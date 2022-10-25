ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Stunning Patriots Quarterback News

Bill Belichick has done it. Mac Jones is sitting on the bench vs. the Bears this Monday evening.  Jones and the Pats offense opened tonight's game vs. the Bears with back-to-back three-and-outs. The boo birds were loud and clear at that point.  "Crowd boos after the handoff to Stevenson ...
ClutchPoints

The truth behind Buccaneers WR Mike Evans’ exchange with referees after Week 7 loss

The NFL launched an investigation into an incident that took place between Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and a pair of referees. After Week 7’s loss, a couple of referees were seen chasing Evans down the tunnel, calling after him until he turned around and began writing on a piece of paper. That led to speculation that Evans had signed an autograph for the referee, which would certainly be a questionable occurrence. After investigating the situation, the NFL has concluded that no such autograph was signed, and now Tom Pelissero reported the truth of what really went down.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Cardinals-Vikings, pick

The Arizona Cardinals (3-4) will face off against the Minnesota Vikings (5-1) in a Week 8 matchup. The Cardinals are fresh off a 42-34 Thursday Night Football victory against the New Orleans Saints, while the Vikings are rested after a Week 7 bye. Here's everything you need to know about...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
igamingplayer.com

Bucs Rule Banged-Up Bowl in NFL’s TNF

Who will win the Injury Bowl this Thursday night: the Baltimore Ravens or Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. This week’s Thursday night NFL matchup will feature a couple of teams who entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations but have been slowed down due to injury. We will be treated to quite a quarterback matchup as quarterback Lamar Jackson leads his 4-3 Baltimore Ravens into Florida to take on QB Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is what to look for in the first prime time matchup of NFL Week 8.
BALTIMORE, MD
saturdaytradition.com

NFL issues statement on postgame video involving officials, WR Mike Evans

The NFL has weighed on a video involving a pair of league officials and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. Following Sunday’s game, officials Jeff Lamberth and Tripp Sutter were seen in a video approaching Evans with a piece of paper. The NFL was quick to investigate the incident due to the appearance of the officials asking for an autograph from Evans.
TAMPA, FL

