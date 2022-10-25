Yet another “hotspot” for this ghoulish season is Batavia’s West Main Street Cemetery. This cemetery was plotted along the northern part of Tonawanda Creek in 1806. Among the bodies buried there were soldiers from the War of 1812. Tonawanda Creek would flood, making the cemetery inaccessible. In 1823, the cemetery was moved to a different location away from the water. All the bodies were exhumed and placed in new graves.

