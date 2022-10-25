Read full article on original website
Historic senate race in Utah
Utah televisions are being flooded with campaign ads, and a large chunk of them surround Utah’s Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee and Independent Evan McMullin.
kslnewsradio.com
County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why
SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
Park Record
Letters to the editor: Change our School Board
It is time to begin the change that is necessary on the Park City School Board. The current board has encouraged policies in the administration that ignore rules and best practices. During the first year of the Covid pandemic, before availability of vaccines, when masking, distancing and good sanitation practices were the only tools to prevent the spread of disease, they allowed lax enforcement in the schools. When planning to spend millions on school construction they decided to ignore local planning and engineering rules, thus ultimately delaying construction and likely increasing costs.
Letter: Consider voting Evan McMullin for the Senate
Utah is often referred to as one of the reddest red states. Yet in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections Donald Trump received a much lower percentage of our vote than previous Republican candidates. Not since 1996 has a Republican received a lower percentage. We should ask why. I...
kjzz.com
Utah Attorney General's Office says Orem City did not break law
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A spokesman for the Utah Attorney General’s Office said investigators have wrapped up their inquiry into dozens of complaints against the Orem City Council. Rich Piatt said the Orem City Council did not violate the state’s open meeting statute, or a state law that...
utahbusiness.com
Utah Lake building project moves forward as the public remains divided
But public approval for the project is projected to grow. Controversy continues to follow the proposal to dredge, restore, and develop Utah Lake as it continues its review phase with the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and other state and federal agencies. Lake Restoration Solutions (LRS), the for-profit social...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Utah leaders respond after husband of Nancy Pelosi attacked in home
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders responded after Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked in his own home in San Fransisco Friday morning. A spokesperson said Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery. The assailant...
kjzz.com
Utah AG probes Orem City Council over 'unprecedented action' surrounding district split
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — For Orem City Council member Tom Macdonald, the moves by Mayor David Young have been unlike anything he’s ever seen. “I've been on the city council almost nine years, and you're right, it is outside the norms,” he said. Macdonald was referring to...
KSLTV
What Utah voters should know about Constitutional Amendment A
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters will decide if they are for or against a constitutional amendment that impacts how much spending money lawmakers can handle during an emergency this election. Constitutional Amendment A will raise the cap on spending during special sessions and emergencies if passed. Lawmakers said...
Opinion: Can Utah become a hydrogen power hub?
Sen. Romney’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act can help Utah improve air quality and become a hydrogen power hub. Read more about it.
lehifreepress.com
OPINION: It’s time for Lehi to take the lead on a future Alpine School District split
In just a few days, we will know whether Orem is leaving Alpine School District, depending on the voting results of Proposition 2. Regardless of the outcome, it’s time for Lehi’s elected officials and community to start leading the discussion on the future of Alpine School District or any potential splits from the District.
Why Salt Lake City's chances to host Winter Olympics just improved
The odds of Salt Lake City being awarded the 2030 Winter Olympics have suddenly improved dramatically.
Park Record
Amy Roberts: Legally speaking
It’s fair to say that typically one does not write a weekly opinion column if they are not opinionated. I can develop a point of view on just about any topic — sports, dog breeds, politics, restaurants, paint colors – I’m rarely indifferent. Though when it comes to parenting, I might as well be Swiss. It’s my general rule to refrain from opining on how others raise their children. Mostly because it’s something I can’t relate to, at least not in the way someone who has reproduced can. A childfree person suggesting how someone ought to parent is as advisable as taking a goat to the grocery store. Besides, I’ve never seen anything productive come out of a conversation that begins with, “If that were my child…”
kslnewsradio.com
Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah’s House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in...
Utah Lake islands project rejected by state officials
Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands has formally rejected a controversial proposal to clean up Utah Lake by dredging it and building islands and bridges on it.
kslnewsradio.com
The Great Resignation isn’t all bad, Utah economist says
SALT LAKE CITY — In a sign that the Great Resignation continues, Utah’s quit rate has gone back up in recent months. In a slight bump, about 3.5% of Utah workers quit their jobs in August, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But as Utahns continue...
midutahradio.com
Utah AG Investigating Complaints About Orem Mayor Shutting Off Video Feed
(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Utah Attorney General’s Office is reportedly investigating complaints about actions taken by the mayor of Orem and some members of the City Council. The complaints came after the mayor shut off the video feed of two recent City Council meetings during votes on two resolutions. One resolution urged voters to reject a nearly 600-million-dollar bond issue, while the other encouraged voters to support a proposition to let Orem form its own school district. The mayor’s office says the feed was cut off to avoid violating state laws that prohibit the use of taxpayer funds for political advocacy. The assistant city manager also says the complaints are without merit and should be dismissed.
Voters to decide district split and largest school bond in Utah history
At a recent farmers market in Orem, supporters for and against Proposition 2 were trying to persuade voters to their respective sides.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah voters to decide Constitutional Amendment A
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters are deciding whether to amend the Utah Constitution to allow the legislature more leeway with the money it spends during an emergency. Right now, the legislature can appropriate up to one percent of the state’s budget. Voting “for” Constitutional Amendment A means you approve of them spending up to five percent.
ksl.com
Utah doctor warns of coming flu surge, encourages getting vaccinated
SALT LAKE CITY — Flu cases are already spiking in parts of the country, and the seasonal virus may be about to hit Utah hard. "It's moving quickly through the south central and southeast states, and it will be here very soon," Dr. Tamara Sheffield, medical director of preventative medicine for Intermountain Healthcare, warned, noting there have been school closures due to flu outbreaks, including in Texas, Alabama and Virginia.
