WVNews
Candidates for WVa judicial vacancy must apply by Nov. 18
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Candidates for a judicial vacancy in West Virginia have until Nov. 18 to submit applications and letters of recommendation. The vacancy was created by the resignation of Judge Phillip Gaujot in the 17th Judicial Circuit serving Monongalia County, Gov. Jim Justice's office said.
WVNews
11 more COVID deaths in West Virginia, including 2 in Harrison & 1 in Marion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Harrison County residents and one from Marion County were among 11 more COVID deaths reported Thursday by West Virginia authorities. The Harrison County deceased were a female, 68, and a male, 89. The Marion County deceased was a female, 89.
WVNews
Capitol insurrection sentencing postponed for Morgantown, West Virginia, sandwich shop owner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sentencing has been postponed for a Northern West Virginia businessman and his co-defendant in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. George Pierre Tanios, 40, a sandwich shop owner from Morgantown, and Julian Elie Khater, 33, of State College, Pennsylvania, and Somerset,...
WVNews
West Virginia AG's Mobile Office to visit NCWV
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with North Central West Virginia residents in November to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with...
WVNews
In-person early voting begins today
OAKLAND — The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) reminds voters that in-person early voting begins statewide today and runs through Thursday, Nov. 3. Same-day voter registration is available for eligible Marylanders at all early voting centers. Garrett County has two early voting centers, with one at the Oakland...
WVNews
Recreation opportunities grow within city of Bridgeport (West Virgnia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport officials on Wednesday celebrated the growth of recreational opportunities within the city by holding ribbon cuttings to mark the completion of two projects. City Council members, along with business and recreation leaders, took part in ceremonies at the Virginia Avenue trail connector and...
WVNews
Ben Queen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Del. Ben Queen is running as a Republican for the West Virginia Senate District 12.
WVNews
Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague visits Southern Local Schools
RACINE, Ohio (WV News) — Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague visited Southern Local Schools in Racine to observe the iSee Vision to Learn project in action. The program operates a mobile vision clinic with the objective to increase vision services among students in underserved parts of Appalachian Ohio. As part...
WVNews
Fairmont, West Virginia, woman charged with accessory after fact in Oct. 23 homicide
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A Fairmont woman was arrested and charged with accessory to first-degree murder Tuesday after officers found potential related evidence to the crime in her car during a traffic stop. Shekea Danielle Fox, 33, was arrested Tuesday when she was stopped by officers with the...
WVNews
Chuck Yeager's wife approves of blue-&-gold paint scheme on West Virginia Turnpike bridge named after him
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The widow of Brig. Gen. Charles E. "Chuck" Yeager recently got a firsthand look at the blue-and-gold paint job in progress for the Charles Chuck Yeager Bridge on the West Virginia Turnpike. “This is so beautiful,” Victoria Yeager said of the work completed so...
WVNews
Emily Denison glides thru the air fpr a Colt point.JPG
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Twenty four hours ago, the Philip Barbour volleyball team droppe…
WVNews
Border Strike Force efforts help curtail drug trafficking
We applaud the efforts by West Virginia law enforcement agencies, as part of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force, to address the growing drug-trafficking problem in the Mountain State and much of the nation. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s decision to involve the state in this effort was a...
WVNews
Charlotte Metheny
TERRA ALTA — Charlotte Ann “Sherry” Metheny, 70 of Terra Alta, died Tuesday Oct. 25, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. A daughter of the late Isaac Richard and Agnes Ann Hajny Peters and her foster parents, Sue and Walt Kisner, she was born June 6, 1952, in Newburg.
WVNews
No. 7 TCU, West Virginia heading in different directions
No. 7 TCU (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) at West Virginia (3-4, 1-3), Saturday, 12 p.m. ET. (ESPN) Line: TCU by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
WVNews
Antisemitism decried four years after Pa. synagogue attack
PITTSBURGH (AP) — In what has become an annual ritual, Pittsburgh's Jewish community Thursday honored the memory of the 11 Jews who were murdered on this date in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. For many community leaders, their grief is mixed with dismay over the continued and...
WVNews
WVU Extension Service 2023 garden calendar now available
The West Virginia University Extension Service offers a peek into different varieties and colors of the garden in its 2023 garden calendar. The calendar, themed “Colors of the Garden,” features information on leafy greens, purple carrots and asparagus, diverse melons, beets and more. The calendar also offers bonus materials and highlights, which include growing advice, food preservation recommendations, pest management information and healthy recipes that use your garden’s harvest, all provided by WVU Extension experts.
