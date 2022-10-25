The average interest rate on a typical 30-year mortgage surpassed 7% this week, the highest level since 2001. Mortgage rates rose from 6.94% last week to 7.16% this week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage grew to 6.39%, from 6.09% last week.The spike in mortgage rates is cooling the housing market by spooking buyers with higher borrowing costs and prompting new home builders to scale back their plans. And some homeowners are holding off on listing their properties because they don't want to give up mortgages they financed when rates were much lower. "As...

1 DAY AGO