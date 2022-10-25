A Leesburg woman was arrested Saturday night after allegedly slamming her fist into her man friend’s face. The man said that he and 33-year-old Evelyn Nicole Godfrey had been arguing about their relationship when Godfrey hit him with her fist. The man went outside the residence located in the 400 block of June Drive in Leesburg and called 911.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO