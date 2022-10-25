Read full article on original website
Illinois suspect brain dead after pointing gun at officers executing search warrant
MORRISON, Ill. (WTVO) — An armed suspect was pronounced brain dead Saturday after an officer involved shooting. Illinois State Police SWAT, assisted by Blackhawk Area Task Force, executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Morrison’s N. Cherry Street Friday morning, according to ISP. Officers heard what they thought were gunshots from within the […]
starvedrock.media
La Salle Man Faces Cannabis Charge, Mendota Woman Jailed on Battery Charge
If you're gonna use weed, transport it properly. A La Salle man found that out the hard way Tuesday night. Peru police pulled over the vehicle of 40-year-old Mark Judd near the intersection of Wenzel and Marquette Roads. Judd was charged with Driver Possession of Adult-Use Cannabis. Police cut him loose with a notice to appear in court.
starvedrock.media
Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV
A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
KWQC
Village of Ohio mourns victim of Sunday morning shooting
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - A small Bureau County community mourned the tragedy of a Sunday morning shooting. On Tuesday night community members held a candlelight vigil in the victim’s honor. Less than 500 people live in the village of Ohio, Illinois. Organizers of the vigil held at First Lutheran...
WSPY NEWS
Man accused in Sheridan shooting and standoff with police facing more charges
The man accused of shooting someone in front of a store in Sheridan leading to a village-wide lockdown is facing additional charges. 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, of Sheridan, was arrested Saturday evening after a standoff with police that lasted around ten hours on two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He's now being charged with additional counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says that Plique is being held in the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa on $3 million bond.
KWQC
Prosecutors identify man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office has identified a man fatally shot Sunday as 69-year-old Jerome Lauer. The man accused of shooting him, Matthew J. Pairadee, 31, made an initial appearance Tuesday in Bureau County Circuit Court on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion.
starvedrock.media
Millington Man Stopped for DUI of Drugs, Driving Motorcycle Without License
If you're going to ride a motorcycle, be licensed for it. And by all means, do it soberly. Ottawa police stopped 52-year-old Bryan Tullett of Millington at the Ottawa McDonald's on East Norris Drive on Monday. They say he was riding while under the influence of drugs, and that he was not licensed for the motorcycle. He was cut loose after posting bond.
starvedrock.media
One Man Dead, Another Jailed After Violent Incident In Ohio
One man is dead and another behind bars after a violent episode in Ohio. At around 6 o'clock Sunday evening, Bureau County deputies were called to the 300 block of West Railroad Street in Ohio about a 10-month-old child taken by a non-custodial parent. Prior to the deputies' arrival, the body of a 69-year-old man from Ohio was found in the vicinity, laying near the intersection of West Railroad and Elm Streets.
“Officer of the Year” From Quad Cities Area Critically Injured in Attack
A police officer is in critical condition after his department says he was attacked after making contact with a suspect Monday evening. According to the East Moline Police Department, on the eastern side of the Quad Cities, Sergeant William Lind was on patrol just after 6:30 p.m. Monday night when he located 52-year-old Adrian Rogers, who was wanted on a "probable cause pick-up" for aggravated arson in Rock Island.
starvedrock.media
Cocaine Bust In South Streator
A drug bust in south Streator landed a man and woman in jail. Following an ongoing investigation, 58-year-old Michael Vagasky and 32-year-old Lacey Crawford both of Streator were arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Livingston County Jail. Both were picked up on warrants for dealing cocaine. Vagasky is charged...
ourquadcities.com
Police allege employee stole $40,000 in lottery-ticket scheme
A 41-year-old Davenport woman faces two felony charges after police allege she stole thousands of dollars in a lottery-ticket scheme at a convenience store where she worked. Debbra Locey faces charges of first-degree theft and forgery or theft of lottery tickets, according to court records. On Aug. 4, detectives were...
starvedrock.media
Short Foot Chase In Grand Ridge
There were some anxious moments in Grand Ridge Wednesday evening. Just past 8 o'clock police and paramedics were called about a single vehicle crash involving a utility pole near Main Street and Sylvan Avenue. The driver allegedly fled on foot before being tracked down by Grand Ridge's K-9. The suspect...
ourquadcities.com
Dixon man arrested on multiple drug charges
Peter E. Aust, 36, of Dixon, Ill., was arrested on Oct. 25, 2022 in the 200 block of West Everett Street for several drug charges. They are:. Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance Within 500 Feet of a Nursing Home (2 counts), being Class X Felonies. Unlawful Delivery of a...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. SARAH AURAND, 41, 5’7”, 156 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape...
walls102.com
One in custody after Bureau County incident leaves one dead
OHIO, IL – Authorities confirmed one individual is dead and another person is in custody after an incident in the Bureau County community of Ohio. Sunday afternoon authorities were called to the 200 block of East Long Street, where a large police presence gathered overnight. The Ohio Community Schools canceled classes for Monday out of precaution. One individual was taken into custody and Ohio School officials announced classes would resume on Tuesday. The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office are expected to release more details later today. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
starvedrock.media
Passenger in Peru Vehicle Arrested for DUI of Alcohol
A passenger ended up arrested on a DUI Alcohol charge over the weekend, due to a warrant for failure to appear to answer to the charge. At about 10:15 Saturday night, Peru police pulled over a vehicle during a traffic stop, and that's when they identified the passenger, 37-year-old Perry Adams of 6th Street in Peru, as the wanted man. He was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
nrgmediadixon.com
Man Stopped for Squealing Tires in Amboy Now Facing Numerous Charges, Including DUI and Endangering a Child
Illinois State Troopers say 30 –year-old Brandon Wood of Plainfield was stopped for Squealing Tires and Disobey Stop Sign on Saturday October 15 at 5:27 p.m. at Main St – US52 in Amboy. Wood was charged with Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Squealing Tires, Disobey Stop Sign,...
starvedrock.media
Three Picked Up in Ottawa on Domestic Battery, Endangerment, Trespass Charges
An Ottawa man has been picked up on a charge of Domestic Battery. Thirty-three-year-old Adam Olesen has been charged with a misdemeanor following an incident police say occurred on Friday. Meanwhile, another Ottawa man, 42-year-old David Willett, has been arrested on two La Salle County warrants – one for Criminal Trespass and the other for Driving on a Suspended License. Willett was picked up in the 200 block of West Superior Street on Saturday. He posted bond and was released.
KWQC
East Moline Police Sergeant in critical condition, suspect in custody
East Moline Police Sergeant in critical condition, suspect in custody
KWQC
Ohio, Illinois schools closed following investigation in area
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - Ohio Community Schools are closed Monday following an investigation in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Ohio Community Schools, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office has told the school a suspect is in custody, and there is no longer a threat to the community.
