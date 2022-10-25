ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deland, FL

Comments / 16

Atlantic58
2d ago

First he is an idiot for doing it on camera Second should be a lot stronger charges! He is dangerous and should not among people !

Reply(1)
8
Tanya
2d ago

This guy has some issues... He has an attitude a lot for no reason...He acts like he owns the store 🙄

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: An odd combination

Residential burglary. A new residential build was broken into on President Lane over the Oct. 14-16 weekend. The home is a new construction home, and when an employee returned on Monday Oct. 17 to check on the build, they discovered the sliding back door ajar, according to the incident report.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

5-star meals cooked by inmates inside Flagler County jail

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – It’s a partnership that will help local restaurant owners in Flagler county ease the hiring shortage and get qualified cooks into their kitchens. The Flagler County Jail is collaborating with a restaurant owner and his chief chef to prep inmates for food service, and at the same time give them a reason to stay out of jail.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County deputies: Man shot, killed in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County shooting that occurred Thursday is under investigation. The shooting occurred in the area of 28th Street and Rio Lane in Orlando. A man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department. The Orange...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orange County deputies investigating shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating a death that followed an altercation outside an Orange County home. Deputies told WESH 2 they got the call around 4 a.m. Thursday. The shooting happened at a home on Ponderosa Drive near Hoffner Avenue. This content is imported...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing Orlando girl found dead linked to human trafficking case, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. — De’Shayla Ferguson’s missing flyer started making the rounds this past summer after Orlando police said the then-15-year-old was reported missing. Fast forward to Monday night when Ferguson was found shot and killed in the front yard of a house on Broken Pine Circle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She died four days after her 16th birthday.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested after allegedly clobbering man friend

A Leesburg woman was arrested Saturday night after allegedly slamming her fist into her man friend’s face. The man said that he and 33-year-old Evelyn Nicole Godfrey had been arguing about their relationship when Godfrey hit him with her fist. The man went outside the residence located in the 400 block of June Drive in Leesburg and called 911.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man dies after shooting in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they're investigating a shooting. Deputies responded Thursday morning around 8:26 a.m. to the 2700 block of Rio Lane. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a man was found with gunshot wounds in a driveway of an abandoned residence. Deputies said...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Deputies: 1 man shot, injured in Apopka

SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating an Apopka shooting that happened Thursday morning. Around 7 a.m. Thursday, one man was shot on South Highland Avenue. The shooting occurred outside a home. Bullet casings were discovered on the ground at the scene. There were more than 20...
APOPKA, FL
WCJB

Ocala man wanted after cashing over $10,000 in fraudulent checks

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are searching for a fraud suspect who collected thousands of dollars in cash from a bank. Ocala Police released the image of the suspect on social media on Monday, in hopes somebody will be able to identify and turn them in. Officers say...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Longwood jewelry store claims burglars stole $400K worth of merchandise

LONGWOOD, Fla. — According to Albert Pagan, owner of Certified Jewelry Design off West 434 in Longwood, thieves broke into his building early Monday morning. Pagan says he was alerted by police after the owner of an adjacent business, Longwood Shoe Repair, noticed their store had some damage. Pagan...
LONGWOOD, FL
click orlando

Florida teen shoots 5-year-old after argument with child’s parent, deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old was arrested after Putnam County deputies said a 5-year-old was shot and critically injured Tuesday near Interlachen, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. According to the sheriff’s office, an argument Tuesday night between a 17-year-old and an Interlachen man in the area of Oak Crest Drive and Fifth Way led to shots being fired.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident

OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy