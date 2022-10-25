Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common
A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
CNBC
Brittney Griner's appeal of 9-year sentence denied
A Russian court has denied WNBA star Brittney Griner’s appeal of her nine-year sentence on drug charges. Biden has vowed to continue working to secure Griner’s release.
Comments / 1