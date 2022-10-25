Read full article on original website
John Davis
Mr. John Davis, age 67 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Friday October 28, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas. John was born on November 23, 1954 in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Roy Robert and Ola Mae Cole Davis. He was a retired truck driver. He loved his family and his greatest passion in life was spending time working in his flower beds and watching his hard work come to life creations. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Jerry Alden Mitchell, Raymond Robert Davis.
Mrs. Clara Anice May Clayborn, 82, of Rosston
Mrs. Clara Anice May Clayborn, age 82, of Rosston, Arkansas passed away. Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Mrs. Clayborn was born October 26, 1940, in Pasadenna, California to Robert LeMon and Mary Etta Sexton Clayborn. Clara was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. She...
Hope High FBLA Attends Fall Conference
Hope high school FBLA members attended Future business Leaders of America (FBLA) District iv Fall Conference at Handerson state university Wednesday. The students had the chance to hear some great presentations and enjoyed the trip.
Livestock report
STEERS – Medium and Large 1 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt) STEERS – Medium and Large 2 (Per Cwt / Actual Wt) Compared to last week: Feeder steers under 550 lbs. 7.00-15.00 higher; over 550 lbs. 5.00-10.00 lower. Feeder heifers 2.00-10.00 higher. Slaughter cows steady. Slaughter bulls steady....
Hope Public Schools Postpones Halloween Event Until Monday
HOPE, AR – Due to the weather forecast, Hope Public Schools is postponing our Halloween event that was to take place Saturday, October 29th. We are moving our event to Fair Park on Monday, October 31 with Pafford EMS & HPD. The event and activities will take place from 6-8 Monday evening.
Tommy Joe Brown, Sr, 63, of Emmet
Tommy Joe Brown Sr, of Emmett Ark. left this earthly life 10/20/22 in a Texarkana hosp. Tommy was a good man, that would help anybody he met and will be missed by everyone that knew him. Tommy was born in Hope Ark on June 1 1959 to Frankie w. Brown...
Hope Kindergarten Students Experiment With Candy Corn
HOPE, AR – Students in Mrs. Bowden’s Kindergarten class did a science lab where they placed candy corn in three different liquids. They then recorded their observations and shared their findings with classmates. #GoBobcats #ALLIN Photos provided by Kayla Bowden.
Hope Cross Country Teams Compete In Conference Championships
HOPE, AR – The Hope Sr. High Cross Country teams competed Tuesday morning in the 7-4A Conference Championships. The teams gave it their all and competed well in one of the toughest conferences in the state. Both the Bobcats and Lady Cats finished 3rd in conference. Brian Jimenez, Kevin Lozano, Reynaldo Retana, and Adrian Yepez were named All-Conference in the boys division. In the girls division, Brianna and Madelyne Maclaughlin were named All-Conference, with Brianna having a Top 10 finish overall. The teams will compete again Friday, November 4th at the State Cross Country Meet in Hot Springs.
