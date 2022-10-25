ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Cameras Caught Emily From Doylestown Stoned at Xfinity Live

Is anyone going to have a better Halloweekend than Emily from Doylestown? She’s at Xfinity Live! enjoying Game 1 and 2 with friends, taking some gummies, and tying one on before heading to Game 3 to take some fire Instagrams and stare at some butts. She’s the luckiest girl in Philadelphia! Imagine someone more underserving than her winning the Phillies ticket lottery. She can’t even name four players for gods sake:
Wells Fargo Center Once Again Opening for Phillies Games, this Time with a Tailgate Option

PHILADELPHIA (October 28, 2022) – For Philly sports fans, there’s only one place to be next week: the Sports Complex in South Philly, and for fans without tickets to the games, the New Wells Fargo Center has you covered. The arena is offering two great options for baseball fans on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday who aren’t going into the games but want to be in the middle of the action in South Philly.
