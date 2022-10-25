Read full article on original website
Related
sciotopost.com
Ohio Ranks Number 2 for Most Candy Loving, You’ll Be Surprised What Candy is the Favorite
US – Halloween is right around the corner. If you’re planning to pass out candy, you might want to know what candies the neighborhood kids are most likely to enjoy because it could save your house from being the victim of a Halloween prank. The team at Innerbody...
cleveland19.com
Alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is coming to Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stores in Ohio will soon be selling a drink that is available in less than a dozen other states. The beverage company announced on Wednesday that after requests from drinkers, “Hard MTN Dew” will be available for purchase in Ohio. The alcoholic version of...
purewow.com
5 Truly Exceptional Airbnbs in Ohio
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There are some real-deal secret gems in the Buckeye state. From the Lake Eerie shores to majestic Hocking Hills region...
Police departments in rural Ohio towns struggle to find recruits
Short on staff and money, Ohio's small police departments are no match for bigger cities and towns that are also competing for officers.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio man is convicted of fraud in hunting lease scheme
COLUMBUS — An Ohio man was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to prison for his role in an illegal scheme to solicit payments and sell hunting leases on properties where he had no authority, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The U.S. District...
Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public
It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
cleveland19.com
County-by-county: The most dangerous times to drive in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, released its county-by-county traffic report this week as part of National Teen Driver Safety Week. The report tabulates everything from fatalities, crashes, high causes for accidents, and even which time of day and days...
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for Tuesday, October 25, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 24, 2022. Although nobody hit the $45 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's...
Where can I drop off my unused medications in central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Unused and unfinished prescription medications filling up medicine cabinets have a new place to go this weekend. Law enforcement agencies throughout Franklin County will participate in the Drug Enforcement Agency’s semiannual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., police and fire departments in Columbus, Worthington, […]
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
spectrumnews1.com
OHSAA football playoffs begin Friday
OHIO — What begins on Friday with the playoffs culminates in just seven schools winning state championships, in the Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament. However, seven schools can already claim OHSAA 2022 football titles; winning the final Ohio high school football Associated Press poll crowns. Congratulations to...
cleveland19.com
$2.5 million available to conduct motorcycle rider training in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Motorcycle Ohio announced Monday that $2.5 million in funding is available in 2023 for entities that want to offer motorcycle rider training. Several courses are available for applicants to offer in their community, such as:. A basic rider skills class for beginners. A basic rider skills...
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for a joint that offers delicious baked goods?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're vegan, you should visit this bakery in the southwestern part of Ohio. Everything at Happy Chicks is dairy-free, egg-free, and artificial-dye-free, and is made with organic ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. And even if you're not vegan, you should check out Happy Chicks' baked goods, which many customers say vegans and non-vegans alike will enjoy. Check out their cupcakes, which come in flavors like yellow dragon (coconut yellow curry cake with almond icing), blueberry lemon, chocolate rose, vanilla lavender, and chocolate strawberry. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their empanadas and sandwiches. Customers highly recommend the breakfast sandwich, which consists of their homemade "buttermilk" biscuits with spinach frittata, vegan cheese, and greens.
Did anybody win the $715 million Powerball jackpot? See the winning numbers and all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Oct. 16, 2022. Although nobody hit the $715 million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there are still thousands of winners across the state taking home prize money.
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Mount Vernon News
State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties
Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
TONIGHT at 6: FOX 8’s winter weather outlook
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls
The video above is from the Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election Day is on the horizon and early voting has been underway — which means a number of questions might face Ohio voters, beyond having to pick their preferred candidates. What’s on […]
Comments / 0