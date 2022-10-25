HOPE, AR – The Hope Sr. High Cross Country teams competed Tuesday morning in the 7-4A Conference Championships. The teams gave it their all and competed well in one of the toughest conferences in the state. Both the Bobcats and Lady Cats finished 3rd in conference. Brian Jimenez, Kevin Lozano, Reynaldo Retana, and Adrian Yepez were named All-Conference in the boys division. In the girls division, Brianna and Madelyne Maclaughlin were named All-Conference, with Brianna having a Top 10 finish overall. The teams will compete again Friday, November 4th at the State Cross Country Meet in Hot Springs.

HOPE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO