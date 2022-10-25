Ducks become early favorites to land 2024 4-star LB out of Texas

On Monday night, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was asked how he tries to balance the necessity of securing his 2023 recruiting class while also trying to get a jump-start on the 2024 class. It’s a line that many college coaches have to try and walk.

“That’s just got to be part of your everyday process,” Lanning said. “Again, there’s recruiting and there’s relationships. And that’s kind of the key. I think our staff does a great job building relationships.”

One of the relationships that Oregon has been able to build recently is with 2024 4-star linebacker Justin Williams, a blue-chip prospect from Oak Ridge Texas who is now being projected to commit to the Ducks. Williams is rated by 247Sports as the No. 8 LB in the 2024 class, and the No. 92 overall player in the nation.

After the massive weekend and big win over UCLA, the Ducks picked up not one, but two predictions to land the blue-chip linebacker, the first coming from 247Sports’ Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong:

The second prediction came from Rivals’ National Recruiting Director Nick Harris:

Things are looking good for the Ducks, especially after a big Monday where they not only added 4-star IOL Iapani Laloulu to the 2023 recruiting class, but added their first 2024 commitment — 4-star TE A.J. Pugliano, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Oregon , and the No. 5 TE in the nation.

Film

Justin Williams’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 90 TX LB Rivals 4 5.8 TX LB ESPN 4 84 TX LB On3 Recruiting 4 92 TX LB 247 Composite 4 0.9545 TX LB

Vitals

Hometown Conroe, Texas Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-foot-2 Weight 205 pounds Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on June 2, 2022

Predicted to commit to Oregon on October 24, 2022

Notable Offers

Oregon Ducks

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Rebels

USC Trojans

Oklahoma State Cowboys

TCU Horned Frogs

