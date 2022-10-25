ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber condemns Kanye West’s anti-Semitic rant after nose job diss

By Riley Cardoza
 2 days ago

Hailey Bieber addressed Kanye West’s anti-Semitism in a lengthy Instagram Story statement.

“You cannot believe in God and be anti-Semitic. You cannot love God and support or condone hate speech,” the model wrote.

“To love God is to love people. ALL people.”

Bieber, 25, also shared a graphic reading, “I support my friends and the Jewish people.”

The rapper, 45, came under fire earlier this month for anti-Semitic remarks that led to the restriction of his Twitter and Instagram accounts .

The Grammy winner has continued to double down on his views in interviews with Tucker Carlson and “Drink Champs” host N.O.R.E.

“You cannot believe in God and be anti-Semitic,” the model wrote.
When asked by Piers Morgan last Wednesday whether he felt “sorry” for his anti-Semitic comments , the songwriter replied, “Absolutely not.”

In terms of being canceled , the Yeezy creator added, “I ain’t losing no money. … We here, baby, we ain’t going nowhere.”

Earlier this month, the record producer also came under fire for the “White Lives Matter” shirts worn at his Paris Fashion Week show.

Bieber, Gigi Hadid and more celebrities took to social media to blast West at the time — and the American Music Award winner clapped back .

“Wait Am I canceled again???” West wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, asking Justin Bieber to “let [him] know.”

In another upload, the fashion designer referred to Justin’s wife as “nose job Hailey Baldloose.”

She and the “Baby” singer, 28, have chosen to cut ties with West over his online diss, according to TMZ .

West went “too far,” a source told the outlet, alleging that the couple were “hurt” by his comments.

Balenciaga , Vogue and more companies have since ended their professional relationships with the “Stronger” rapper, Adidas being the most recent.

