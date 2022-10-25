The West Virginia University Extension Service offers a peek into different varieties and colors of the garden in its 2023 garden calendar. The calendar, themed “Colors of the Garden,” features information on leafy greens, purple carrots and asparagus, diverse melons, beets and more. The calendar also offers bonus materials and highlights, which include growing advice, food preservation recommendations, pest management information and healthy recipes that use your garden’s harvest, all provided by WVU Extension experts.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO