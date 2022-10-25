A Dubuque man died Wednesday in a rollover crash in Jackson County. 69 year old Michael Truesdale died after being taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash Happened on U.S. Highway 61 near Fulton Road in the Fulton area, north of Maquoketa. A report says Truesdale was traveling north on the highway when his vehicle entered the east ditch and hit a culvert. That caused the vehicle to vault and roll. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side.

JACKSON COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO