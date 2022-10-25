Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
SC Ports unveils master plan for Union Pier
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -- South Carolina Ports held the final of three community engagement meetings Thursday at the Gaillard Center where they shared the working master plan of Union Pier with CEO Barbara Melvin, Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of the design team speaking. The main principles in the master...
Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart
BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
SCDOT planning improvements to US-17A in Berkeley County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has a public information meeting scheduled for proposed improvements to US-17 Alternate/North Main Street in Berkeley County. SCDOT will hold a meeting on November 3 for citizens to review and confer with state officials about the planned safety improvements to the US-17A/N. Main Street […]
abcnews4.com
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
Goose Creek woman left paying for faulty solar panels after company goes bankrupt
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – ‘Going green’ is not coming with the perks it promises for a Goose Creek woman. Tina Willis said she is paying thousands of extra dollars after her solar panels stopped working, and the company she bought them from went bankrupt. She’s also not the only one in this situation. The […]
crbjbizwire.com
SeamonWhiteside Employee Selected as Lead Project Manager for Leadership Dorchester Class of 2022’s Landmark Project
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, is proud to announce Civil Engineering Project Manager Aaron Schmitt, PE, as the lead for the Leadership Dorchester Class of 2022 project. Each year, Leadership Dorchester, an 11-month intensive and comprehensive study of the political, civic, economic, and social dynamics in action within Dorchester, nominates one class member to lead the initiative on a project that gives back to the community. Aaron led the Class of 2022 on their chosen project to provide a pavilion to Dorchester Heritage Center.
WIS-TV
Veterans Day events in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11. Every year, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues a proclamation in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a day to honor vets and there are events all around the Midlands to show appreciation. LEXINGTON COUNTY:. Lexington...
South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
Driver Killed After Striking Building, Tree With Truck On College Park Road: SCHP
A driver has died following an early morning crash Saturday on College Park Road. The post Driver Killed After Striking Building, Tree With Truck On College Park Road: SCHP appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
1 dead after car crashes into fence, building, and tree in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after veering off the road in Berkeley County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a 2017 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on College Park Road when the driver ran off the right side of the road. The truck struck a fence, […]
WLOS.com
SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
live5news.com
West Ashley restaurant announces plans to shut down after 15 years
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A popular restaurant in West Ashley serving up soup, salad and sandwiches is preparing to close its doors for the last time. Ladles Soups, located 3125 Bees Ferry Road in Charleston, will close down on Thursday at 8 p.m., according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
Train engineer discovered body near North Charleston woods, report shows
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person. An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the […]
Police: Motorcyclist ‘popped a wheelie’ before South Carolina crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A Friday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle snarled traffic along Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said one person was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the crash. The crash involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle. It […]
4 wounded in shooting at apartment complex in Charleston, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Four people were injured after a shooting at a South Carolina apartment complex early Sunday, authorities said. According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Orleans Garden Apartments at about 3:24 a.m. EDT, WCSC-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered three males...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes all lanes on I-26 W
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 209 Friday night. The westbound lanes of I-26 are closed near Ashley Phosphate, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Law enforcement is currently on scene. This is a developing story. Check back for...
counton2.com
Charleston VA Hospital rolls out new artificial intelligence for colonoscopies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System recently introduced new artificial intelligence which helps detect precancerous polyps. The GI Genius module is used during colonoscopies and is 50% more likely to detect multiple polyps, according to recent studies cited by the VA hospital. The...
Sheriff: Man dead after jumping from overpass during traffic stop in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man died after jumping from an overpass during a Friday night traffic stop in North Charleston, according to deputies. A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. on the Ashley Phosphate Road overpass for traffic violations. During the stop, authorities said a […]
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, South Carolina named by National Geographic Travel as one of the 35 Best World Destinations for 2023
National Geographic Travel has named its 35 Best World Destinations for 2023. We are so proud to announce that Charleston, South Carolina was named #5 on the list. Here is what National Geographic has said about our beautiful home:. South Carolina’s largest city addresses a grimmer aspect of its history...
live5news.com
Portion of Coleman Blvd. back open after crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says all lanes on Coleman Boulevard at Houston Northcutt Boulevard are back open. Police first tweeted about a crash at 2:07 p.m. Friday. The crash blocked all of the southbound lanes and most of the northbound lanes in the area,...
Comments / 2