Albuquerque, NM

Rock Crawler Paul
3d ago

Most voters do not realize that New Mexico is one of the richest stateGovernments in the nation. The state has a huge excess of tax payers $$$, which they seem to spend on whatever special interest turns their heads at the time. Like the $10 Million of tax payers money that mlg wants to spend on a new abortion clinic for example. We need a Tax Payers Bill of Rights like Colorado has!!! It cost me over $400/month just in property taxes alone here, and people wonder why there are no ‘affordable’ rents in this area… it doesn’t take a Masters in finance to figure this one out!

Elaine Baca
3d ago

As long as Toulouse Oliver remains in office, voter fraud will continue and be covered up by her. VOTE HER OUT!!

newsfromthestates.com

Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia

Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BernCo Commissioner facing calls for resignation after swearing at fellow commissioner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a tense Bernalillo County Commission meeting Tuesday. Emotions were running high as commissioners debated how soon to appoint a replacement for Jacob Candelareia’s District 26 Senate seat after he resigned last week. Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty started a letter to expedite the process and get the seat filled soon. She and […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
krwg.org

Raúl Torrez is the Democratic candidate for New Mexico Attorney General

The Democratic candidate for New Mexico Attorney General is Raúl Torrez. He talked with Jonny Coker to share more about his campaign. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University. Jonny believes that access to news and information is essential for a smoothly functioning society, and public media is one of the best ways to spread that knowledge.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Associated Press

Curia Celebrates Ground-breaking Ceremony in Albuquerque

ALBANY, N.Y. & ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today hosted a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of its expanded campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The additional space will house a new, advanced isolated high-speed fill-finish vial line – which includes biosafety level 2 (BSL-2) containment as well as two lyophilizers for the high-speed fill-finish line and an isolated flexible filling line for vials, syringes, and cartridges to support smaller-batch advanced therapies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006125/en/ Left to right: City of Albuquerque Mayor Timothy M. Keller, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Curia Chairman and CEO John Ratliff, New Mexico Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes, Curia Albuquerque Vice President and General Manager Jonathan Shoemaker. (Photo: Business Wire)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newsfromthestates.com

2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly

Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. The Nevada State Assembly has 42 members....
NEVADA STATE
KRQE News 13

What to watch for in New Mexico’s midterm election

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dozens of New Mexico political candidates have been making their pitches to voters and attacks against their competition for months. Now, there’s just two weeks left before the votes get tallied for the 2022 midterm election. So what are some of the biggest political battles to be decided in New Mexico during […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
Santa Fe Reporter

Tonight: SF County Holds Third Short-Term Rental Hearing

SF County holds third public hearing on short-term rentals. The Santa Fe Board of County Commissioners will once again take up a proposed short-term rental rules at its 5 pm meeting today. Tonight’s assembly will mark the third public airing on the topic, following two public hearings last month that led to a revised ordinance. A memo from County Growth Management Director Peggy Ellis-Green lays out one significant change made in response to public feedback: distinguishing between owner-occupied short-term rentals and non owner-occupied STRs. In short, owner-occupied STRs would require a $35 business registration; non owner-occupied STRs would require a $375 business license, which also has a $300 renewal fee. As SFR recently reported, the county’s proposal comes on the heels of the City of Santa Fe’s evolving rules on short-term rentals. A cap of 350 permits was hiked to 1,000 in 2016 and rules were amended again in 2021 in an attempt to address a lack of affordable housing for locals and prevent illegal rentals. “The city has its own short-term rental ordinance, and I think we wanted to make sure we are likewise taking care of the county,” District 5 Commissioner Hank Hughes tells SFR. “And I think there is a need to know how many short-term rentals we have and what impact they may be having.” The meeting will take place in-person and virtually, with instructions for online viewing at the bottom of the agenda.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
newsfromthestates.com

Drop box watchers in Arizona connected to national effort from ‘2000 Mules’ creators

A voter places a ballot in a drop box outside of the Maricopa County Elections Department on Aug. 2, 2022, in Phoenix. Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images. The movement to try to catch illegal voting at ballot drop boxes in Arizona, which is spurring complaints and lawsuits alleging voter intimidation, is not the local grassroots effort it appears to be.
ARIZONA STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico Teacher of the Year named

The New Mexico Public Education Department and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have named a Santa Fe Pre-K teacher as teacher of the year. Tara Hughes of the Nye Early Childhood Center has been given the honor. Hughes teaches a 4-year-old preschool class at the childhood center. The Nye Early Childhood...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico voters experience issues with requesting absentee ballots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With Election Day soon underway, absentee and early voting is available for registered voters who aren't able to get to the voting polls on election day. However, Melinda Stone, a New Mexico resident, said she has experienced several issues with registering for her absentee ballot online.
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A delay in new transgender policies enactment and more Va. headlines

• The new school policies Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration proposed for transgender students won’t take effect until at least late next month, a delay caused by public comments arguing the policies violate state law.—Washington Post. • The latest out-of-state political stops for Youngkin include a headlining role...
VIRGINIA STATE

