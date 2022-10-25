Read full article on original website
Frankfort Wants to Honor Veterans
The City of Frankfort wants to honor veterans who served with a Hometown Heroes event at Veterans Park. If you would like a sign made for a veteran, contact Community Development Director Kimberly Clark at [email protected] by Tuesday, November 1, with the following information: your name, military picture, branch and years of service. That information will then be put on a sign which is due at time of your order. Cost is$20 and an be paid in cash and check payment per sign.
Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it
It's not your typical lost pet, but a kangaroo is on the loose in northwest Carroll County.
INDOT looking for community input on I-465 improvements
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for community input to help shape improvements to parts of I-465. On Monday, INDOT hosted two public forums introducing potential plans for its I-465 Northwest Project. The project aims to extend from West 86th Street to U.S. 31 North, while also focusing on improvements along I-465, […]
Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
City Council Approves 2023 Budget
The Frankfort City Council approved the 2023 budget for the city at Monday night’s meeting. Mayor Judy Sheets said she has been working on the budget since about April and May. She added the total for everything that they are sending to the state is $17,689.758, including $13.7 million for city general.
Clinton County 4-H Jr. Leader Halloween Bash Held Wednesday Evening
All ghosts and goblins had a great time Wednesday evening at the Clinton County 4-H Jr leaders Halloween Bash at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. The Indiana Blood Bus was available for donations while the evening consisted of pumpkin decorating, food, and games, Also Trunk or Treat. This Halloween Bash was...
Hemlock Drive Closed All Day Thursday
Clinton County Central Dispatch has announced the Frankfort Sewer Department will have Hemlock Drive closed from Alhambra Avenue to Clay Street all day Thursday. Please avoid the area.
WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana
A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
Shelby Co. Commissioners pass ordinance for off-road vehicles; burn ban continues at discretion of Emergency Management , rainfall
Shelby County Commissioners have seen plenty of off-road vehicles of varying types on county roadways. Enough that they felt it was time to have something on the books to enforce them properly. County Commissioner Chris Ross. The four pages of the ordinance can be seen below. Also, county commissioners left...
The Cabin Opens Doors in Westfield
Counseling and Resource Center opens new location in Westfield. It all started in a cabin in 2010, a place where people looking for help navigating mental issues and life’s obstacles. It has since expanded into a counseling center servicing Indiana, with its Hamilton County location in Westfield. The Cabin...
Delaware County sheriff’s department warns of convincing scam calls
Delaware County officials are warning the public that convincing scam calls are coming into local numbers, asking for money in exchange for not being arrested on a local warrant. IPR’s Stephanie Wiechmann reports. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, the scam caller will say there’s been a warrant...
Plans for new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County move forward
Plans for construction on a new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County are expected to move forward after the Lebanon City Council approved an agreement to provide water to the facility Monday night.
Indiana Dairy Farmers say ‘thanks!’ to vets, active-duty military with drive-thru for free State Fair Dairy Bar milkshakes on November 11
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Dairy Farm Families will express their appreciation to area veterans and active-duty military personnel on Veterans’ Day – Friday, November 11 – with sweet treats!. From 11 am to 2 pm that day, American Dairy Association Indiana (ADAI) – the statewide organization...
1 killed in I-65 crash in White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed in a crash involving a car and a semi late Tuesday in White County. Indiana State Police say the crash happened just before midnight on Interstate 65 near the 196 mile marker. Investigators believe a 2011 Toyota Sienna was traveling north on the interstate when it struck a semi that was also headed north. The Toyota struck the semi and went into the median, hitting the cable barrier.
One person injured in overnight crash on I-65
The Indiana Department of Transportation says at least one person was taken to a hospital after a crash just before midnight Tuesday on Interstate 65.
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
Following the general election in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Grant County will decide who will take a county-wide position. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide election is for the county commissioner. You can follow along below for the latest results from that race. Note: Races may contain […]
1 dead after train hits car in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A man is dead after his car was hit by a train Monday afternoon in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near Superior and Oak Street in Orestes, west of Alexandria. Police said the eastbound...
Company closing Logansport location starting right before Christmas
People working at a Logansport manufacturing facility will be looking for new jobs starting around Christmas.
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
