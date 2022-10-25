ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Alan Jackson Found a Compromise for Woman Hoping to Spread Mother’s Ashes at His Home

An Alan Jackson fan who'd hoped to spread her late mother's ashes at the star's Nashville home didn't get her wish, but she got enough. Maine native Sue Castle was in Nashville last week hoping to fulfill her mom's final wish. She didn't have a plan for how'd she would find Jackson's house or convince him to let her spread her mother's ashes, but she was willing to do anything necessary.
