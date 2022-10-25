Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Stunning Patriots Quarterback News
Bill Belichick has done it. Mac Jones is sitting on the bench vs. the Bears this Monday evening. Jones and the Pats offense opened tonight's game vs. the Bears with back-to-back three-and-outs. The boo birds were loud and clear at that point. "Crowd boos after the handoff to Stevenson ...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL review determines game officials weren't getting Mike Evans' autograph
NFL
NFL says officials did not ask Buccaneers WR Mike Evans for autograph after concluding review of interaction
The truth behind Buccaneers WR Mike Evans’ exchange with referees after Week 7 loss
Albany Herald
Atlanta Falcons hope secondary can hold up in key NFC South game with Carolina Panthers
Coach Arthur Smith knows he has a problem in the Falcons’ already-struggling secondary. Casey Hayward is on injured reserve, and fellow starting cornerback A.J. Terrell’s injured hamstring likely will cause him to miss Sunday’s 1 p.m. home game against the Carolina Panthers, too. Civil rights icon Charles...
Mike Evans, NFL Address Controversial Incident With Referee
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Cardinals-Vikings, pick
The Arizona Cardinals (3-4) will face off against the Minnesota Vikings (5-1) in a Week 8 matchup. The Cardinals are fresh off a 42-34 Thursday Night Football victory against the New Orleans Saints, while the Vikings are rested after a Week 7 bye. Here's everything you need to know about...
NFL Referees Looking for Golf Lessons, Not Autographs From Buccaneers WR Mike Evans
igamingplayer.com
Bucs Rule Banged-Up Bowl in NFL’s TNF
Who will win the Injury Bowl this Thursday night: the Baltimore Ravens or Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. This week’s Thursday night NFL matchup will feature a couple of teams who entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations but have been slowed down due to injury. We will be treated to quite a quarterback matchup as quarterback Lamar Jackson leads his 4-3 Baltimore Ravens into Florida to take on QB Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is what to look for in the first prime time matchup of NFL Week 8.
saturdaytradition.com
NFL issues statement on postgame video involving officials, WR Mike Evans
