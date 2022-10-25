ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Julia Fox transforms towel into cutout dress: ‘End-of-the-world fashion’

By Kristin Contino
Page Six
 2 days ago

Julia Fox is getting scissor-happy again.

The queen of DIY fashion took to TikTok yesterday to show off another one of her style creations, giving her followers a lesson in how to make an outfit out of a beach towel.

“I’m going to give you guys some end-of-the-world fashion inspo today,” Fox said to the camera.

Wearing sunglasses indoors and an airbrushed white tee with a girl’s face on it that said “Harmony,” the “Uncut Gems” muse — who appeared to be in a design studio with clothes strewn on the floor — grabbed a pair of scissors and got to work.

“It’s no secret that towels have made their way onto the runway, so today we’re going to cut up this towel and make it a dress,” she narrated, showing off a tropical blue floral print towel that read “Hawaii.”

Fox modeled the towel after cutting a hole for her head.
juliafox/Instagram

First, Fox “cut a hole for the head” and modeled the towel worn like a poncho before making another cut in the front.

“I’m going to step into the hole I just made and flip this side over like that,” the “No Sudden Move” actress said, displaying a high-low look and folding up the material hanging in the back, which she then safety-pinned to complete the dress.

She showed the finished dress complete with accessories.
juliafox/Instagram

Saying that it “looks boxy and cool,” Fox added that the towel dress could also be worn multiple ways, going on to show how it looked worn in the opposite direction with an ab cutout in the front.

“This is the final look,” she said, showing off the dress accessorized with elbow-length black leather gloves, knee-high black boots and a black handbag. “I think it’s really chic.”

Several fans called out her ex-boyfriend Kanye West in their comments amid the news that his fashion line had been dropped from Adidas following his anti-Semitic remarks .

“The only good thing Kanye has ever done is bring this woman to our attention bc what an icon,” one fan commented on TikTok, with another writing, “This one outfit alone is better than the whole Yeezy brand.”

“Girly just start a fashion line cause it would be a slay” another added, while a third fan wrote, “NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES. Some wear towels.”

In fact, the muse did once design a sexy knitwear brand called Franzia Fox in 2014. “I really wished to propose a novel concept for knitwear, a form of dressing that I am most passionate about, and also to have a collection that is unafraid within today’s fashion landscape, in regards to the female form and intellect,” she told Elle at the time , proving not much has changed in eight years.

The beachy outfit is yet another DIY creation from the street style icon.

From her top and skirt made from a slashed Hanes tank to her double denim bandeau and jeans, Fox can’t resist a homemade fit — or a tutorial on how her fans can recreate the look.

And while the actress loves to cut away at her clothing, she recently experienced an unwanted slash in the form of a machete to her Birkin bag .

If she can make a dress out of a towel, we have a feeling she’ll find a way to make a sliced Birkin look high fashion, too.

The actress gave fans a back view of the DIY creation.
juliafox/Instagram

Page Six

