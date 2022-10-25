ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. The increased jackpot will remain the fifth-largest in U.S. history behind another Powerball prize and three Mega Millions lottery game jackpots. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Rick Scott says he expects Republicans will win at least 52 Senate seats

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said on Sunday he expects the GOP will win at least 52 Senate seats on Election Day. Speaking with CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Dana Bash, Scott painted a rosy picture of Republican battleground nominees’ chances in next week’s midterm elections, saying he believes the GOP will win in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada, if not more.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy