PHILADELPHIA (October 28, 2022) – For Philly sports fans, there’s only one place to be next week: the Sports Complex in South Philly, and for fans without tickets to the games, the New Wells Fargo Center has you covered. The arena is offering two great options for baseball fans on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday who aren’t going into the games but want to be in the middle of the action in South Philly.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO