UPDATE: Police will consider self-defense in death of 81-year-old

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said today at the conclusion of its investigation that the death of an 81-year-old will be sent to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for review, with the possibility of a self-defense consideration.

An 81-year-old man died following a shooting Monday night.

The Topeka Police Department issued a statement earlier this week saying officers were called to the 3300 block of S.E. Fremont Street Monday evening following a shooting.

Officers found Donald L. Woolridge, 81, of Arizona dead at the scene.

Police had a suspect in custody following the shooting. According to police, the individual taken into custody has been interviewed and released. Police are not looking into any additional suspects at this time.

