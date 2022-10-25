Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Page County first responders hold emergency drills at local high schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
FREE tablets via Luray weekend eventTracy LeicherLuray, VA
McDermott appointed as chief public defender for the region
The Virginia Indigent Defense Commission (VIDC) has appointed Peter K. McDermott II as chief public defender for the region. He will serve the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, the City of Winchester, and the Town of Front Royal. McDermott succeeds Tim Coyne, who served in that role for...
Virginia Ginther Seymour
Virginia Ginther Seymour passed away suddenly on October 26, 2022. She was born in West Virginia and was a resident of Front Royal for the last 30 years. She graduated from Marshall University and enjoyed a career in pediatric nursing. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s...
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for October 31 – November 4, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail update given to Front Royal Council
The Front Royal Town Council got an update at its Monday (Oct. 24) meeting on the Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail (SVRT), from the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private, and non-profit organizations along the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail. The SVRT is an ambitious project that...
Rotary Club of Warren County host County & Western event to benefit E.Wilson Morrison and Ressie Jefferies Elementary Schools
The Rotary Club of Warren County is purchasing two “BookWorm” vending machines for E.Wilson Morrison and Ressie Jefferies Elementary schools in Front Royal. These machines work by rewarding kids for good behavior, grades, and attendance. The Rotary Club wants to bring engagement and excitement to reading books again!
Grand opening & ribbon cutting at Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services
Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services at 126-B W. 5th Street in Front Royal held its grand opening on October 28, 2022. Nike Foster Cales and Byron Biggs of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce and Town of Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway welcomed Rachel Paugh of Liam’s Chance Behavioral Services to the community.
John Michael Ramey (1953 – 2022)
John Michael Ramey, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, in the comfort of his home. John’s interment will be private. John was born on July 18, 1953, in Woodstock, Virginia, to his late mother, Irene Beatrice Ramey. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathleen Ramey, and his son, Christopher Ramey.
Mixed Bag: Supervisors delay final action on Data Center Ordinance, rule on Short-Term rentals
There were 10 speakers for the Public Hearing. Local citizen John Lundburg asked the Board to delay approval of the Zoning ordinance change until a public meeting could be held where questions about data centers could be answered. He cited statistics from the Northern Virginia area, the largest concentration of data centers in the world, where county officials, particular in Loudoun County, where some 30% of county tax revenues come from data center taxes. Northern Virginia has more data centers than the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th ranked markets combined, he noted, but adding, “What happens when technology changes and these buildings are no longer needed?”
WCHS vs Rock Ridge – Friday, October 28, 2022 – Varsity Football
WCHS vs Skyline – October 25, 2022 – Girls Volleyball. Joins us on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, when the Warren County High School Girl’s Volleyball team takes on Skyline. The JV game starts at 6 pm and the Varsity game at 7:15 pm. Catch all the LIVE...
