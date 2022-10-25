Read full article on original website
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends ChoiceTaxBuzzHarris County, TX
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
defendernetwork.com
Houston ‘Religious Royalty’ Rev. Calvin Abraham honored
Proper honor is way past due for Reverend Dr. Calvin J. Abraham whose life and legacy touched so many, he is considered Houston religious royalty. And though Abraham passed away earlier this year, his influence on those he inspired lives on. Abraham’s name will live on in a more concrete...
blavity.com
A 'Sale Of Negroes' Flyer Disrupts A Historically Black Houston Neighborhood
A mysterious flyer stopped a Houston couple in their tracks during their morning stroll in Sunnyside Park. The flyer wasn’t announcing a yard sale or a search for a lost dog — it was advertising the “Sale of Negroes.”. Living in a historically Black neighborhood on Houston’s...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Fried Chicken
When two of the city’s finest pitmasters venture into bird, you follow the flock. Chef-owner Greg Gatlin and executive chef Michelle Wallace have taken their talents to fried chicken and seafood at this new Independence Heights joint. The Gulf seafood is great, of course, but we’re here to talk fowl. The F&F Fried Chicken platter is a delight, half an aggressively seasoned, crisp and crunchy, juice-dripping fried bird served with your choice of sides from red beans & rice to super dreamy creamed corn. Go for that, and if you’re really flying high, add the F&F Clucker, an outlandish charcuterie board featuring Szechuan spiced chicken cracklings, southern fried gizzards, berbere spiced quail and more.
houstoniamag.com
The 7 Families Behind Some of Houston's Biggest Food Empires
Meet the people behind Houston’s most influential food dynasties. Before Houston was Houston, the culinary Shangri-La that we all know and love, it was mostly a sprawling metroplex dominated by chain restaurants, with just a few mom-and-pop establishments scattered here and there. Over time, thanks to the influence of a handful of local culinary families, the city transformed into the rich, diverse food landscape that it is today.
Cheer on the Astros advancing to the World Series by eating a 25-cent themed doughnut
Cheer on the Astros playing in the world series with a mouthful of orange and blue treats!
Click2Houston.com
Texas Southern University Celebrates Homecoming 2022
Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Texas Southern University is celebrating homecoming 2022. This year’s theme, ‘Destination: Tiger Nation.’ On Wednesday, we’re live from the pep rally on campus. Homecoming week is from Oct. 23-29. The week of events will culminate on Saturday, October 29...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Wings
Fried chicken wings go to nuclear levels of goodness at this stuffed wing joint, a food truck turned brick-and-mortar spot over in Midtown's new Ion District. Get the ultra crisp, ultra crunchy bone-in flappers “ridin’ dirty” with fillings from pork and beef dirty rice to mac and cheese and a crawfish-shrimp boudin. Then choose between lemon pepper or the spicy-sweet house Chi sauce, and pair them with Cajun fries, collard greens coleslaw and classic banana pudding.
houstonpublicmedia.org
UH Moment: Researchers Find ‘Significant Rates’ of Sinking Ground in Houston Suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
This Texas Eatery Is Among The Best Delis Across America
Cheapism compiled a list of the best delis in the country.
studyfinds.org
‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs
HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
Severe weather system with possible tornadoes headed for Houston on Friday
Harris County may see severe thunderstorms with possible flooding and twisters ahead of Game One of the World Series.
cw39.com
Highest-rated restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
The Reason Behind Mysterious Power Outages In Texas
Residents have been complaining about a series of power outages in recent weeks.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Former VP Al Gore on how Houston contributes to and addresses climate change (Oct. 27, 2022)
On Thursday’s show: Former Vice President Al Gore discusses how Houston is in many ways leading the country in both contributing to and addressing climate change and how to strike the right balance between environmental and economic realities. Gore is in Houston this week to launch efforts by his Climate Reality Project to train climate activists across the Gulf Coast.
Report: These Texas restaurants have the best fried chicken, onion rings & other of America’s favorite deep-fried foods
When it comes to American cuisine the different regions all have staples of their own creation but you can almost bet that every inch of the cuisine has been fried and served at one point or time.
KHOU
'Similarities are horribly striking': Nightmare for abused Houston twins began in Baton Rouge
A neighbor in Louisiana said she could sense trouble behind the small fence that separated their yards. She recalled what she now considers cries for help.
Houston-based luxury home builder announces rebrand, new name
A contemporary home at 3 W. Rivercrest Drive in Houston is among the projects completed by Frankel Design Build. (Courtesy Frankel Design Build) Frankel Design Build, a 35-year-old firm with a showroom on Washington Avenue in Houston, announced a rebrand and a name change Oct. 20 to better align with the company's growth in architecture and interior design.
AdWeek
Ted Oberg Leaving KTRK in Houston for WRC in Washington, D.C.
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ted Oberg is joining Washington, D.C. NBC owned station WRC as a reporter in December. Oberg will work on the News4 I-Team....
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M
HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
Family holds candlelight vigil in honor of Houston man last seen in 2016
HOUSTON — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night to honor a Houston man who was last seen in Austin in 2016. A suspect has been charged with murder in Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gibson's disappearances, although their bodies were never found. Nearly 7 years later, Taylor's family said they have many unanswered questions.
