Read full article on original website
Rock Crawler Paul
3d ago
Most voters do not realize that New Mexico is one of the richest stateGovernments in the nation. The state has a huge excess of tax payers $$$, which they seem to spend on whatever special interest turns their heads at the time. Like the $10 Million of tax payers money that mlg wants to spend on a new abortion clinic for example. We need a Tax Payers Bill of Rights like Colorado has!!! It cost me over $400/month just in property taxes alone here, and people wonder why there are no ‘affordable’ rents in this area… it doesn’t take a Masters in finance to figure this one out!
Reply
3
Elaine Baca
3d ago
As long as Toulouse Oliver remains in office, voter fraud will continue and be covered up by her. VOTE HER OUT!!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOAT 7
Conservation Voters New Mexico receives letter containing 'unidentified chemical substance'
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Conservation Voters New Mexico office in Santa Fe was evacuated and quarantined on Wednesday. According to the group, an anonymous letter was received at the offices containing threatening and offensive language directed toward Representative Nathan Small, the Democratic Party of New Mexico and Conservation Voters New Mexico.
newsfromthestates.com
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
BernCo Commissioner facing calls for resignation after swearing at fellow commissioner
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a tense Bernalillo County Commission meeting Tuesday. Emotions were running high as commissioners debated how soon to appoint a replacement for Jacob Candelareia’s District 26 Senate seat after he resigned last week. Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty started a letter to expedite the process and get the seat filled soon. She and […]
krwg.org
Raúl Torrez is the Democratic candidate for New Mexico Attorney General
The Democratic candidate for New Mexico Attorney General is Raúl Torrez. He talked with Jonny Coker to share more about his campaign. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University. Jonny believes that access to news and information is essential for a smoothly functioning society, and public media is one of the best ways to spread that knowledge.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
newsfromthestates.com
Vice president visits with NM governor in ABQ to reiterate importance of protecting abortion
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. Eve Espey, the chairwoman of UNM’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology served as moderators during the discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris. (Photo by Gino Gutierrez for Source NM) As early voting continues and General Election day creeps closer, Vice President Kamala Harris...
Curia Celebrates Ground-breaking Ceremony in Albuquerque
ALBANY, N.Y. & ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today hosted a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of its expanded campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The additional space will house a new, advanced isolated high-speed fill-finish vial line – which includes biosafety level 2 (BSL-2) containment as well as two lyophilizers for the high-speed fill-finish line and an isolated flexible filling line for vials, syringes, and cartridges to support smaller-batch advanced therapies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006125/en/ Left to right: City of Albuquerque Mayor Timothy M. Keller, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Curia Chairman and CEO John Ratliff, New Mexico Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes, Curia Albuquerque Vice President and General Manager Jonathan Shoemaker. (Photo: Business Wire)
newsfromthestates.com
2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly
Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. The Nevada State Assembly has 42 members....
KOAT 7
Breaking down the election for judicial offices in New Mexico
Election day is almost here and we're taking a look at different sections of the ballot. One section that is not often thought about is the race of those seeking to become judges. The League of Women Voters took a dive into the judicial candidates in this year's election. "We...
Vice President Kamala Harris visits New Mexico, backs up right to abortion
The VP was in town to support Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham but also talk about protecting abortion rights in the state. This is something Grisham has pledged to do.
Biden to travel to New Mexico days before midterm election
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week, days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The White House in a statement said Biden will take part in events with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is trying to win a second term in next month’s election, and other state and local officials.
What to watch for in New Mexico’s midterm election
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dozens of New Mexico political candidates have been making their pitches to voters and attacks against their competition for months. Now, there’s just two weeks left before the votes get tallied for the 2022 midterm election. So what are some of the biggest political battles to be decided in New Mexico during […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Tonight: SF County Holds Third Short-Term Rental Hearing
SF County holds third public hearing on short-term rentals. The Santa Fe Board of County Commissioners will once again take up a proposed short-term rental rules at its 5 pm meeting today. Tonight’s assembly will mark the third public airing on the topic, following two public hearings last month that led to a revised ordinance. A memo from County Growth Management Director Peggy Ellis-Green lays out one significant change made in response to public feedback: distinguishing between owner-occupied short-term rentals and non owner-occupied STRs. In short, owner-occupied STRs would require a $35 business registration; non owner-occupied STRs would require a $375 business license, which also has a $300 renewal fee. As SFR recently reported, the county’s proposal comes on the heels of the City of Santa Fe’s evolving rules on short-term rentals. A cap of 350 permits was hiked to 1,000 in 2016 and rules were amended again in 2021 in an attempt to address a lack of affordable housing for locals and prevent illegal rentals. “The city has its own short-term rental ordinance, and I think we wanted to make sure we are likewise taking care of the county,” District 5 Commissioner Hank Hughes tells SFR. “And I think there is a need to know how many short-term rentals we have and what impact they may be having.” The meeting will take place in-person and virtually, with instructions for online viewing at the bottom of the agenda.
newsfromthestates.com
Drop box watchers in Arizona connected to national effort from ‘2000 Mules’ creators
A voter places a ballot in a drop box outside of the Maricopa County Elections Department on Aug. 2, 2022, in Phoenix. Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images. The movement to try to catch illegal voting at ballot drop boxes in Arizona, which is spurring complaints and lawsuits alleging voter intimidation, is not the local grassroots effort it appears to be.
Findings about fatal 'Rust' movie set shooting now with New Mexico prosecutors
SANTA FE, N.M. — A sheriff’s department has submitted its investigative findings to prosecutors in the death of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on a film set in New Mexico in October 2021. Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Ríos said Thursday that two binders...
KOAT 7
New Mexico Teacher of the Year named
The New Mexico Public Education Department and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have named a Santa Fe Pre-K teacher as teacher of the year. Tara Hughes of the Nye Early Childhood Center has been given the honor. Hughes teaches a 4-year-old preschool class at the childhood center. The Nye Early Childhood...
coloradosun.com
The very important election battle in Colorado that you’re probably not paying attention to
Door by door, Democrat Lisa Cutter and Republican Tim Walsh are fighting a high-stakes battle in Jefferson County that could determine which party controls the Colorado Senate next year. And control of the Senate means control of the direction of the state. A majority in the chamber runs through state...
KOAT 7
New Mexico voters experience issues with requesting absentee ballots
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With Election Day soon underway, absentee and early voting is available for registered voters who aren't able to get to the voting polls on election day. However, Melinda Stone, a New Mexico resident, said she has experienced several issues with registering for her absentee ballot online.
newsfromthestates.com
A delay in new transgender policies enactment and more Va. headlines
• The new school policies Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration proposed for transgender students won’t take effect until at least late next month, a delay caused by public comments arguing the policies violate state law.—Washington Post. • The latest out-of-state political stops for Youngkin include a headlining role...
KVIA
NM Attorney General: New Mexico, Texas and Colorado reach “historic agreement” over the waters of the Rio Grande
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- After a nearly decade-long battle, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has announced a "historic agreement" between Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado over how to divide water from the Rio Grande between southern New Mexico and west Texas. Details of the agreement, which still requires approval,...
Comments / 3