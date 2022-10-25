ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

ABC4

Historic senate race in Utah

Utah televisions are being flooded with campaign ads, and a large chunk of them surround Utah’s Senate race between incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee and Independent Evan McMullin.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why

SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Letters to the editor: Change our School Board

It is time to begin the change that is necessary on the Park City School Board. The current board has encouraged policies in the administration that ignore rules and best practices. During the first year of the Covid pandemic, before availability of vaccines, when masking, distancing and good sanitation practices were the only tools to prevent the spread of disease, they allowed lax enforcement in the schools. When planning to spend millions on school construction they decided to ignore local planning and engineering rules, thus ultimately delaying construction and likely increasing costs.
PARK CITY, UT
Pyramid

Letter: Consider voting Evan McMullin for the Senate

Utah is often referred to as one of the reddest red states. Yet in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections Donald Trump received a much lower percentage of our vote than previous Republican candidates. Not since 1996 has a Republican received a lower percentage. We should ask why. I...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah Attorney General's Office says Orem City did not break law

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A spokesman for the Utah Attorney General’s Office said investigators have wrapped up their inquiry into dozens of complaints against the Orem City Council. Rich Piatt said the Orem City Council did not violate the state’s open meeting statute, or a state law that...
OREM, UT
utahbusiness.com

Utah Lake building project moves forward as the public remains divided

But public approval for the project is projected to grow. Controversy continues to follow the proposal to dredge, restore, and develop Utah Lake as it continues its review phase with the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and other state and federal agencies. Lake Restoration Solutions (LRS), the for-profit social...
UTAH STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Utah leaders respond after husband of Nancy Pelosi attacked in home

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah leaders responded after Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked in his own home in San Fransisco Friday morning. A spokesperson said Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery. The assailant...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

What Utah voters should know about Constitutional Amendment A

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters will decide if they are for or against a constitutional amendment that impacts how much spending money lawmakers can handle during an emergency this election. Constitutional Amendment A will raise the cap on spending during special sessions and emergencies if passed. Lawmakers said...
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Amy Roberts: Legally speaking

It’s fair to say that typically one does not write a weekly opinion column if they are not opinionated. I can develop a point of view on just about any topic — sports, dog breeds, politics, restaurants, paint colors – I’m rarely indifferent. Though when it comes to parenting, I might as well be Swiss. It’s my general rule to refrain from opining on how others raise their children. Mostly because it’s something I can’t relate to, at least not in the way someone who has reproduced can. A childfree person suggesting how someone ought to parent is as advisable as taking a goat to the grocery store. Besides, I’ve never seen anything productive come out of a conversation that begins with, “If that were my child…”
kslnewsradio.com

Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah’s House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

The Great Resignation isn’t all bad, Utah economist says

SALT LAKE CITY — In a sign that the Great Resignation continues, Utah’s quit rate has gone back up in recent months. In a slight bump, about 3.5% of Utah workers quit their jobs in August, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But as Utahns continue...
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

Utah AG Investigating Complaints About Orem Mayor Shutting Off Video Feed

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Utah Attorney General’s Office is reportedly investigating complaints about actions taken by the mayor of Orem and some members of the City Council. The complaints came after the mayor shut off the video feed of two recent City Council meetings during votes on two resolutions. One resolution urged voters to reject a nearly 600-million-dollar bond issue, while the other encouraged voters to support a proposition to let Orem form its own school district. The mayor’s office says the feed was cut off to avoid violating state laws that prohibit the use of taxpayer funds for political advocacy. The assistant city manager also says the complaints are without merit and should be dismissed.
OREM, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah voters to decide Constitutional Amendment A

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah voters are deciding whether to amend the Utah Constitution to allow the legislature more leeway with the money it spends during an emergency. Right now, the legislature can appropriate up to one percent of the state’s budget. Voting “for” Constitutional Amendment A means you approve of them spending up to five percent.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah doctor warns of coming flu surge, encourages getting vaccinated

SALT LAKE CITY — Flu cases are already spiking in parts of the country, and the seasonal virus may be about to hit Utah hard. "It's moving quickly through the south central and southeast states, and it will be here very soon," Dr. Tamara Sheffield, medical director of preventative medicine for Intermountain Healthcare, warned, noting there have been school closures due to flu outbreaks, including in Texas, Alabama and Virginia.
UTAH STATE

