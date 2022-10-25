Matthew Perry Fell Asleep on ‘Friends’ Set Because of Addiction, Matt LeBlanc “Nudged” Him Awake

Matthew Perry is opening up about battling addiction while starring in the hit NBC sitcom Friends in his forthcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which releases on November 1.

Per The Sunday Times, in the memoir, Perry recounts a time when he fell asleep while shooting a scene for Friends, and his costar Matt LeBlanc had to wake him up.

“The addiction ravaged me — one time, in a scene in the coffeehouse when I’m dressed in a suit, I fell asleep right there on the couch,” he wrote. “Disaster was averted only when Matt LeBlanc nudged me awake right before my line; no one noticed, but I knew how close I’d come.”

For ten seasons, from 1994 to 2004, Perry portrayed Chandler Bing in the series, while LeBlanc played his close friend and roommate Joey Tribbiani. Perry has previously stated that his addiction began prior to starring in the long-running series. And by that time, he was taking up to 55 pills of Vicodin per day, along with Methadone, Xanax and vodka.

Unfortunately, LeBlanc wasn’t the only co-star who caught Perry in the trenches. The 53-year-old actor also reflected on the “scary” moment when Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green, tried to help him curb his drinking habit. He said, “She was the one who reached out the most, you know. I’m really grateful to her for that.”

Additionally, she was caught in the crossfire when Perry learned of the death of his friend Chris Farley, who he starred with in the 1998 comedy Almost Heroes. The actor said that news of the actor’s fatal overdose caused him to punched a hole in Aniston‘s dressing room wall.

Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry releases on November 1.