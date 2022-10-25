"It takes everybody. It takes all 11 on the field." Quarterback Mac Jones knows he could have been better in the Patriots‘ 22-17 victory against the Jets on Sunday. Jones finished 24-for-35 as a passer with a touchdown but his completions were far from inspiring — his longest was a 12-yard connection with Jakobi Meyers. His second-longest was an eight-yard completion to Rhamondre Stevenson. Meanwhile, he was sacked six times and threw an interception in the second quarter.

28 MINUTES AGO