Rod Stewart’s son Sean rushed to hospital after being ‘hit by a truck’

By Emily Selleck
 2 days ago

Rod Stewart’s eldest son was rushed to the hospital on Monday after a scary accident.

Sean Stewart took to his Instagram Story to reveal the terrifying news, writing that he “got hit by a truck at a red light.”

The 42-year-old shared a selfie that showed him sitting in a medical center while wearing a face mask, a neck brace and a hospital gown.

“Hard out here on these streets,” he added.

Sean — whom Rod shares with his first wife, Alana Stewart — did not share further details.

Page Six reached out to reps for the British singer but did not immediately hear back.

Sean is best known for starring on the short-lived reality show “Sons of Hollywood” in 2017 and appearing on “The Hills: New Beginnings” in 2021 with his then-girlfriend, Audrina Patridge.

Rod Stewart’s son Sean Stewart was hospitalized after being “hit by a truck.”
He is one of the eight children Rod, 77, has with five women.

Neither Sean nor Rod have shared further details about the accident.
The father-son duo made headlines in 2021 when they pleaded guilty to battery charges over a 2019 New Year’s Eve scuffle with hotel security .

“No one was injured in the incident, and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation,” the music icon’s attorney Guy Fronstin said in a statement at the time.

Rod opted to enter a guilty plea “to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high-profile proceeding would cause,” Fronstin added.

The plea deal saved the pair from having to appear in court, and they did not face jail time, fines or probation.

Trouble began when Rod, Sean and their group tried to crash a private kids’ party at the Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

The “Maggie Mae” singer was arrested for allegedly punching a security guard in the ribs , though he claimed he was just standing up for his family.

Comments / 7

