TODAY.com

Christina Applegate shows fans how she's preparing for 1st appearance since MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate is stepping out in a new way for "a very important ceremony" she has coming up, she said Oct. 27 on Twitter. The 50-year-old actor was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, a condition that can make walking difficult. In her tweet, Applegate said "this will be my first time out since" the diagnosis.
TODAY.com

Here's why Matthew Perry doesn't think his 'Friends' costars will read his memoir

In his gripping new memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," Matthew Perry has been candid about his previous substance use, his relationships and the support that helped him get sober. Despite his openness on the page, the actor said in an interview with GQ that he believes most...
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts

“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
TODAY.com

Rihanna pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman in new song

Rihanna made her long-awaited return to music with the release of her first original song as a solo artist in six years. The new ballad, called “Lift Me Up,” comes from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack and pays tribute to late lead actor Chadwick Boseman.Oct. 28, 2022.
TODAY.com

Mom nails epic Sheryl Lee Ralph Halloween costume — with her daughter as the Emmy!

This year has been a big one for Sheryl Lee Ralph. In 2022 alone, Ralph’s five-decades long career has continued to rise with the success of “Abbott Elementary,” a role which earned her an Emmy nomination and subsequent win. The touching moment turned out to be the gift that keeps on giving, including serving as the inspiration for Halloween costumes a plenty.
TODAY.com

'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are married

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt found love on reality TV. After first connecting on "Bachelor in Paradise," the Bachelor Nation alums are officially married. On Instagram, the couple shared a video of themselves being pronounced married at a New York City courthouse. At that moment, they laugh, pull off their masks and give each other a big kiss.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Rihanna returns to music with powerful new ballad 'Lift Me Up'

Rihanna has returned to music, releasing her first original song as a solo artist after six years. Created for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the new song — titled "Lift Me Up" — was written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler. "After speaking...
TODAY.com

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have ‘amicably finalized’ their divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen jointly announced on Oct. 28 that they have officially ended their 13-year marriage. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback wrote on his Instagram Story. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
TODAY.com

Gisele Bündchen says kids are her ‘priority’ in Tom Brady divorce announcement

As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady officially part ways, the supermodel is keeping her focus where she says it's "always been" — on the children they share. On Friday, Oct. 28, Bündchen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback each released statements announcing they have finalized their divorce. In Bündchen's, she opened up about her personal direction and dedication to her kids in the wake of the split.
TODAY.com

Drew Barrymore's daughter made a friend at the park. It was Harper Beckham

Drew Barrymore shared her connection to Victoria Beckham on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." The host and actor explained that she and her daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, were in London filming her last movie. While there, Barrymore's daughter (she didn't specify which) made a friend at a park.

