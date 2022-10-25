It’s fair to say that typically one does not write a weekly opinion column if they are not opinionated. I can develop a point of view on just about any topic — sports, dog breeds, politics, restaurants, paint colors – I’m rarely indifferent. Though when it comes to parenting, I might as well be Swiss. It’s my general rule to refrain from opining on how others raise their children. Mostly because it’s something I can’t relate to, at least not in the way someone who has reproduced can. A childfree person suggesting how someone ought to parent is as advisable as taking a goat to the grocery store. Besides, I’ve never seen anything productive come out of a conversation that begins with, “If that were my child…”

1 DAY AGO