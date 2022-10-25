ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

WHEC TV-10

Cyclist killed in crash on Roycroft Drive

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Rochester. It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Roycroft Drive and North Street. Police say that a man was riding his bike on North Street when a car hit him. First responders attempted...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Bicyclist struck by vehicle, killed

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a fatal crash on the city's north side. Police said a man in his 50s was riding a bicycle on North Street near Roycroft Drive, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, when he was struck by a vehicle and killed. We're told the driver...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Multiple fire companies responded to a fire in Bethany on Sunday

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire spread from the building to a nearby trailer. Close to 10 fire companies responded to the fire to help battle the flames. Among the crews were Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia, City Fast Team, Stafford, Pavilion, LeRoy, Wyoming and Attica.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Body found in creek near Conesus Lake in Livingston County

LAKEVILLE, N.Y. Deputies are investigating after pulling a man’s body from a creek in Livingston County.The man was found dead around 7 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Big Tree Road and Stone Hill Road in Lakeville. Investigators tell us it was found right next to the Quicklee’s gas station. A Conesus Lake inlet flows several feet under the roadway.Investigators say the body was found floating in about 6 inches of water.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing vulnerable woman: Traci Hill of Fairport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe in Fairport is asking for your help to find a missing vulnerable woman, Traci Hill. Traci lives in one of The Arc’s independent residential alternative homes, for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Arc said that she hasn’t returned to her home in Fairport since Wednesday evening.
FAIRPORT, NY
gvpennysaver.com

West Main Street Cemetery, Batavia

Yet another “hotspot” for this ghoulish season is Batavia’s West Main Street Cemetery. This cemetery was plotted along the northern part of Tonawanda Creek in 1806. Among the bodies buried there were soldiers from the War of 1812. Tonawanda Creek would flood, making the cemetery inaccessible. In 1823, the cemetery was moved to a different location away from the water. All the bodies were exhumed and placed in new graves.
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

3-Alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County

BETHANY, N.Y. – There was a 3-alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Bethany on Sunday. According to Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, it is believed the fire started in the separator that separates food from paper, about seven people were working at the time of the fire. When the...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Missing Child Alert canceled by police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
CORNING, NY
WHEC TV-10

Safe in His Arms Ministries to host winter giveaway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local nonprofit will be doing a winter giveaway in a few weeks to prepare families for the upcoming winter weather. Safe in His Arms Ministries will be holding the giveaway Saturday, Nov. 12. You’ll be able to pick up coats, hats, gloves, and hygiene products. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

Barn fire reported at Baskin Livestock

A barn fire with flames showing is reported at Baskin Livestock, 9778 Creek Road, Batavia. Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia dispatched. Second alarm, Stafford, Pavilion, Le Roy, and City of Batavia FAST Team dispatched. Photo by Howard Owens.
BATAVIA, NY
wutv29.com

Family of route 33 crash victim Ahjanae Harper wants justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The family of the youngest victim in Monday morning’s deadly accident on the 33 at the 198 is speaking out and seeking justice against the driver who stole a car and crashed it, killing four teenagers. “I got a phone call my daughter’s dead, so how...
BUFFALO, NY

