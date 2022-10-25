ROSSTON – It was reorganization time for the Nevada School Board at its October meeting Thursday night. Superintendent Roy McCoy reminded the panel it traditionally rotates positions who whoever was an officer the year before moved up to the next position with the president going to the bottom of the list again. Or, he said, the board could simply vote for whoever it wanted in whichever position. Ordinarily, the person with only a year left before the next election is the president. This would have put Matt Herring, one of the newest members, as president as he drew the one-year term after the election. Instead, the board chose to name Brandon Rhodes as president, Chris Fore as vice president and LaSonia Standoak as secretary.

