Philadelphia, PA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Kraken hand Penguins 4th straight loss with 3-1 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored midway through the second period after Seattle had two goals disallowed by challenges, Morgan Geekie scored late in the second and the Kraken beat Pittsburgh 3-1 Saturday night for the Penguins’ fourth straight loss. Eberle’s goal at 11:20 of the second pulled...
SEATTLE, WA

