One in, one out. This has been the requiem of the Tory party over the past few months. And in that spirit, Rishi Sunak’s top team was spotted descending on Downing Street yesterday morning, via the back door. As Liz Truss's team moved out, the fresh-faced, keen-eyed and sharp-minded Sunak team was already taking charge. His policy-shapers, also known as Special Advisers - or ‘Spads’ to those in the know - are the unsung, key decision makers of Parliament. Younger than your average MP, their trajectory is a two-year training under an MP or Peer after university, then a few years at a think-tank or an NGO, and next a job as a policy adviser in Parliament. This is their rite of passage into the uppermost echelons of British politics. But actually, despite lesser fame, they have more power than many MPs, and crucially, more access to Rishi. Tatler takes a look at Rishi's team of brainboxes ready to run the country.

2 DAYS AGO