Liz Truss’s shambolic premiership may be at its end, but despite Jeremy Hunt unwinding most of the measures in her and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget, borrowing costs remain stubbornly high. If the betting markets are to be believed, there are three realistic candidates to become the nation’s next prime minister. Rishi Sunak is the odds-on jolly, priced at 4/5 at the time of writing. Penny Mordaunt, the third-place finisher in the MPs’ ballot last time, should be getting used to the bronze. She’s a 5/1 shot. Splitting the pair in second place sits the late-night horror movie that reliably...

6 DAYS AGO