Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Crime Stoppers seeks public's help with investigation of fatal hit and run

By From Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
2 days ago
 2 days ago
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is still asking for the public's help in last month's unsolved hit and run that killed a man who was in a wheelchair.

On Sept. 16, at 12:12 a.m., officers were sent to the scene of a major accident in the 3200 block of Interstate 40. When officers arrived, they located the body of Gregory Gene Moore, 65. Moore had been in a wheelchair and was in the outside lane of traffic.

Moore had been struck by a westbound motor vehicle that left the scene and has yet to be identified.

Investigators had found evidence that the suspect vehicle in this case will be a 2009-2019 white Ram 1500 pickup. "The vehicle would have had front end damage and the passenger side headlight assembly would have been missing," the release says.

Anyone who may have information about this case or the suspect is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Anonymous tips may be submitted by visiting amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

If a tip leads to an arrest, it could earn a reward up to $1,000. "Say It Here" with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

