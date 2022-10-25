ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Comments / 2

Related
live5news.com

SC Ports unveils master plan for Union Pier

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -- South Carolina Ports held the final of three community engagement meetings Thursday at the Gaillard Center where they shared the working master plan of Union Pier with CEO Barbara Melvin, Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of the design team speaking. The main principles in the master...
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Small fire forces temporary closure of Barnwell Walmart

BARNWELL, S.C. — A major retail store in a South Carolina town has been forced to close for an undetermined amount of time after a small fire on Friday afternoon. According to Chief Tony Dicks with the Barnwell Fire Department, crews were called out to the Walmart on Dunbarton Boulevard to reports of a fire in the Home and Garden section.
BARNWELL, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDOT planning improvements to US-17A in Berkeley County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has a public information meeting scheduled for proposed improvements to US-17 Alternate/North Main Street in Berkeley County. SCDOT will hold a meeting on November 3 for citizens to review and confer with state officials about the planned safety improvements to the US-17A/N. Main Street […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
crbjbizwire.com

SeamonWhiteside Employee Selected as Lead Project Manager for Leadership Dorchester Class of 2022’s Landmark Project

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, is proud to announce Civil Engineering Project Manager Aaron Schmitt, PE, as the lead for the Leadership Dorchester Class of 2022 project. Each year, Leadership Dorchester, an 11-month intensive and comprehensive study of the political, civic, economic, and social dynamics in action within Dorchester, nominates one class member to lead the initiative on a project that gives back to the community. Aaron led the Class of 2022 on their chosen project to provide a pavilion to Dorchester Heritage Center.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Veterans Day events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11. Every year, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issues a proclamation in observance of Veterans Day. Veterans Day is a day to honor vets and there are events all around the Midlands to show appreciation. LEXINGTON COUNTY:. Lexington...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley restaurant announces plans to shut down after 15 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A popular restaurant in West Ashley serving up soup, salad and sandwiches is preparing to close its doors for the last time. Ladles Soups, located 3125 Bees Ferry Road in Charleston, will close down on Thursday at 8 p.m., according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Train engineer discovered body near North Charleston woods, report shows

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person. An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes all lanes on I-26 W

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 209 Friday night. The westbound lanes of I-26 are closed near Ashley Phosphate, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Law enforcement is currently on scene. This is a developing story. Check back for...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Portion of Coleman Blvd. back open after crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says all lanes on Coleman Boulevard at Houston Northcutt Boulevard are back open. Police first tweeted about a crash at 2:07 p.m. Friday. The crash blocked all of the southbound lanes and most of the northbound lanes in the area,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy