ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Ducks become early favorites to land 2024 4-star LB out of Texas

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LApHS_0ilzNxwn00

On Monday night, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was asked how he tries to balance the necessity of securing his 2023 recruiting class while also trying to get a jump-start on the 2024 class. It’s a line that many college coaches have to try and walk.

“That’s just got to be part of your everyday process,” Lanning said. “Again, there’s recruiting and there’s relationships. And that’s kind of the key. I think our staff does a great job building relationships.”

One of the relationships that Oregon has been able to build recently is with 2024 4-star linebacker Justin Williams, a blue-chip prospect from Oak Ridge Texas who is now being projected to commit to the Ducks. Williams is rated by 247Sports as the No. 8 LB in the 2024 class, and the No. 92 overall player in the nation.

After the massive weekend and big win over UCLA, the Ducks picked up not one, but two predictions to land the blue-chip linebacker, the first coming from 247Sports’ Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong:

The second prediction came from Rivals’ National Recruiting Director Nick Harris:

Things are looking good for the Ducks, especially after a big Monday where they not only added 4-star IOL Iapani Laloulu to the 2023 recruiting class, but added their first 2024 commitment — 4-star TE A.J. Pugliano, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Oregon , and the No. 5 TE in the nation.

Film

Justin Williams’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4 90 TX LB

Rivals

4 5.8 TX LB

ESPN

4 84 TX LB

On3 Recruiting

4 92 TX LB

247 Composite

4 0.9545 TX LB

Vitals

Hometown

Conroe, Texas

Projected Position

Linebacker

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

205 pounds

Class

2024

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on June 2, 2022
  • Predicted to commit to Oregon on October 24, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oregon Ducks
  • Texas A&M Aggies
  • Texas Longhorns
  • Ole Miss Rebels
  • USC Trojans
  • Oklahoma State Cowboys
  • TCU Horned Frogs

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Football's New Uniforms Are Going Viral

The Tennessee football hype is reaching sky-high levels as the Volunteers remain undefeated on the year. On Tuesday, the No. 3-ranked program added to this hype with an exciting new uniform release. The official Tennessee Football Twitter account unveiled some all-black uniforms with orange accents for this coming Saturday's matchup against No. 19 Kentucky.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star in-state prospect wants to hear from UNC, Duke in recruitment

While the UNC basketball program preps for the upcoming 2022-23 season, Hubert Davis and his staff are still focusing on recruiting. The Tar Heels have a two-man 2023 class and just one commit in the 2024 class. But there are still plenty of prospects left for UNC to pursue in 2024 and build up the class. One prospect that is right there in the state of North Carolina is five-star Isaiah Evans. The small forward is out of Huntersville, North Carolina, and has racked up 10 offers in his recruitment so far. Programs like Florida State, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Illinois among...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Oregon Duck men's basketball picked inside the Top 3 of preseason poll

Heading into the 2022-23 college basketball season in the Pac-12, the Oregon Duck men's basketball program will be expected to once again compete for the Pac-12 Championship and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Those expectations were reflected in Wednesday's Pac-12 preseason poll which was released Wednesday during the league's Media Day event.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season

Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks land massive commitment from 6-foot-7 JUCO lineman

The Oregon Ducks have been hot on the recruiting trail in the past few days, landing a 4-star OL in the 2023 cycle, Iapanin Laloulu, and also grabbing the top-ranked player in the state of Oregon for the 2024 class, 4-star TE A.J Pugliano They now picked up another massive, quite literally, commitment from JUCO OL George Silva, a 6-foot-7, 300-pounder from Fullerton College.  Although it is a relatively raw product, Oregon fans should be encouraged by the prospect of what Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm can do with Silva once he is in Eugene. The Ducks have one of the best offensive lines in the nation, and Klemm is the mastermind behind that. He’s a proven talent evaluator and tends to get the most out of his players. That should be no different with this massive OL prospect. Film George Silva’s Recruiting Profile VitalsSchools Showing Interest Oregon Ducks Oregon State Beavers UCLA Bruins Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Utah State Aggies  Twitterhttps://twitter.com/ChiefUgonna/status/158530200031228313711
EUGENE, OR
WGMD Radio

Transgender high school volleyball player appears to feature spike that injured opponent in highlight reel

A North Carolina school district voted last month to forfeit all high school girls’ volleyball games against a rival school which rosters a transgender athlete. The transgender athlete from Highlands High School spiked a ball into the face of a girl from Hiwassee Dam High School who reportedly suffered head and neck injuries – the Cherokee County Board of Education forfeited the contests “due to safety concerns.”
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
The Spun

Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Oregon pursuing transfer Jose Perez, MAAC Preseason Player of the Year

The college basketball is close to getting off the ground, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late for Oregon Ducks’ head coach Dana Altman to tinker with the roster in Eugene. According to a report from reputable college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein, the Ducks are reaching out to Jose Perez, the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year, who is transferring from Manhattan after the team fired head coach Steve Masiello less than two weeks before the season starts. Perez averaged 18.9 PPG last season with the Jaspers and was named to the All-MAAC First Team. Manhattan is the third stop for the...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa is quickly becoming one of the most unlikable teams in college football

Somehow, things just seem to keep getting worse and worse for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022. Iowa (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) has insisted week after week on becoming the most unlikable team in the nation, and it is plain obvious to anyone keeping up with the team this year. It isn’t just that this team is an assault on the eyes and minds of all spectators with the worst offense in college football. The team being bad this year is only one part of the equation. There are bad teams in college football, in Power 5 conferences like Iowa, too, who aren’t...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy