WHEC TV-10
Fire department says Halloween decorations may have sparked house fire in Fairport
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — The Fairport Fire Department said Halloween decorations may have sparked a house fire on Country Downs Circle on Tuesday evening. Firefighters said no one was injured in the two-alarm fire and the fire is now under control. A neighbor in Fairport sent us a video of the fire.
WHEC TV-10
Cyclist killed in crash on Roycroft Drive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Rochester. It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Roycroft Drive and North Street. Police say that a man was riding his bike on North Street when a car hit him. First responders attempted...
WHEC TV-10
Crews cut back trees, brush to expose and clear open-air heroin market on vacant lot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We watched crews clear out overgrown trees and brush in a city neighborhood and it exposed an open-air heroin market and tent city. The people in the neighborhood and the city and county knew it was there. They’ve been trying to clear this lot for a year and a half.
13 WHAM
Police: Bicyclist struck by vehicle, killed
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a fatal crash on the city's north side. Police said a man in his 50s was riding a bicycle on North Street near Roycroft Drive, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, when he was struck by a vehicle and killed. We're told the driver...
Multiple fire companies responded to a fire in Bethany on Sunday
GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — Multiple fire companies responded to a fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The fire spread from the building to a nearby trailer. Close to 10 fire companies responded to the fire to help battle the flames. Among the crews were Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia, City Fast Team, Stafford, Pavilion, LeRoy, Wyoming and Attica.
WHEC TV-10
Body found in creek near Conesus Lake in Livingston County
LAKEVILLE, N.Y. Deputies are investigating after pulling a man’s body from a creek in Livingston County.The man was found dead around 7 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Big Tree Road and Stone Hill Road in Lakeville. Investigators tell us it was found right next to the Quicklee’s gas station. A Conesus Lake inlet flows several feet under the roadway.Investigators say the body was found floating in about 6 inches of water.
WHEC TV-10
Missing vulnerable woman: Traci Hill of Fairport
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Arc of Monroe in Fairport is asking for your help to find a missing vulnerable woman, Traci Hill. Traci lives in one of The Arc’s independent residential alternative homes, for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Arc said that she hasn’t returned to her home in Fairport since Wednesday evening.
gvpennysaver.com
West Main Street Cemetery, Batavia
Yet another “hotspot” for this ghoulish season is Batavia’s West Main Street Cemetery. This cemetery was plotted along the northern part of Tonawanda Creek in 1806. Among the bodies buried there were soldiers from the War of 1812. Tonawanda Creek would flood, making the cemetery inaccessible. In 1823, the cemetery was moved to a different location away from the water. All the bodies were exhumed and placed in new graves.
WHEC TV-10
3-Alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County
BETHANY, N.Y. – There was a 3-alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Bethany on Sunday. According to Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, it is believed the fire started in the separator that separates food from paper, about seven people were working at the time of the fire. When the...
Batavia man accused of burglary, attacking woman, threatening kids
A Batavia man was arraigned on multiple charges after unlawfully entering a home, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
NewsChannel 36
Missing Child Alert canceled by police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Erie County Sheriffs Office is looking for Haileigh Roberts, a 13-year-old who went missing out of Holland, N.Y. at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe Roberts may have traveled with an unknown man to Corning. Roberts is believed to be in danger and may be in...
WHEC TV-10
City offers financial assistance to homeowners for roof replacement and repairs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The City of Rochester is providing financial assistance for eligible homeowners as part of its Owner-Occupant Roofing Program. There is $2 million available for approximately 80 homes. Eligible homeowners may receive up to $35,000 for a single-family home and $45,000 for a two-family home. The assistance...
Missing 13-year-old found
A statewide missing child alert has been issued following a request from the Erie County Sheriff's Office.
WHEC TV-10
Safe in His Arms Ministries to host winter giveaway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local nonprofit will be doing a winter giveaway in a few weeks to prepare families for the upcoming winter weather. Safe in His Arms Ministries will be holding the giveaway Saturday, Nov. 12. You’ll be able to pick up coats, hats, gloves, and hygiene products. The...
The Batavian
Barn fire reported at Baskin Livestock
A barn fire with flames showing is reported at Baskin Livestock, 9778 Creek Road, Batavia. Bethany, Alexander, Town of Batavia dispatched. Second alarm, Stafford, Pavilion, Le Roy, and City of Batavia FAST Team dispatched. Photo by Howard Owens.
Niagara Falls Firefighters help rescue man and dog at Niagara Gorge
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Sunday, Niagara Falls firefighters responded to the Niagara Gorge to help a man and his dog. Around 9:45 a.m., crews went to the gorge near Chilton Avenue to help a man and a dog who were tapped on a ledge in the gorge. According...
RPD investigating large fight on Marlow St, shots fired
RPD said that no other injuries were reported and nobody is in custody.
wutv29.com
Family of route 33 crash victim Ahjanae Harper wants justice
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The family of the youngest victim in Monday morning’s deadly accident on the 33 at the 198 is speaking out and seeking justice against the driver who stole a car and crashed it, killing four teenagers. “I got a phone call my daughter’s dead, so how...
Driving Hazard in South Buffalo is Scaring Unsuspecting Drivers
There's an old saying in Western New York. "There's winter then there's construction season." Summer has come to an end, other than the 70-degree temperatures we will be experiencing today and tomorrow, which means construction season is winding down. Over recent years, I've noticed more construction taking place during the...
Missing woman found dead in Town of Tonawanda
Her vehicle was parked at a location on Niagara Falls Boulevard.
