UPDATE: Police will consider self-defense in death of 81-year-old

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 7 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said today at the conclusion of its investigation that the death of an 81-year-old will be sent to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for review, with the possibility of a self-defense consideration.

The Topeka Police Department issued a statement earlier this week saying officers were called to the 3300 block of S.E. Fremont Street Monday evening following a shooting.

An 81-year-old man is dead following a shooting Monday night.

Officers found Donald L. Woolridge, 81, of Arizona dead at the scene.

Police had a suspect in custody following the shooting. According to police, the individual taken into custody has been interviewed and released. Police are not looking into any additional suspects at this time.

KSNT News

