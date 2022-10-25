ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Allen acts alongside 13-year-old daughter Elizabeth in new 'Santa Clauses' TV series

Tim Allen is wearing his Santa suit once again, but this time it's for the new limited series on Disney+ called "The Santa Clauses." The official trailer — which was released on Thursday, Oct. 27 —shows Allen interacting with his real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick. She plays Sandra, the daughter of Allen's character, Scott Calvin.

