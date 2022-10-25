Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift removes the word 'fat' from scale in scene from 'Anti-Hero' music video
Taylor Swift has changed her music video after facing backlash from some of her fans for a scene in her new music video, "Anti-Hero," which showed the pop star on a scale that read "fat." The song's music video, from her tenth studio album, "Midnights," which was released on Oct....
Christina Applegate shows fans how she's preparing for 1st appearance since MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate is stepping out in a new way for "a very important ceremony" she has coming up, she said Oct. 27 on Twitter. The 50-year-old actor was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, a condition that can make walking difficult. In her tweet, Applegate said "this will be my first time out since" the diagnosis.
David Foster shares how having a child in his 70s is different from the 1st time around
David Foster didn't think he would be welcoming a new baby in his 70s. “(But) I haven’t regretted a single day of it,” Foster told People in a new interview. The 72-year-old producer is father to 20-month-old son Rennie, whom he shares with wife Katharine McPhee. “I’ve loved...
15 Controversial TV Episodes That Got So Much Backlash The Network Said, "That's It, No One Will Ever See This Again"
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
Here's why Matthew Perry doesn't think his 'Friends' costars will read his memoir
In his gripping new memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," Matthew Perry has been candid about his previous substance use, his relationships and the support that helped him get sober. Despite his openness on the page, the actor said in an interview with GQ that he believes most...
Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts
“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
Mom shares genius trick for sneaking a bite of a sandwich you made for someone else
Have you ever made a sandwich for a loved one and instantly marveled at your handiwork, wishing you could just eat it yourself? One TikTok user has a brilliant trick to help you sneak a bite without anyone ever knowing. Stacy LaCount, who describes herself as an “entrepreneur, wife, mother,...
Rihanna pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman in new song
Rihanna made her long-awaited return to music with the release of her first original song as a solo artist in six years. The new ballad, called “Lift Me Up,” comes from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack and pays tribute to late lead actor Chadwick Boseman.Oct. 28, 2022.
Kim Kardashian shows off over-the-top Halloween decor: ‘Really creepy situation’
Kim Kardashian has a passion for Halloween and often celebrates by unveiling elaborate family costumes each year. But this year, it’s Kardashian’s home that’s really dressed to impress. On Oct. 26, she gave her fans and followers a sneak peek at her bone-chilling residence. "I decided to...
Mom nails epic Sheryl Lee Ralph Halloween costume — with her daughter as the Emmy!
This year has been a big one for Sheryl Lee Ralph. In 2022 alone, Ralph’s five-decades long career has continued to rise with the success of “Abbott Elementary,” a role which earned her an Emmy nomination and subsequent win. The touching moment turned out to be the gift that keeps on giving, including serving as the inspiration for Halloween costumes a plenty.
Sophia Grace and moms like her face familiar criticism: 'You're too young have a baby'
Sophia Grace has responded to a common criticism many young moms face: She's not "old enough" to choose to become a parent. Sophia Grace Brownlee — who became famous as a child after appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with her cousin, Rosie — announced in a YouTube video on Oct. 22 that she is expecting her first child.
'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are married
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt found love on reality TV. After first connecting on "Bachelor in Paradise," the Bachelor Nation alums are officially married. On Instagram, the couple shared a video of themselves being pronounced married at a New York City courthouse. At that moment, they laugh, pull off their masks and give each other a big kiss.
Rihanna returns to music with powerful new ballad 'Lift Me Up'
Rihanna has returned to music, releasing her first original song as a solo artist after six years. Created for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the new song — titled "Lift Me Up" — was written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler. "After speaking...
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have ‘amicably finalized’ their divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen jointly announced on Oct. 28 that they have officially ended their 13-year marriage. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback wrote on his Instagram Story. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
Gisele Bündchen says kids are her ‘priority’ in Tom Brady divorce announcement
As Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady officially part ways, the supermodel is keeping her focus where she says it's "always been" — on the children they share. On Friday, Oct. 28, Bündchen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback each released statements announcing they have finalized their divorce. In Bündchen's, she opened up about her personal direction and dedication to her kids in the wake of the split.
Drew Barrymore's daughter made a friend at the park. It was Harper Beckham
Drew Barrymore shared her connection to Victoria Beckham on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." The host and actor explained that she and her daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, were in London filming her last movie. While there, Barrymore's daughter (she didn't specify which) made a friend at a park.
Title and cover of Prince Harry’s highly-anticipated memoir unveiled
New details are emerging about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir “Spare,” which is set to be released on Jan. 10. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY on the provocative title and the “unflinching honesty” expected inside.Oct. 28, 2022.
