warner Robins man is sentenced to life without parole in a case from February 2021. A jury convicted Gregory Davis after a day and a half trial.
WMAZ
Former Lasseter Class of 1971 students remember integration in Bibb County
It's a time to remember and reflect on what happened almost 50 years ago. Here's the history of one Bibb County school.
Warner Robins auto shop accused of incomplete repairs
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The local Better Business Bureau says they're concerned about a Warner Robins auto shop after getting several complaints. Some customers say the shop took their money and never completed the work. Jared Koepp says repairs on his son's car would turn into a three-month nightmare.
'For some folks, that would be a crisis': Monroe County managing Plant Scherer revenue loss
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County officials are readjusting their budget due to a major revenue hit coming next year. It's due to the closure of one of four units at Plant Scherer, the massive power plant in Juliette. Plant Scherer first fired up in 1982, and it's the...
WALB 10
South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia rapper was convicted on drug charges following a two-day trial in Dooly County, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit. Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge.
WMAZ
Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams brings campaign to Milledgeville
People showed up and showed out for Stacey Abrams today in Milledgeville. She talked about topics like voter rights, women's bodily autonomy, and the open carry law.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Teenage girl left high school, never returned home
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Takayla Walker-Lawson was last seen leaving Mary Parsons High School in Monroe County Monday afternoon. Investigators believe she may be traveling to Macon but she also...
