3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
KCJJ
Iowa man suspected of OWI found with weapon
A Jones County man pulled over for a traffic violation faces a jail sentence after being found in possession of a firearm while under the influence. Police pulled 24-year-old Jacob Francksen of Olin Iowa over just before 2am Wednesday at the intersection of Capitol and Burlington Streets for stopping in a crosswalk and having a defective brake light. Upon contact, he allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol. Francksen was also reportedly wearing bar wristbands and admitted to drinking.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Dies in Jackson County Crash
A Dubuque man died Wednesday in a rollover crash in Jackson County. 69 year old Michael Truesdale died after being taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash Happened on U.S. Highway 61 near Fulton Road in the Fulton area, north of Maquoketa. A report says Truesdale was traveling north on the highway when his vehicle entered the east ditch and hit a culvert. That caused the vehicle to vault and roll. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side.
KCRG.com
Dubuque expanding network that already includes 1,300 cameras
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque is expanding its already-sizable network of cameras surveilling the city. Earlier this week, Mayor Brad Cavanagh mentioned the “continued investment” in the security camera network in his State of the City address. Here are stats on the camera network from...
Update: Officer-Involved Critical Incident Following Dubuque Robbery & Grant County Car Chase
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Attorney General; The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Lafayette and Green Counties, Wisconsin that occurred on Saturday Afternoon (10/22). Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-county vehicle pursuit that...
Eastern Iowa Man Facing 26 Charges for Filming Child
A man in Marion, Iowa is facing charges for allegedly installing a camera in the bathroom and bedroom of a 10-year-old in a home in the same city. Zachary Christian Peters of Marion is up against "12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of possessing a depiction of a minor in a sex act, and two counts of invasion of privacy," per the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Dubuque County Man Arrested: Threatened Officers With Molotov Cocktail
The Dubuque Telegraph Herald is reporting that officers with Dubuque County Sheriff's Department and the Iowa State Patrol were threatened over the weekend with a Molotov cocktail. According to the TH, 34-year-old Jordan L. Carr of Epworth was arrested around 9 pm Tuesday at his residence on warrants charging threat...
iheart.com
One Person Dead After Rollover Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Dubuque, IA) -- One man is dead after a rollover crash in northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says 69 year-old Michael Truesdale of Dubuque crashed Wednesday in Jackson County on Highway 61. Investigators say the car went into a ditch, hit a culvert, and rolled over. Truesdale's injuries were fatal. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
32 Years of Great German Food & Beer on Dubuque’s North End
The restaurant scene in Dubuque has expanded in recent years, with fantastic new spots like L. May, Brazen, and Pete's Thai Kitchen bringing fresh new flavors to town. No doubt that new options are always excellent, but the longtime authentic well-worn local joints remain enjoyable too. Thankfully, Dubuque has a...
Local Law Enforcement Joins National Prescription Drug Take Back Day This Saturday (10/29)
Just like we protect our kids while they are out trick-or-treating or having fun with friends; we need to understand that protection starts at home. The biggest danger could be inside your medicine cabinet. Be a part of the solution for drug abuse in children and teens, as area law...
Eldridge city clerk fired after alleged misuse of city funds
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — The City of Eldridge, Iowa approved a resolution ordering the removal of their city clerk Tuesday night during a special city council meeting. Former City Clerk Denise Benson worked for the city for thirty years before she was placed on paid leave in mid-October after the council said they discovered she had allegedly misused city funds.
juliensjournal.com
The Estates of Dubuque – A Vintage Cooperative Community
Excitement is building for The Estates of Dubuque, a Vintage Cooperative Community, for those ages 55 or better. Several new homes in the private, gated community are nearing completion and members of the cooperative are anxiously awaiting their move-in dates. “The biggest thing about this active 55+ community is that...
juliensjournal.com
New Hires at Medical Associates
Medical Associates announced the arrival of Patty Nieto-Caceres, LMHC, to their Psychiatry and Psychology Department. Patty received her Master of Science degree in Clinical Psychology from Loras College, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Clarke University. She will provide diagnostic assessment and therapeutic intervention for patients 12 years of age and up. Patty previously worked at Hillcrest Mental Health Clinic in Dubuque, IA, as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for failing to appear arrested in Texas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in Scott County was arrested on Oct. 22 in Tarrant County, Texas, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Paige Lafary, 30, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on theft charges. She is also wanted for failing to appear in court in Dewitt and Clinton.
ourquadcities.com
Boat ramp closes for maintenance
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, has announced the public boat ramp at Lock and Dam 13 north of Fulton, Illinois, will be closed for maintenance starting Monday, Oct. 31. The closure is anticipated to last until Monday, Nov. 7. Boat ramps at Cattail Slough and Big...
Illinois suspect brain dead after pointing gun at officers executing search warrant
MORRISON, Ill. (WTVO) — An armed suspect was pronounced brain dead Saturday after an officer involved shooting. Illinois State Police SWAT, assisted by Blackhawk Area Task Force, executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Morrison’s N. Cherry Street Friday morning, according to ISP. Officers heard what they thought were gunshots from within the […]
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Endangered Pollinator Spotted in Iowa Prairie Acreage
A rare bumble bee has been sighted in northeastern Iowa. Kaytlan Moeller, Outreach Coordinator for Dubuque County Conservation, calls it a “super-exciting” find. The bees were found in a “Mowing to Monarchs” program prairie area late this summer. The county created the program to develop native habitat three years ago, with the goal to help the endangered monarch butterflies and other pollinators.
“A Christmas Carol” Live in Dubuque, Iowa
There are plenty of Holiday traditions you can take part in each year in the Tri-states. The annual Reflections in the Park is always a highlight. So is riding the brightly decorated 4th Street elevator. Well, make room for another holiday favorite this Christmas season. A Christmas Carol "LIVE". This...
Howling Ghoul Time at Wild West Wednesday
What a Fang-tastic time everyone had at The Annual Wild West Wednesday Night Halloween Dance. The large crowd, great music provided by Ken Peiffer, and good food made available by the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. Thanks to everyone who stopped on out, especially those who were in costume. There were some very clever costumes this year. Thanks to the Dubuque County Fairgrounds for providing prizes for our costume winners.
DRA Grants $685K To Five Local Projects
According to the DRA and a report from the Telegraph Herald, the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque's casinos awarded $685,000 in grants to five area projects. DRA Board members voted unanimously to approve the funding at their monthly meeting yesterday (10/25) at Q Casino. The money is the remainder of the organization's funds for mission grants, which address requests of anywhere from $50,000 to $500,000. So far this year, the DRA has given $3.13 million in awards to recipients; both requests of up to $50,000 and the larger mission grants.
