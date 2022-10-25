Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?
Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
Russia takes one last swipe at Liz Truss, saying she will be remembered for her 'catastrophic illiteracy' and was Britain's most 'disgraceful' PM, as global leaders react to resignation
Russia has taken one last swipe at Liz Truss following her resignation as Prime Minister, saying she was a 'disgrace' of a leader who would be remembered for her 'catastrophic illiteracy,' as world leaders reacted to the news. 'Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister,' Russia's...
Opinion: Britain has a new prime minister -- that no one in Britain voted for
By the end of this week, Britain will have a new prime minister. After all the chaos and dysfunction, the British people deserve a say over who governs the country, writes Laura Beers.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK government is on alert after China's latest move
The UKis on high alert as Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots have been headhunted by China for training their cadets, in a programme first spotted in 2019, allegedly for preparing for war against the west, Newsweek reports. 30 pilots have been engaged to date. According to an intelligence alert from...
Coke, car trouble and class: some awkward Rishi Sunak moments
He has never claimed to be a man of the people but with his Prada shoes and bespoke suits, the soon-to-be prime minister, Rishi Sunak, tries to be meticulous about his presentation. Yet the past seven years in politics have not been gaffe-free for the former Goldman Sachs banker and...
Rishi Sunak to become first British PM of colour and also first Hindu at No 10
Former chancellor has previously said his faith gives him strength and purpose and is part of who he is
Prince Harry Was Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ Over Drama With King Charles at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
The relationship between King Charles and his youngest son, Prince Harry, seems to be tense. One decision that the new king made reportedly left his son feeling heartbroken.
France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty
France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
How the World is Reacting to Rishi Sunak, the U.K.’s Next Prime Minister
Conservatives herald Sunak as a celebration of the nation’s diversity — while others argue he will not help marginalized communities.
Italy’s first female prime minister is now sworn in: Who is Giorgia Meloni?
Giorgia Meloni was sworn in to be Italy’s first female prime minister on Saturday. She is a conservative political figure who has plans involving Italy’s immigration policies and tax cuts. After the 2018 elections, Meloni has gained popularity and is now set to be the new premier.
Voices: A general election would bring down Britain’s ‘idiot premium’
Liz Truss’s shambolic premiership may be at its end, but despite Jeremy Hunt unwinding most of the measures in her and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget, borrowing costs remain stubbornly high. If the betting markets are to be believed, there are three realistic candidates to become the nation’s next prime minister. Rishi Sunak is the odds-on jolly, priced at 4/5 at the time of writing. Penny Mordaunt, the third-place finisher in the MPs’ ballot last time, should be getting used to the bronze. She’s a 5/1 shot. Splitting the pair in second place sits the late-night horror movie that reliably...
Sunak makes Parliament debut as prime minister and axes more Truss policies
Rishi Sunak faces the opposition in Parliament as Britain's prime minister, axing more Truss policies and promising to restore economic stability.
Britain's first Asian prime minister faces woke criticism over wealth and race
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer did not condemn comments from a party member that claimed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is "not on your side."
Pound Rallies as Rishi Sunak to Become Britain’s Third Prime Minister in Seven Weeks
Rishi Sunak has been named the new leader of the Conservative Party after other candidates quit. The former Chancellor of the Exchequer will become Britain’s third prime minister in seven weeks, and the first prime minister from a British Asian background in history, after Sunak meets with King Charles III later this week. More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Sunak will succeed Liz Truss, who handed in her resignation last week after her cabinet, and her controversial 45 billion pounds tax-cutting mini-budget drew huge criticism from the financial...
Back so Sunak! New PM and family prepare to make No10 flat their home again... six months after returning to Kensington townhouse near daughter's school
Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to move back into No10 just six months after moving out of Downing Street to his £6.6million Kensington townhouse. As Chancellor, the former Goldman Sachs banker lived in the No10 flat rather than the one above No11 normally used by the senior Treasury minister.
King Charles Visits Sandringham, Where Royals Traditionally Spend Christmas, for First Time as Monarch
King Charles III is back in a poignant place. The King, 73, was seen at Sandringham on Sunday, his first time at the royal residence following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. The new monarch appeared in good spirits as he walked to St. Mary Magdalene Church for the 11 a.m. service.
Prince Harry Announces 'Raw' Memoir Title — 'Spare' — and Reveals Striking Book Jacket
"For Harry, this is his story at last," the publishers Penguin Random House said in a release on Thursday, confirming that Prince Harry’s long-awaited book will be published early next year Prince Harry's much-anticipated memoir officially has a title, a cover and a release date. Early Thursday morning, Penguin Random House revealed information about the upcoming book, confirming reports of its Jan. 10, 2023 release date. Titled Spare, the 416-page book will find Harry telling his story with "raw, unflinching honesty," Penguin Random House said in a statement, adding that the...
BBC
Rishi Sunak’s cabinet: Who is in the prime minister’s top team?
Rishi Sunak has appointed his new cabinet, hours after officially taking over as prime minister. He has kept a number of ministers in the same posts they were in before - including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. Here's our guide to the new...
americanmilitarynews.com
China warns UK that protecting Hong Kong independence protesters will ‘bring disaster to Britain’
A Chinese spokesman said “protecting shelter to the Hong Kong independent elements” would “bring disaster to Britain” in the wake of a fight between Chinese consulate staff and pro-democracy protestors outside the Chinese embassy in Manchester. During a recent online press conference, Minister Yang Xiaoguang remarked...
Comments / 0