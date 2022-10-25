Read full article on original website
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.10% to $132.40 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to wait before pulling the trigger on Mobileye
"The stock's going to have a tough time once people realize the Fed's war on inflation is far from over. So, if you want a piece of this thing, I recommend waiting for a pullback, maybe down below $24, and then you're paying less than 20 times earnings," he said.
Big drops in tech giants weigh on stocks on Wall Street
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as big drops in several heavyweight technology stocks weighed on major indexes, offsetting gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 was little changed of 10:40 a.m. Eastern after shaking off an early...
CNET
Intel Reports a Hard Quarter as PC Sales Slow, but Investors Are Happy
After months of being punished by skeptical investors, Intel's stock rose in after-hours trading after the company reported better than expected profits on Thursday. But that was against a grim backdrop, as the chipmaker lowered its expectations for full-year results during hard economic conditions. Intel reported net income of $1...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Allstate, AT&T, IBM, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of electric automaker Tesla fell 6.65% Thursday, a day after the company reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue. Tesla also warned of a bottleneck for deliveries in the final week of the quarter but said it's transitioning to a smoother delivery pace.
US-China Tensions Boil As Taiwan's TSMC Also Joins Embargo After NVidia and AMD
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM suspended the production of advanced silicon for Chinese startup Biren Technology to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations. The decision related to the reports that Biren's products outperformed Nvidia Corp's NVDA A100 chips, which the U.S. had banned from the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported. Biren...
CNBC
Canopy Growth looks to speed up entry into U.S. cannabis market with new holding company
Canopy Growth announced it's consolidating its U.S. assets into new holding company called Canopy USA. The new holding company will house Acreage Holdings, Wana Brands and Jetty. Constellation Brands said it will convert its common stock holding in Canopy into new exchangeable shares. The company said the creation of Canopy...
Stocks Mixed, Meta, Ford, Apple And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, October 27:. 1. -- Stocks Futures Higher With Earnings, Rates, GDP Data In Sight. U.S. equity futures traded mixed Thursday, helped in part by fading Treasury bond yields and a steady dollar, as investors looked to a key interest rate decision in Europe prior to the start of trading and Apple's closely-watched earnings after the closing bell.
tipranks.com
Should You Buy Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Following Its Strong Q4-2022 Results?
Visa shares are trending higher on robust cross-border recovery, inflation, and recovering international markets. Its strong results, combined with its discounted valuation, make the stock worth considering. Visa (NYSE:V) shares are trending higher following better-than-expected Fiscal Q4-2022 results aided by robust momentum in consumer payments and a rebound in cross-border...
tipranks.com
What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. Coca-Cola (KO) reported upbeat Q3 results and provided FY22 guidance [. General Electric (GE) reported mixed Q3 results, with the company saying it plans to take restructuring actions across its GE Vernova units [more]
tipranks.com
Mullen (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Took Investors for a Ride; Should You Invest Now?
Mullen Automotive stock has bounced back from the recent lows. However, equity dilution and competitive headwinds remain a drag. Shares of the emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN), have had a roller coaster ride in 2022. Mullen Automotive stock jumped over 118% in the last 10 trading days. Even with this gain, MULN stock is still down about 89% year-to-date. While MULN could benefit from secular industry trends, it is in a development stage, and worries around access to capital, equity dilution, and increased competition will remain a drag on this micro-cap company (market cap of $258.77M).
Bed Bath & Beyond on “Last Legs as a Company” According to Goldman Sachs
Prior to word of an October 4th stock raise upon news of bondholder organization, company value has been down 58% from the same period in 2021. This article is based on current media reports. All listed facts and projections shared within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingWikipedia.com, Finance.Yahoo.com, CNN.com, and Barrons.com.
CNET
Intel's Mobileye Self-Driving Car Unit Prices IPO Above Range
Mobileye, Intel's self-driving car unit, has priced its IPO at $21 a share, a dollar above its target range, the company said in a press release Tuesday. Mobileye raised $861 million on the sale of 41 million shares. The company had previously offered guidance that the IPO could be priced at between $18 and $20 per share.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Stock is Trending Higher
Charles Schwab, one major owner at Local Bounti, with more than a 10% holding, bought LOCL stock worth $7.5 million yesterday. One of the major owners at Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) engaged in a huge insider buy transaction yesterday. Charles Schwab bought 3,000,000 shares of LOCL stock at an average price of $2.50 per share, worth $7.5 million. Shares of the company are trending over 15% higher in the early trading hours today.
tipranks.com
Weber Shoots Up After Takeover Offer From BDT Capital
Shares of Weber (NYSE: WEBR) shot up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the manufacturer of outdoor grills announced in an SEC filing that BDT Capital Partners had proposed to acquire all outstanding shares of Weber for $6.25 per share in cash. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Weber was...
tipranks.com
Is FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) a Good Penny Stock to Buy?
With significant upside potential and low valuation, FlexShopper has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about FPAY stock. Penny stocks are risky and equally rewarding (learn more about Penny stocks here: Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?). Thus, TipRanks’ Penny Stocks Screener comes in handy to select those more likely to deliver strong returns. Using the Screener, we narrowed on FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) stock that sports an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Moreover, FPAY stock has significant upside potential and is trading cheaply, which supports the bull case.
tipranks.com
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock (NASDAQ:INO): A Risky but Worthy Wager on DNA Solutions
Inovio Pharmaceuticals is working tirelessly to treat communicable diseases with groundbreaking DNA medicine. It takes guts and strong risk tolerance to hold INO stock through its up and down cycles, but one positive surprise could be all that’s needed to spark a 2x, 3x, or even bigger move. Inovio...
tipranks.com
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM) is Worth Considering
TSM shares have been under heavy pressure over the past year as the company is facing risks on multiple fronts. That said, TSM’s qualities remain robust, while its most recent results came in very strong. At its current price levels, TSM stock is historically very cheap. It’s been a...
tipranks.com
Amazon is set to report earnings after the bell. Here’s what Wall Street expects
Internet stocks are under the spotlight this week with many stepping up to deliver Q3 results. This earnings season comes against a backdrop of mounting headwinds with secular growth decelerating, competition intensifying, and macro concerns a plenty. All the above are reasons why J.P. Morgan’s Doug Anmuth is heeding caution...
