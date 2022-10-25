Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Watch: Man celebrating 80th birthday surprised by daughters
Joe Fusillo was celebrating his birthday with his family in Ohio, and the only two missing were his daughters Deanna and Kim — or so he thought. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares the emotional surprise in the Morning Boost.Oct. 28, 2022.
TODAY.com
Tim Allen acts alongside 13-year-old daughter Elizabeth in new 'Santa Clauses' TV series
Tim Allen is wearing his Santa suit once again, but this time it's for the new limited series on Disney+ called "The Santa Clauses." The official trailer — which was released on Thursday, Oct. 27 —shows Allen interacting with his real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick. She plays Sandra, the daughter of Allen's character, Scott Calvin.
