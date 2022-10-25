ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa schools to dismiss early because of severe weather threat

By Ken Roberts, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vb7KV_0ilzIFIi00

The threat of severe weather Tuesday has led Tuscaloosa city and county schools to dismiss classes early.

Tuscaloosa City Schools' students in the elementary schools, the Tuscaloosa magnet schools and the Alberta School of Performing Arts will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. At noon, the middle schools will be dismissed, followed by the high schools and the S.T.A.R.S. Academy at 12:30 p.m.

All students in the Tuscaloosa County School System will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Shelton State Community College also announced the 12:45 p.m. dismissal of its classes.

According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the Tuscaloosa area is in the "slight" risk category for the development of severe weather. A storm system moving through the state could bring winds of up to 60 miles an hour, hail and a chance of isolated tornadoes.

The timing of the threat is from noon until 5 p.m.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 42

West Alabama residents prepared for storms

SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) – West Alabama braced for the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday. An EF-2 tornado devastated the Sawyerville community of Hale County in February, destroying 20 homes and claiming one life. Bread of Life Church Pastor Mercy Pickens is glad there were no tornado threats this time around. The entire church was destroyed […]
HALE COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

West, Central Alabama Live Updates on Severe Weather Threat

Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa is providing live updates before and during the severe weather threat for Alabamians. Current Information from the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A Tornado Watch issued for much of west Alabama region has been canceled at this time. Wind Advisory Information. WINDS COULD GUST TO AROUND 35...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster City Schools to close early due to inclement weather

ALABASTER – Alabaster City Schools announced on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 25 that all city schools will dismiss an hour early due to the threat of inclement weather. Busses will also run an hour earlier than normal. ACS also stated that all after-school activities are also canceled, including...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Some schools dealing with uptick in flu cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, Alabama is a hotbed for flu. Some schools around the state are going remote to keep kids and teachers from getting sick. Birmingham metro schools are doing what they can to keep flu cases under control. So far, school is still in session and none have had to go remote yet.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamawx.com

Strong Storms Over West Alabama…Fayette County Storm Bears Watching

A line of strong storms covers much of western Alabama this afternoon from Lauderdale and Colbert Counties, down through Franklin, Marion, western Fayette, and into Pickens county. In Northwest Alabama, the strongest storms are approaching the Quad Cities area. They are not severe but do pose an increasing damaging wind...
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woodfin weighs in on Birmingham’s new amphitheater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The $50 million, 9,000 seat amphitheater in North Birmingham is an exciting development for the Magic City. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has been chiefly silent on the development, but today the Mayor threw the entirety of his support behind the project. “The mayor’s office supports the project,” Woodfin said. “We would […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Bessemer Cutoff district attorney race on November ballot

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — We’re less than two weeks away from the November elections and one of the races in Jefferson County is for the Bessemer Cutoff district attorney. Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice Washington and Bill Veitch are vying for the seat. Washington has served as Bessemer’s cut-off district attorney since 2016. She previously […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”

As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”

Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tuscaloosa, AL

If you’re in search of the best restaurants in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, then look no further. Tuscaloosa is a town chock full of delightful dining options and in this list, you’ll find 14 of the top offerings for every occasion. Whether it’s breakfast, a casual lunch, or a chic...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works Board now considering 3.9% rate increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is now considering a budget based on a 3.9% rate increase, down from 4.9% suggested last week and significantly down from the original 8.3% we reported a month ago that generated public pushback. This proposed budget would be up 8.1% from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

West Alabama Food Bank Introduces Hunger Alleviation Plan

The West Alabama Food Bank kicked off "Imagine West Alabama!", its 5-year campaign and capital plan to alleviate hunger at a reception last week. Approximately 75 civic and community leaders throughout West Alabama attended the event in support of the $10 million plan to alleviate hunger in the area. Imagine...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryan Scarbrough, a 14-year-old Chilton County High School student, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened on County Road 28 in Clanton. The shooter is an unidentified adult male and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. In...
CLANTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Police Chief responds to officers questions about new hours, staff shortage, safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: October 26th, 9:20 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department released the following statement from Chief Scott Thurmond:. "The Birmingham Police Department’s leadership is open to meeting with the members of the department and the Fraternal Order of Police at any time. The Birmingham Police Department began the process of reinstituting it’s Quality Circle meetings on Monday of this week in an effort to hear the concerns of the department’s members. The Quality Circle meetings were paused for some time due to COVID-19 and now being reinstated to hear and address the concerns of our employees."
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy