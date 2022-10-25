Read full article on original website
Another Running Quarterback for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have faced scrambling quarterbacks with varying degrees of success in 2022. They were embarrassed by Jalen Hurts in Week 2, but they fared better in Week 5 against Justin Fields. Now, they’ll need to show up against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Playing Arizona the day...
What to know about new Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger
INDIANAPOLIS – After a lackluster start to the season, the Indianapolis Colts stunned the NFL world by benching veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of second-year QB Sam Ehlinger. Without a doubt, Ryan has struggled this season. He leads the league in times sacked, interceptions and turnovers. The 15-year veteran came to Indy with high […]
What is the future of the NFL in London?
"There's no question that London could support not just one franchise, I think two franchises," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said.
NFL Week 8 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under
Here's all the picks and predictions for Week 8 of the NFL season, including moneylines, point spreads and over/under.
Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
2022 NFL sack leaders
NFL pass rush report (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports) Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season came to a close with the top pass rusher displaying the impressive athleticism that has made him such a threat in Bill Belichick's defense. Heading into Week 8, here are the top sack leaders in the league.t-5. Von Miller, Buffalo Bills (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns (Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Dorance Armstrong, Dallas Cowboys (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 64. Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6.5t-2. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 7t-2. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 71. Matt Judon, New England Patriots (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 8.511
Dolphins on hot streak at need area. And how UCLA voice ended up narrating Fins’ history
For years - and by years, I mean decades - the Dolphins have been haunted by poor decisions on their offensive line.
New starting QBs become headliners for Colts, Commanders
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders thought Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz would be the feature attractions in Sunday’s game. Turns out, they’ve been replaced. Both are out with injuries and Ryan has been benched by the Colts. That puts Washington’s Taylor Heinicke and Indy’s Sam Ehlinger in the feature roles. Heinicke can even his record at 9-9 if he leads the Commanders to a third consecutive win. Ehlinger, meanwhile, will try to give the Colts offense a spark in his first NFL start.
Dan Snyder still hasn’t interviewed for NFL’s investigation
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder still hasn’t been interviewed for the NFL’s investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against him. Former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White was hired in February to conduct the investigation and the NFL has promised to release a written report of the findings. The league has said there’s no timeline for White to complete the probe. White also handled the league’s investigation into Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross earlier this year. White’s current reviews follows the league’s initial independent investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson’s firm commissioned in 2020, which found Washington’s workplace culture to be toxic.
Broncos GM gives vote of confidence to embattled coach, QB
Broncos general manager George Paton gave a vote of confidence to his embattled head coach Nathaniel Hackett and expressed faith that scuffling quarterback Russell Wilson will turn his fortunes around. Paton said he appreciates how Hackett has kept the team from fracturing after a 2-5 start and amidst a four-game losing streak. The Broncos have been in every game thanks to their outstanding defense. But their struggling offense is averaging just 14 points a game. The Broncos face another struggling 2-5 team Sunday when they kick off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London’s Wembley Stadium.
Poyer’s trip to next Bills game shorter after drive to KC
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Safety Jordan Poyer has many reasons to be looking forward to the Buffalo Bills next game being played at home. His commute, for one, will be much shorter. Poyer returned from the team’s bye week off detailing how he had no choice but to hit the road to travel to play in Buffalo’s game at Kansas City on Oct. 16. Poyer was cleared to play, but not allowed to fly due to complications from a punctured lung that could be affected by the changing air pressure inside a plane. Poyer has since been cleared for air travel.
NFL Quarterback Power Rankings Leading Into Week 8
As we look at this week’s NFL QB Power Rankings, the majority of this week’s games weren’t necessarily close; check these score lines: 35-17, 33-14, and 44-23. But that doesn’t mean that there wasn’t good football! The best QB’s in the NFL were proving why they were the best.
The Fastest Minute in NFL Football Week #7
Despite scoring 34 points on TNF, the Saints fell to the Cards in a scoring fest, 42-34. Andy Dalton threw three INTs, including two returned for TDs. NFL Intercept Cancer Promotion - Schedule Your Cancer Screening .PowerPoint Design by the Author.
Arthur Blank optimistic regarding Falcons future
The Falcons are clearly rebuilding, but they might be the best rebuilding team of all time. Jokes aside, Atlanta has exceeded most people’s expectations this season. During the offseason, media pundits and analysts alike predicted the Falcons to be a bottom-three team in the NFL; some even projected the Dirty Birds to hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (USA Today).
No. 12 UCLA looks to get back on track against Stanford
Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:. Stanford (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) at No. 12 UCLA (6-1, 3-1), Saturday. The Cardinal have won two straight and snapped their 10-game conference losing streak with a 15-14 victory last week over Arizona State. The Bruins look to get back to their winning ways after last Saturday’s loss at Oregon, but have not defeated Stanford at the Rose Bowl since 2008. Stanford coach David Shaw has a 10-2 mark against UCLA. The road team has won the last four meetings in this series.
NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins
We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.
Week 8 NFL Power Rankings: Taylor Swift Edition
As we charge ahead into the meaty part of the NFL season, everybody is on Red alert. For football Lovers, we're nearing the time when Reputations are made, where Fearless legends can play their way into gridiron Folklore (i.e. Joe Montana and John Elway in 1989) and Cinderellas try Evermore to ward off their inevitable Midnights. In honor of Taylor Swift releasing a new album last week, here are our Taylor Swift-themed Week 8 NFL Power Rankings. If you have any objections, Speak Now.
Dalvin Cook pokes fun at NFL fine on Twitter
MINNEAPOLIS -- It seems Dalvin Cook has learned his lesson after the NFL fined him for throwing a football into the stands in the Vikings' win over the Miami Dolphins.On Twitter, the running back repeated the phrase "4 will not throw [the football] in the stands after touchdown," à la Bart Simpson at the chalkboard.After scoring against the Dolphins Oct. 16, Cook tossed the ball into the gallery. The touchdown put the Vikings up 24-10 in a game they would eventually win 24-16.NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the league initially fined Cook $7,426, but the fee has been reduced $5,941 pending Cook avoiding another fine and completing an online training course.Cook has 450 yards on the ground and four touchdowns for the 5-1 Vikings this season. They next play Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals.
